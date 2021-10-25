Fantasy Impact: Davante Adams Placed on COVID-19 List

With Green Bay wideout Davante Adams placed on the COVID-19 list Monday, the timing couldn't be worse for the Packers in advance of their big Thursday night showdown with the undefeated Cardinals. This development, of course, has major implications in fantasy as well.

Adams has 52 catches for 744 yards and three touchdowns this season. He has accounted for 33% of the team's total receptions and 42% of the team's receiving yards.

It's not yet known if Adams is on the COVID-19 list because of a positive test or because he was in close contact with a positive case. If the latter, then it's still possible Adams can play Thursday. If he tests positive, however, he would not be eligible to play against Arizona.

So what's the fantasy impact? We posed that question to SI Fantasy analysts Michael Fabiano and Jen Piacenti:

Fabiano:

"The likely absence of Davante Adams doesn't take Aaron Rodgers out of the QB1 conversation, but it obviously hurts. Allen Lazard and Randall Cobb will both see a bump in value this week, and Robert Tonyan becomes a more attractive TE1 option."

Piacenti:

"Rodgers is still a must start in a game with the highest expected total of the week, and Allen Lazard and Randall Cobb both become interesting waiver wire targets. Tonyan probably becomes a start at the thin TE position. Interestingly, Rodgers is still 6-0 in his last six games without Adams."