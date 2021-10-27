Week 8 Rankings & Stat Projections

October 27, 2021
FANTASY
Waiver Wire Week 8
Publish date:

Week 8 Fantasy Football Rankings & Stat Projections

The Lions may be winless, but D'Andre Swift can carry your fantasy team to victory in Week 8
Author:

SI Fantasy is back in action for the 2021 NFL season with the most in-depth rankings & stat projections available. Shawn Childs, a high-stakes legend and a fantasy Hall of Famer, provides weekly fantasy football projections & rankings, updated frequently to reflect the latest injury updates, emerging players and prior performances!

Note: These spreadsheets vary by appearance depending on the device and browser you use. Due to the size and dimensions of the projections, it may be best to download the file. We recommend using Google Docs, Microsoft Excel or any spreadsheet-compatible app/program to view.

Get fantasy and betting analysis in your inbox by signing up for the Winners Club newsletter: SI.com/newsletters

WEEK 8 FANTASY FOOTBALL PROJECTIONS & RANKINGS

DOWNLOAD: PDF | CSV/EXCEL | VIEW AS WEB PAGE

Updated: October 27, 2021

TEAM-BY-TEAM PROJECTIONS

QUARTERBACKS

RUNNING BACKS

WIDE RECEIVERS

TIGHT ENDS

