Fantasy Football Superflex Draft Review: Evaluating Picks in Sports Illustrated Invitational League

The season is inching closer and closer, and fantasy managers who have been able to wait this long will be drafting in the next week. To assist you with your draft, we're reviewing a superflex draft and calling out the favorite and least favorite picks of each round to give you an idea of where we land on the value of different players and positions.

The league setup is as follows: one QB, two WRs, two RBs, one TE, three W/R/T flexes, and one superflex QB/WR/RB/TE. Notably, there are no D/STs or kickers — it's all offense here.

Those involved in this draft were my SI colleagues Bill Enright and Michael Fabiano; Jen Piacenti, Mike Dempsey and Lindsay Rhodes from Sirius XM; Andy Behrens from Yahoo, Richard Christy from The Howard Stern Show; Bob Harris from the Football Diehards; Jamey Eisenberg from CBS; Jeff Ratcliffe from the FTN Network; Jason Smith and Mike Harmon from FOX Sports Radio; and Howard Bender from Fantasy Alarm.

(Note: This draft was held before J.K. Dobbins and Travis Etienne's injuries. Also, it was before Mac Jones was named the starter in New England and Cam Newton's release.)

ROUND 1

1.1. Jen Piacenti: Christian McCaffrey, RB, Panthers

1.2. Mike Dempsey: Patrick Mahomes, QB, Chiefs

1.3. Andy Behrens: Lamar Jackson, QB, Ravens

1.4. Lindsay Rhodes: Dalvin Cook, RB, Vikings

1.5. Richard Christy: Josh Allen, QB, Bills

1.6. Bill Enright: Kyler Murray, QB, Cardinals

1.7. Michael Fabiano: Dak Prescott, QB, Michael Fabiano

1.8. Bob Harris: Derrick Henry, RB, Titans

1.9. Jamey Eisenberg: Russell Wilson, QB, Seahawks

1.10. Jeff Ratcliffe: Alvin Kamara, RB, Saints

1.11. Smith/Harmon: Ezekiel Elliott, RB, Cowboys

1.12. Howard Bender: Nick Chubb, RB, Browns

Favorite pick of Round 1: Alvin Kamara

Once again, Kamara should be a league winner, and he's an absolute steal at the end of the first round. Despite the Saints' turbulent offseason (Drew Brees' retirement, Michael Thomas' injury and beef with the front office, and a QB battle), Kamara came out on top. With Jameis Winston starting, Kamara may see even more volume than when he finished as the overall RB1 last season. The receiver room is decimated by injury and departures, and Latavius Murray is fading. New Orleans' offense is Kamara's.

Least favorite pick of Round 1: Nick Chubb

I'm not in love with Chubb in the first round, and neither is his superflex ADP — he's going at RB10 and 23rd overall in superflex. Grabbing him in the first is a big reach with other backs with pass-catching upside (Austin Ekeler, Aaron Jones) still on the board. I would have preferred one of those RBs, Davante Adams, or even a quarterback at this spot, though Bender grabs Justin Herbert at the start of Round 2, a player I like this season.

ROUND 2

2.13. Howard Bender: Justin Herbert, QB, Chargers

2.14. Smith/Harmon: Tom Brady, QB, Buccaneers

2.15. Jeff Ratcliffe: Davante Adams, WR, Packers

2.16. Jamey Eisenberg: Saquon Barkley, RB, Giants

2.17. Bob Harris: Aaron Rodgers, QB, Packers

2.18. Michael Fabiano: Austin Ekeler, RB, Chargers

2.19. Bill Enright: Aaron Jones, RB, Packers

2.20. Richard Christy: Travis Kelce, TE, Chiefs

2.21. Lindsay Rhodes: Matthew Stafford, QB, Rams

2.22. Andy Behrens: Jalen Hurts, QB, Eagles

2.23. Mike Dempsey: Tyreek Hill, WR, Chiefs

2.24. Jen Piacenti: Stefon Diggs, WR, Bills

Favorite pick of Round 2: Aaron Rodgers

Harris was probably ecstatic to land Rodgers near the middle of the second round — I sure would be. He waited on a QB and was rewarded; I would have grabbed the reigning MVP over Herbert and Brady, and both went before Rodgers. There are more weapons in Green Bay this season with the addition of Amari Rodgers and Randall Cobb's return. It's unlikely Rodgers matches 2020's off-the-charts efficiency numbers, but he has the horses to throw for 40 touchdowns again.

Least favorite pick of Round 2: Jalen Hurts

I understand Hurts' upside, but Behrens is already set at quarterback with Lamar Jackson. I would have waited on that second QB and gone for a running back with RB1 potential: Najee Harris, Antonio Gibson or Joe Mixon. Plus, Hurts has much more variance than some quarterbacks going multiple rounds later like Kirk Cousins Matt Ryan. Philadelphia's offense will be ugly once again if DeVonta Smith doesn't produce right away, and any investment in the Eagles is risky.

ROUND 3

3.25. Jen Piacenti: Jonathan Taylor, RB, Colts

3.26. Mike Dempsey: Najee Harris, RB, Steelers

3.27. Andy Behrens: Calvin Ridley, WR, Falcons

3.28. Lindsay Rhodes: Antonio Gibson, RB, Football Team

3.29. Richard Christy: Clyde Edwards-Helaire, RB, Chiefs

3.30. Bill Enright: DeAndre Hopkins, WR, Cardinals

3.31. Michael Fabiano: Joe Mixon, RB, Bengals

3.32. Bob Harris: Darren Waller, TE, Raiders

3.33. Jamey Eisenberg: Ryan Tannehill, QB, Titans

3.34. Jeff Ratcliffe: DK Metcalf, WR, Seahawks

3.35. Smith/Harmon: Justin Jefferson, WR, Vikings

3.36. Howard Bender: A.J. Brown, WR, Titans

Favorite pick of Round 3: Ryan Tannehill

Tannehill's ADP will catch up to his performance eventually. But until it does, wise fantasy managers will continue stealing one of football's most efficient passers late in drafts. Pairing Tannehill with Wilson makes for one of the best quarterback pairings in this league and allows Eisenberg to focus on stockpiling talent at the skill positions.

Least favorite pick of Round 3: Jonathan Taylor

Piacenti is punting on quarterbacks, a strategy I don't mind. RB1 and WR1 are already covered with McCaffrey and Diggs rostered. Grabbing a QB1 would have made sense here, especially given the gap between picks when drafting in the first slot. Besides, Taylor isn't even the best skill player available. Better players in more desirable situations like Ridley, Hopkins or Gibson are still on the board, and Taylor has competition for touches with Marlon Mack and Nyheim Hines.

ROUND 4

4.37. Howard Bender: Keenan Allen, WR, Chargers

4.38. Smith/Harmon: Joe Burrow, QB, Bengals

4.39. Jeff Ratcliffe: Allen Robinson II, WR, Bears

4.40. Jamey Eisenberg: David Montgomery, RB, Bears

4.41. Bob Harris: Chris Carson, RB, Seahawks

4.42. Michael Fabiano: CeeDee Lamb, WR, Cowboys

4.43. Bill Enright: J.K. Dobbins, RB, Ravens

4.44. Richard Christy: Mike Evans, WR, Buccaneers

4.45. Lindsay Rhodes: George Kittle, TE, 49ers

4.46. Andy Behrens: Terry McLaurin, WR, Football Team

4.47. Mike Dempsey: Darrell Henderson Jr., RB, Rams

4.48. Jen Piacenti: Kirk Cousins, QB, Vikings

Favorite pick of Round 4: Keenan Allen

There's a case to be made for some of the other receivers taken in this round here, but I love stacking Allen with Herbert. Allen was one of six receivers to record 100 receptions last season, establishing a strong rapport with his rookie quarterback quickly, and he should be among the league leaders in targets this year once again. If Allen's touchdowns ever catch up to his pass-catching efficiency, watch out.

Least favorite pick of Round 4: Darrell Henderson Jr.

The perpetually dinged-up Henderson now has more competition for touches with the arrival of Sony Michel from New England. The Rams' offense should be among the league's best with Matthew Stafford quarterbacking Sean McVay's scheme, so there's potential for Henderson to get goal-line carries often, but his track record isn't promising after two seasons in the league, and it's unclear how he'll handle the lead role. Bringing in Michel gives the idea that LA doesn't think Henderson can shoulder the load alone.

ROUND 5

5.49. Jen Piacenti: Robert Woods, WR, Rams

5.50. Mike Dempsey: Trevor Lawrence, QB, Jaguars

5.51. Andy Behrens: D’Andre Swift, RB, Lions

5.52. Lindsay Rhodes: Chris Godwin, WR, Buccaneers

5.53. Richard Christy: Ryan Fitzpatrick, QB, Football Team

5.54. Bill Enright: Cooper Kupp, WR, Rams

5.55. Michael Fabiano: Trey Lance, QB, 49ers

5.56. Bob Harris: Amari Cooper, WR, Cowboys

5.57. Jamey Eisenberg: Myles Gaskin, RB, Dolphins

5.58. Jeff Ratcliffe: Justin Fields, QB, Bears

5.59. Smith/Harmon: DJ Moore, WR, Panthers

5.60. Howard Bender: Adam Thielen, WR, Vikings

Favorite pick of Round 5: Trey Lance

Lance is looking closer to being the starter in San Francisco by the day, and even if he isn't starting Week 1, it appears he may be getting work in select packages designed for him. The value here is great. Fabiano got his guy in Round 1 in Prescott and came back around four rounds later to snag Lance. Instead of getting a safe option like Kirk Cousins or Matt Ryan, Fabiano went big. I love Lance as a backup in one-quarterback leagues and as a second quarterback in two-QB leagues.

Least favorite pick of Round 5: D’Andre Swift

Swift is dealing with a groin injury that’s putting his Week 1 status in doubt. The Lions’ offense is going to be atrocious. And Jamaal Williams is a more than capable running back. I don’t like Swift here at all. The possibility of conceding touches to Williams, something that coach Dan Campbell has already spoken about, is a threat to Swift’s fantasy relevance even when he is healthy.

ROUND 6

6.61. Howard Bender: Matt Ryan, QB, Falcons

6.62. Smith/Harmon: Kyle Pitts, TE, Falcons

6.63. Jeff Ratcliffe: Diontae Johnson, WR, Steelers

6.64. Jamey Eisenberg: Tyler Lockett, WR, Seahawks

6.65. Bob Harris: Brandon Aiyuk, WR, 49ers

6.66. Michael Fabiano: Julio Jones, WR, Titans

6.67. Bill Enright: T.J. Hockensen, TE, Lions

6.68. Richard Christy: Miles Sanders, RB, Eagles

6.69. Lindsay Rhodes: Baker Mayfield, QB, Browns

6.70. Andy Behrens: Travis Etienne, RB, Jaguars

6.71. Mike Dempsey: Mark Andrews, TE, Ravens

6.72. Jen Piacenti: Josh Jacobs, RB, Raiders

Favorite pick of Round 6: Tyler Lockett

I've had a personal bias against drafting Lockett for some time now due to his week-to-week inconsistency. But the end-of-season production is always there — back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons and coming off a career-best 100 catch campaign. And though Eisenberg got Lockett as a WR1, pairing him with Russell Wilson is perfect. This is a great pick.

Least favorite pick of Round 6: Kyle Pitts

It pains me to list Pitts as a bad choice, but I can't yet justify him over Hockensen and Andrews, and he's selected over both in this round. Pitts is a huge, athletic target for one of the pass-happiest offenses in the NFL, but he's not what Andrews and Hockensen are — the No. 1 target in their offense. Competition with Ridley and Russell Gage for targets (both were targeted over 100 times in 2020) cap his ceiling.

ROUND 7

7.73. Jen Piacenti: Robby Anderson, WR, Panthers

7.74. Mike Dempsey: Kareem Hunt, RB, Browns

7.75. Andy Behrens: Mike Davis, RB, Falcons

7.76. Lindsay Rhodes: Chase Claypool, WR, Steelers

7.77. Richard Christy: Tee Higgins, WR, Bengals

7.78. Bill Enright: James Robinson, RB, Jaguars

7.79. Michael Fabiano: Javonte Williams, RB, Broncos

7.80. Bob Harris: Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Dolphins

7.81. Jamey Eisenberg: Ben Roethlisberger, QB, Steelers

7.82. Jeff Ratcliffe: Jerry Jeudy, WR, Broncos

7.83. Smith/Harmon: Michael Carter, RB, Jets

7.84. Howard Bender: Raheem Mostert, RB, 49ers

Favorite pick of Round 7: James Robinson

Handcuffing worked out phenomenally for Enright in this draft. He drafted Travis Etienne and J.K. Dobbins, only for both to suffer season-ending injuries. Thankfully, he had James Robinson and Gus Edwards, who ascended to the No. 1 option in their respective backfields with less competition than the former lead backs had. Robinson was a revelation as a rookie, rushing for 1,000 yards, and he should have a similar stranglehold on the share of carries if he can hold off competition from Carlos Hyde.

Least favorite pick of Round 7: Michael Carter

This is less a problem with Carter and more who was still available at this point. I like some of the running backs who went in the following round much more than Carter, especially given their situations, like Damien Harris and Chase Edmonds. The Jets may be much improved with Zach Wilson behind center, but Carter doesn't have the same upside as some RBs taken after him.

ROUND 8

8.85. Howard Bender: Logan Thomas, TE, Football Team

8.86. Smith/Harmon: Odell Beckham Jr., WR, Browns

8.87. Jeff Ratcliffe: Derek Carr, QB, Raiders

8.88. Jamey Eisenberg: Ja’Marr Chase, WR, Bengals

8.89. Bob Harris: Daniel Jones, QB, Giants

8.90. Michael Fabiano: Carson Wentz, QB, Colts

8.91. Bill Enright: Tyler Boyd, WR, Bengals

8.92. Richard Christy: Damien Harris, RB, Patriots

8.93. Lindsay Rhodes: Chase Edmonds, RB, Cardinals

8.94. Andy Behrens: DeVonta Smith, WR, Eagles

8.95. Mike Dempsey: Sam Darnold, QB, Panthers

8.96. Jen Piacenti: Zach Wilson, QB, Jets

Favorite pick of Round 8: Tyler Boyd

Boyd might end up being the best Bengals receiver this season, and he went last in this draft. Great value. He's a lock for 100 targets for the fourth season in a row. He may be the boring option for Cincinnati's receiver room, but sometimes the boring option can be the best option — I think it is here.

Least favorite pick of Round 8: Ja’Marr Chase

Speaking of Bengals receivers… After a year off from competitive football, Chase has had a very tough time in camp and the preseason. Of course, his connection with Burrow in college makes him a hot commodity, and everyone remembers what he was capable of at LSU. But sometimes, you just have to look at what's in front of you, and right now, Chase is not justifying his ADP.

ROUND 9

9.97. Jen Piacenti: Brandin Cooks, WR, Texans

9.98. Mike Dempsey: Marvin Jones Jr., WR, Jaguars

9.99. Andy Behrens: JuJu Smith-Schuster, WR, Steelers

9.100. Lindsay Rhodes: Courtland Sutton, WR, Broncos

9.101. Richard Christy: Trey Sermon, RB, 49ers

9.102. Bill Enright: Cam Newton, QB, Patriots

9.103. Michael Fabiano: Kenny Golladay, WR, Giants

9.104. Bob Harris: Antonio Brown, WR, Buccaneers

9.105. Jamey Eisenberg: Michael Thomas, WR, Saints

9.106. Jeff Ratcliffe: Leonard Fournette, RB, Buccaneers

9.107. Smith/Harmon: Curtis Samuel, WR, Football Team

9.108. Howard Bender: Jared Goff, QB, Lions

Favorite pick of Round 9: Antonio Brown

Tom Brady loves Antonio Brown, so you should too. What he was able to do in limited time with the Bucs last season should be hugely encouraging for his first full season in Tampa Bay. Of course, he faces competition for targets with Evans and Godwin, but the potential of Brown to go off in Bruce Arians' offense just a few years removed from an overall WR1 season… I'll take that in Round 9 any day.

Least favorite pick of Round 9: Kenny Golladay

Golladay is hurt. Again. Even when he does return from his hamstring injury, it's not like he's walking into the best situation. Daniel Jones is still his quarterback, and there's plenty of pass catchers for Jones to look for and throw the ball five yards over their head — Evan Engram, Sterling Shepard, Darius Slayton, and even Saquon Barkley. I'm staying away from Golladay.

ROUND 10

10.109. Howard Bender: AJ Dillon, RB, Packers

10.110. Smith/Harmon: Mac Jones, QB, Patriots

10.111. Jeff Ratcliffe: Zack Moss, RB, Bills

10.112. Jamey Eisenberg: Jaylen Waddle, WR, Dolphins

10.113. Bob Harris: Ronald Jones II, RB, Buccaneers

10.114. Michael Fabiano: Dallas Goedert, TE, Eagles

10.115. Bill Enright: Gus Edwards, RB, Ravens

10.116. Richard Christy: David Johnson, RB, Texans

10.117. Lindsay Rhodes: Deebo Samuel, WR, 49ers

10.118. Andy Behrens: Jameis Winston, QB, Saints

10.119. Mike Dempsey: Noah Fant, TE, Broncos

10.120. Jen Piacenti: Michael Gallup, WR, Cowboys



Favorite pick of Round 10: Michael Gallup

Gallup's production dipped with Lamb in the offense and Prescott's injury, but he can produce even as a No. 3 in Dallas' offense. His down year was still 100 targets, 800 yards, and five scores, with a combination of Ben DiNucci, Andy Dalton, and Garret Gilbert getting him the ball. Prescott is back to revive the passing game, and if Cooper or Lamb is injured, Gallup could perform like a WR1.

Least favorite pick of Round 10: David Johnson

I’m not alone in being all the way out on the Texans. I understand selecting Brandin Cooks because he’s the manifestation of “someone has to catch passes in this offense.” And yes, someone also has to run the ball for this offense, but the issue is there’s a four-headed running back monster in Houston’s backfield. Playing in a bad offense with competition for goal-line carries, I don’t want any part of Johnson in 2021.

