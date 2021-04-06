SI.com
Can Shohei Ohtani Become a Household Name Outside of MLB?
2021 Fantasy Baseball: Weekly Rankings & Projections (April 6)

Senior Fantasy Baseball expert Shawn Childs provides a cheat sheet with weekly ranked projections for every hitter & pitcher across Major League Baseball
Sports Illustrated has developed a way to determine each player’s value with each category relevant to their production. Hitters have five offensive categories (batting average, runs, home runs, RBI, and stolen bases). Pitchers also have five categories (wins, ERA, WHIP, strikeouts, and saves).

With these scores, a fantasy owner can quickly look at the stats to see which players have the most value either by last year’s stats or this year’s projections from any source. When using projections, a fantasy owner’s success will only be as strong as his or her ability to interpret information. Finding the best source for that information is essential. We call this stat an SIscore (TOTAL column, far right on the spreadsheet below).

UPDATED: Tuesday, April 6

Weekly Fantasy Baseball Rankings, Projections & Cheatsheet

DOWNLOAD: PDF | CSV / EXCEL | VIEW AS WEB PAGE

(Note: There are multiple tabs/sheets in this document. See tab buttons at the bottom of the document to scroll through each position.)

