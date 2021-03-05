2021 Fantasy Baseball Auction Values: AL-Only and NL-Only Cheat Sheets

SI.com
2021 Fantasy Baseball Auction Values: AL-Only & NL-Only Cheat Sheets

SI Fantasy guru Shawn Childs provides his 2021 American League and National League positional cheat sheets with auction prices included!
Author:
Publish date:

Auction Cheat Sheets

Fantasy baseball auction leagues have grown in popularity over the last decade. Five-time high-stakes national champion, Shawn Childs, provides SI Fantasy users with his AL-Only and NL-Only auction cheat sheets. 

American League

National League

(Coming soon)

KEY

Screen Shot 2020-02-27 at 3.41.46 PM

READ MORE: 2021 Fantasy Baseball Hub

Auction Cheat Sheets

Fantasy baseball auction leagues have grown in popularity over the last decade. Five-time high-stakes national champion, Shawn Childs, provides SI Fantasy users with his AL-Only and NL-Only auction cheat sheets. 

Member Exclusive

Get Access to Our Exclusive Content

