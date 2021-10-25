October 25, 2021
NFL
Davante Adams

Packers Place Davante Adams on the COVID-19 List While Team in Heightened Protocols

The Packers have placed wide receiver Davante Adams on the COVID-19 list, general manager Brian Gutekunst announced Monday

Players are put on the list if they have either tested positive for COVID-19 or were in close contact with someone who has tested positive for the virus. It's unclear is Adams tested positive or was in close contact with someone who did. 

This puts the star wide receiver's status up in the air for the team's Thursday night game against the undefeated Cardinals. What's worse, is he may not the only one compromised.

Earlier on Monday, Packers coach Matt LaFleur told reporters that the team is in advanced COVID-19 protocols due to a potential outbreak stemming from defensive coordinator Joe Barry's positive COVID-19 test. All of Green Bay's meetings are now virtual, players are required to wear masks and daily testing is mandatory regardless of vaccination status.

With the short week and Green Bay's latest COVID-19 issues, the team could be without Adams against the top seed in the NFC. He leads the team in receiving yards (744) and catches (52). 

Thursday Night Football is scheduled for a 8:20 p.m. kickoff in Arizona. 

