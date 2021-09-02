NFFC High-Stakes Draft Review: Best Value Picks By Round

We're officially one week away from the season. This is the final preparation push for your draft. The Sports Illustrated Fantasy crew has you covered with another mock draft with accompanying analysis for the NFFC Draft. Note: touchdown passes are worth six points in this league, and it uses full point per reception (PPR) scoring. There's also a third-round reversal where the snake order reverses.

This league’s participants include my colleagues Michael Fabiano and Frank Taddeo; Doug Gruber, the 2020 Rotowire Online Champion; two-time FFWC overall champion Kimra Schleicher; Vlad Sedler of Guruelite.com; Gregory Kanter; Kenneth Ford, former NFFC Champion; Robert Cramutola, a veteran NFFC player; Chad Schroeder, the No. 1 ranked fantasy player; Mark Staley; Scott Lewis; and John Rozek, a former No. 1 ranked fantasy player.

ROUND 1

1.01. Frank Taddeo: Christian McCaffrey, RB, Panthers

1.02. Doug Gruber: Dalvin Cook, RB, Vikings

1.03. Kimra Schleicher: Alvin Kamara, RB, Saints

1.04. Vlad Sedler: Ezekiel Eliott, RB, Cowboys

1.05. Gregory Kanter: Davante Adams, WR, Packers

1.06. Michael Fabiano: Derrick Henry, RB, Titans

1.07. Kenneth Ford: Aaron Jones, RB, Packers

1.08. Robert Cramutola: Tyreek Hill, WR, Chiefs

1.09. Chad Schroeder: Austin Ekeler, RB, Chargers

1.10. Mark Staley: Nick Chubb, RB, Browns

1.11. Scott Lewis: Jonathan Taylor, RB, Colts

1.12. John Rozek: Stefon Diggs, WR, Bills

Best value of Round 1: Derrick Henry

The first round isn't exactly where you go chasing value. Most sites are pretty much chalk on the first 12 or so picks (depending on how you rank Travis Kelce and how healthy you think Saquon Barkley will be). That said, Henry at six is a steal. He's been a top-five running back the past two seasons, and his volume and rushing yards have gone up every season of his career. Henry is not only a safe pick here — you can pencil him in for north of 300 carries once again — but also a smart one.

ROUND 2

2.13. John Rozek: Travis Kelce, TE, Chiefs

2.14. Scott Lewis: Najee Harris, RB, Steelers

2.15. Mark Staley: DeAndre Hopkins, WR, Cardinals

2.16. Chad Schroeder: Calvin Ridley, WR, Falcons

2.17. Robert Cramutola: Antonio Gibson, RB, Football Team

2.18. Kenneth Ford: Saquon Barkley, RB, Giants

2.19. Michael Fabiano: Joe Mixon, RB, Bengals

2.20. Gregory Kanter: DK Metcalf, WR, Seahawks

2.21. Vlad Sedler: Allen Robinson, WR, Bears

2.22. Kimra Schleicher: Clyde Edwards-Helaire, RB, Chiefs

2.23. Doug Gruber: Keenan Allen, WR, Chargers

2.24. Frank Taddeo: Darren Waller, TE, Raiders

Best value of Round 2: Saquon Barkley

Barkley is a fringe first-rounder because he missed 17 games over the past two seasons, and there's a chance he's not ready to go for Week 1. Still, the middle of the second round is a bit far for him to fall — he was an RB1 his first two years in the league. Since your league mates may want to stay away, you can grab Barkley late and get supreme value if he hits. Kenneth Ford went with Aaron Jones in Round 1, a very safe pick, and then drafted Barkley. I love this strategy. If you can get Barkley as your RB2 and can withstand a short ramp up to a full workload or a stomach a few missed games, he's well worth a second-round selection.

ROUND 3

3.25. John Rozek: Justin Jefferson, WR, Vikings

3.26. Scott Lewis: Terry McLaurin, WR, Football Team

3.27. Mark Staley: A.J. Brown, WR, Titans

3.28. Chad Schroeder: CeeDee Lamb, WR, Cowboys

3.29. Robert Cramutola: James Robinson, RB, Jaguars

3.30. Kenneth Ford: George Kittle, TE, 49ers

3.31. Michael Fabiano: Robert Woods, WR, Rams

3.32. Gregory Kanter: Patrick Mahomes, QB, Chiefs

3.33. Vlad Sedler: Cooper Kupp, WR, Rams

3.34. Kimra Schleicher: Chris Godwin, WR, Buccaneers

3.35. Doug Gruber: DJ Moore, WR, Panthers

3.36. Frank Taddeo: Mike Evans, WR, Buccaneers

Best value of Round 3: Patrick Mahomes

Matthew Emmons/USA TODAY Sports

I'm usually not in on being the first player to select a quarterback, but he may be in a league where passing touchdowns are worth six points. He's a value virtually no matter what you pay. He averages 38 passing touchdowns per season in three years as a starter despite missing a few games in that stretch. He threw 50 touchdowns in his first year as a starter in 2018, and he could flirt with that again in a 17-game season. He's the perfect combination of high floor and high ceiling, and there's a certain comfort to having him locked in every week.

ROUND 4

4.37. Frank Taddeo: Tee Higgins, WR, Bengals

4.38. Doug Gruber: Amari Cooper, WR, Cowboys

4.39. Kimra Schleicher: Diontae Johnson, WR, Steelers

4.40. Vlad Sedler: Chris Carson, RB, Seahawks

4.41. Gregory Kanter: Tyler Lockett, WR, Seahawks

4.42. Michael Fabiano: Adam Thielen, WR, Vikings

4.43. Kenneth Ford: Julio Jones, WR, Titans

4.44. Robert Cramutola: Miles Sanders, RB, Eagles

4.45. Chad Schroeder: Brandon Aiyuk, WR, 49ers

4.46. Mark Staley: David Montgomery, RB, Bears

4.47. Scott Lewis: Javonte Williams, RB, Broncos

4.48. John Rozek: Jerry Jeudy, WR, Broncos

Best value of Round 4: Tyler Lockett

I'm once again going to have to beat the drum on Lockett. Why is his ADP so low? In this draft, he was the 21st receiver off the board, even though he hasn't finished outside of the top 15 in PPR since 2017. Since then? WR11, WR15, WR11. He just set career highs in receptions and yards and matched a career-best 10 touchdowns. You know what you're getting out of Lockett and Russell Wilson. If the offense becomes more pass-heavy, even better. If not, Lockett is still a lock to grab 90 passes and hit 1,000 yards. His inconsistency week-to-week is frustrating, but he's Kanter's WR3. In that case, you can survive the four-point games and win big when he goes for 50.

ROUND 5

5.49. John Rozek: D’Andre Swift, RB, Lions

5.50. Scott Lewis: Kyle Pitts, TE, Falcons

5.51. Mark Staley: Justin Herbert, QB, Chargers

5.52: Chad Schroeder: Josh Allen, QB, Bills

5.53. Robert Cramutola: Courtland Sutton, WR, Broncos

5.54. Kenneth Ford: Odell Beckham Jr., WR, Browns

5.55. Michael Fabiano: Chase Claypool, WR, Steelers

5.56. Gregory Kanter: Robby Anderson, WR, Panthers

5.57. Vlad Sedler: Kyler Murray, QB, Cardinals

5.58. Kimra Schleicher: Ja’Marr Chase, WR, Bengals

5.59. Doug Gruber: Trey Sermon, RB, 49ers

5.60. Frank Taddeo: Corey Davis, WR, Jets

Best value of Round 5: Josh Allen

The premium on quarterbacks due to the league settings make Allen, like Mahomes, a great pick. Allen’s touchdown explosion (37) in his breakout year combined with his rushing ability (421 yards, eight TDs) led to his overall QB1 finish last season. For how pass-happy the Bills are, there’s no reason he can’t do that again. If Buffalo runs the ball, chances are Allen is the one carrying it. All offense goes through Allen, and that’s a beautiful thing in one of the league’s highest-scoring offenses.

ROUND 6

6.61. Frank Taddeo: Tom Brady, QB, Buccaneers

6.62. Doug Gruber: T.J. Hockensen, TE, Lions

6.63. Kimra Schleicher: Dak Prescott, QB, Cowboys

6.64. Vlad Sedler: JuJu Smith-Schuster, WR, Steelers

6.65. Gregory Kanter: Mark Andrews, TE, Ravens

6.66. Michael Fabiano: Lamar Jackson, QB, Ravens

6.67. Kenneth Ford: Tyler Boyd, WR, Bengals

6.68. Robert Cramutola: Deebo Samuel, WR, 49ers

6.69. Chad Schroeder: Laviska Shenault, WR, Jaguars

6.70. Mark Staley: Josh Jacobs, RB, Raiders

6.71. Scott Lewis: Kenny Golladay, WR, Giants

6.72. John Rozek: Kareem Hunt, RB, Browns

Best value of Round 6: Mark Andrews

There's an argument to be made that Andrews should be the first tight end off the board after the consensus top three. He led the Ravens in targets in 2019 and was close to repeating in 2020. His only competition for targets in this offense (Marquise Brown and rookie Rashod Bateman) are battling injuries with their Week 1 status in doubt. Andrews is the top option in this offense. He's coming off back-to-back top-five TE seasons — getting Andrews in the sixth round as the sixth tight end drafted is a great selection.

ROUND 7

7.73. John Rozek: Myles Gaskin, RB, Dolphins

7.74. Scott Lewis: Russell Wilson, QB, Seahawks

7.75. Mark Staley: D.J. Chark, WR, Jaguars

7.76: Chad Schroeder: Mike Davis, RB, Falcons

7.77. Robert Cramutola: Gus Edwards, RB, Ravens

7.78. Kenneth Ford: Darrell Henderson Jr. RB, Rams

7.79. Michael Fabiano: Damien Harris, RB, Patriots

7.80. Gregory Kanter: Chase Edmonds, RB, Cardinals

7.81. Vlad Sedler: DeVonta Smith, WR, Eagles

7.82. Kimra Schleicher: Michael Carter, RB, Jets

7.83. Doug Gruber: Will Fuller IV, WR, Dolphins

7.84. Frank Taddeo: Raheem Mostert

Best value of Round 7: Damien Harris

Jim Brown-USA TODAY Sports

RB1 on a team that wants to run in the seventh round? No-brainer. I liked Harris even with Cam Newton at quarterback. Without Newton in New England to poach touchdowns around the goal line, Harris can realize the potential that flashed in 10 games last season. He only found the end zone twice despite having as many carries (137) as Cam Newton, who scored 12 times on the ground. With Sony Michel and Rex Burkhead gone, the rushing downs are all Harris in a Patriots offense that should be improved with its many offseason additions.

ROUND 8

8.85. Frank Taddeo: Ronald Jones II, RB, Buccaneers

8.86. Doug Gruber: Antonio Brown, WR, Buccaneers

8.87. Kimra Schleicher: Michael Thomas, WR, Saints

8.88. Vlad Sedler: Sony Michel, RB, Rams

8.89. Gregory Kanter: Melvin Gordon, RB, Broncos

8.90. Michael Fabiano: Jaylen Waddle, WR, Dolphins

8.91. Kenneth Ford: Aaron Rodgers, QB, Packers

8.92. Robert Cramutola: Mecole Hardman, WR, Chiefs

8.93. Chad Schroeder: Marquez Callaway, WR, Saints

8.94. Mark Staley: Noah Fant, TE, Broncos

8.95. Scott Lewis: Michael Pittman Jr., WR, Colts

8.96. John Rozek: Brandin Cooks, WR, Texans

Best value of Round 8: Aaron Rodgers

Remember how this league awards six points for touchdowns? The reigning league MVP tossed 48 touchdowns last season. That's a whole lot of points. Rodgers also might be on more of a mission this season than he was last, channeling some sort of Michael Jordan "The Last Dance" energy in the process. Most of Rodgers' TDs were concentrated on Davante Adams and Robert Tonyan last season, with a suspect supporting cast beyond those two. Well, he got two new toys in the offseason: Amari Rodgers and his old buddy Randall Cobb. Rodgers was the ninth QB drafted after finishes of QB6, QB10, and QB3. Waiting this late and snatching him is highway robbery.

ROUND 9

9.97. John Rozek: Michael Gallup, WR, Cowboys

9.98. Scott Lewis: Jarvis Landry, WR, Browns

9.99. Mark Staley: Mike Williams, WR, Chargers

9.100: Chad Schroeder: Logan Thomas, TE, Football Team

9.101. Robert Cramutola: Darnell Mooney, WR, Bears

9.102. Kenneth Ford: Curtis Samuel, WR, Panthers

9.103. Michael Fabiano: Dallas Goedert, TE, Eagles

9.104. Gregory Kanter: Jamaal Wiliams, RB, Lions

9.105. Vlad Sedler: James Conner, RB, Cardinals

9.106. Kimra Schleicher: Zack Moss, RB, Bills

9.107. Doug Gruber: Kenyan Drake, RB, Raiders

9.108. Frank Taddeo: Marvin Jones Jr., WR, Jaguars

Best value of Round 9: Darnell Mooney

Mooney didn't come into a great situation as a rookie. Chicago flip-flopped between Mitchell Trubisky and Nick Foles to little success last season. While there's almost a guarantee Mooney catches passes from two quarterbacks once again, Andy Dalton and Justin Fields are the preferable duo. Dalton supported two fantasy-relevant wide receivers in Dallas last year and could do the same with Allen Robinson and Mooney. Despite his situation, Mooney impressed in his first year but was overshadowed by a stellar rookie receiver class. He should take a second-year jump thanks to improved quarterback play, and he has little competition beyond Robinson.

ROUND 10

10.109. Frank Taddeo: Jakobi Meyers, WR, Patriots

10.110. Doug Gruber: Jalen Hurts, QB, Eagles

10.111. Kimra Schleicher: Robert Tonyan, TE, Packers

10.112. Vlad Sedler: Rondale Moore, WR, Cardinals

10.113. Gregory Kanter: A.J. Dillon, RB, Packers

10.114. Michael Fabiano: Devin Singletary, RB, Bills

10.115. Kenneth Ford: Leonard Fournette, RB, Buccaneers

10.116. Robert Cramutola: Justin Fields, QB, Bears

10.117. Chad Schroeder: Tony Pollard, RB, Cowboys

10.118. Mark Staley: Rams, D/ST

10.119. Scott Lewis: Elijah Moore, WR, Jets

10.120. John Rozek: Terrace Marshall, WR, Panthers

Best value of Round 10: Jakobi Meyers

Another young receiver catching passes from a rookie quarterback, I know. But similar to Mooney, Meyers performed well in adverse conditions during the COVID year. There's reason to believe he could be the top option in the Patriots' offense. With Mac Jones starting, that's an attractive proposition for a 10th round receiver. Look at the guys going around him: Rondale Moore, Elijah Moore, Terrace Marshall. These are rookies with intense competition for targets in their offenses. The Patriots have a lot of new faces on offense, but Meyers is going into Year 3. I'm buying the discount late in rounds on Meyers.

More Fantasy Football:



Week 1 Rankings & Projections

Superflex Experts League Draft Review

WR Rankings: Receiving Yards Player Props

Cam Newton Released, Mac Jones Named Starter

Preseason Hot Takes & Reactions