Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Jo Adell's Improved Plate Approach Provides Impact

The baseball season has just over three weeks to go, but many eyeballs have shifted to the NFL for their opening weekend. Fantasy baseball remains a grind with many points up for grabs down the stretch. Here are some possible out for next week’s game:

Catcher

Alejandro Kirk, Toronto Blue Jays

Kirk remains in the free-agent pool in over 25 percent of leagues in the 12-team high-stakes market. I mentioned him a couple of weeks ago, and his bat finally flashed over his past four starts (6-for-16 with five runs, three home runs, and five RBI). However, he needs to be more consistent to earn the bulk of at-bats in Toronto. Kirk received two more starts after his two big games, but he didn’t have a hit in eight at-bats. His next step is an improved opportunity.

First Base

Brad Miller, Philadelphia Phillies

A platoon role against right-handed pitching makes Miller a challenge to manage in shallow leagues. His playing time increased over the previous two weeks after the Phillies lost Rhys Hoskins for the season. He made only five starts over the last 11 days, but Miller delivered seven runs, four home runs, and six RBI over his 22 at-bats. Anytime a player provides three runs, one home run, and three RBI for a week, it is a win for your fantasy team. Miller has a four percent ownership rate in 12-team leagues in the National Fantasy Baseball Championship.

Second Base

Edmundo Sosa, St. Louis Cardinals

The best player in the free-agent pool at second base over the previous two weeks is Sosa. He went 16-for-40 over his last 12 games with nine runs, two home runs, 11 RBI, and one steal. His bump in playing time came via a quiet bat from Paul DeJong and an earlier injury to Dylan Carlson.

Third Base

Evan Longoria, San Francisco Giants

Since returning from the injured list, Longoria only has three hits in 12 at-bats with five runs and three RBI while making only three starts in six games. His season stats (.286/37/10/34) over 185 at-bats project well over an entire season. The Giants have multiple injuries in the outfield, pointing to Longoria regaining his full-time job.

Shortstop

J.P. Crawford, Seattle Mariners

Crawford has a hit or more in 13 of his past 16 games. Over seven starts in September, he went 10-for-31 with eight runs, one home run, and six RBI. His power comes in short with empty speed, but the Mariners will bat him in the leadoff spot helping a fantasy team in runs.

Outfield

DJ Peters, Texas Rangers

Entering this weekend's action, Peters has a four-game hitting streak (7-for-18) with four runs, two home runs, and six RBI). His minor league resume shows plenty of power (96 home runs over 1,894 at-bats), but he does strike out too much (30.7 percent in the minors and 34.5 percent with Texas). Peters only works for a fantasy team looking for power while having some wiggle room in batting average.

Jo Adell, Los Angeles Angels

Adell sits in the free-agent pool in 23 percent of leagues in the 12-team high-stakes market. His bat turned the corner over the previous week, leading to a six-game hitting streak (9-for-20) with four runs, three home runs, and eight RBI. Adell also improved his approach with the Angels (23.1 percent strikeout rate – 29.2 at AAA in 2021).

Yoshi Tsutsugo, Pittsburgh Pirates

After signing with the Pirates, Tsutsugo finally found his hitting stroke. He has a six-game streak (6-for-19 with four runs, two home runs, and four RBI), pushing his season average to only .201. With Pittsburgh, Tsutsugo has seven home runs and 15 RBI over 56 at-bats with a .286 batting average.

Starting Pitching

Joe Ryan, Minnesota Twins

In his first two starts in the majors, Ryan allowed three runs over 12 innings with nine strikeouts, highlighted by his last outing (seven shutout innings with nine strikeouts). In 2021 at AAA over 14 games, he posted a 3.41 ERA, 0.79 WHIP, and 92 strikeouts over 66 innings. His fastball sits in the low 90s with excellent command.

Mike Baumann, Baltimore Orioles

Over 18 starts between A, AA, and AAA, Baumann went 4-3 with a 3.44 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, and 71 strikeouts over 70.2 innings. Even with success, his high walk rate (4.3) invites disaster risk as he moves to the majors. His arm progressed at AAA over six games (2.00 ERA and 26 strikeouts over 27 innings). In his first start with Baltimore, he tossed 3.2 shutout innings with one strikeout. His next two starts are at Toronto and Boston, making him only a flier for an owner chasing strikeouts and wins.

A.J. Alexy, Texas Rangers

Texas called up Alexy in late August, and he proceeded to toss 11 shutout innings with two wins and 11 strikeouts. His season started with success at AA and AAA over 16 games (1.66 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, and 76 strikeouts over 65 innings). With a thin pitching pool on the waiver wire, Alexy should be added in all formats while already be long gone in the 15-team league in the NFBC.

