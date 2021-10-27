Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 8: Wide Receivers

Start ‘Em, Sit 'Em is the ultimate look at the best and worst matchups based on a PPR scoring system in fantasy football. This column will not cover the elite players in the NFL like Patrick Mahomes, Christian McCaffrey, Davante Adams, or Travis Kelce. Instead, I'll look at the players you have the most questions about to help you set the most effective starting lineup possible. For all of your final fantasy lineup decisions, be sure to check out my weekly player rankings which will be updated daily throughout the 2021 NFL season.

Byes: Raiders, Ravens

Week 8 Start ‘Em: Wide Receivers

Start of the Week

Courtland Sutton vs. Football Team (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS): Sutton has been a star in the stat sheets in recent weeks, scoring 23-plus fantasy points in two of his last three games. He’ll remain a strong option this week, as the Broncos face a Washington team that has allowed seven touchdowns and the second-most fantasy points per game to receivers lined out wide. Jerry Jeudy should also be back in most fantasy lineups.

Start ‘Em

Antonio Brown at Saints (4:25 p.m. ET, Fox): Brown missed last week’s game due to an injured ankle, so keep tabs on his practice reports heading into Week 8. If he is good to go, he should be in most fantasy starting lineups against the Saints. Their defense has allowed five touchdowns to receivers lined out wide, and a combined eight wideouts have scored 13-plus fantasy points against New Orleans this season.

Dec 13, 2020; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. (11) against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Michael Pittman Jr., vs. Titans (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Pittman has looked good this season, scoring 20-plus fantasy points in three of his last six games including two of his last three. He’ll be in a great spot to continue that streak of success against the Titans, who have allowed 10 touchdowns and the most fantasy points per game to opposing wide receivers. Consider Pittman a viable No. 2 fantasy wideout this week.

DeVonta Smith at Lions (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Smith’s numbers haven’t been massive in the last two weeks, but he continues to see solid target totals in the Eagles offense. I’d consider him a nice FLEX option this week, as the Eagles head to the Motor City to face the Lions. Their defense has allowed more receiving yards to pass catchers lined out wide than any team in the league, so Smith is in a potential smash spot for fans.

Emmanuel Sanders vs. Dolphins (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Sanders has been one of the most reliable wideouts in fantasy football over the last month, scoring 13-plus points in four straight games including two with 20-plus points. He’s in the FLEX conversation this week, as the Bills host a Dolphins team that’s allowed seven touchdowns and the fifth-most fantasy points per game to opposing receivers lined out wide this season.

More Starts

Chase Claypool at Browns (1 p.m. ET, CBS)

Robert Woods at Texans (1 p.m. ET, Fox)

Sterling Shepard at Chiefs (Mon. 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN)

DFS Bargains

Michael Pittman Jr. vs. Titans ($5,300)

Jerry Jeudy vs. Football Team ($4,900)

Laviska Shenault Jr. at Seahawks ($4,700)

Week 8 Sit ‘Em: Wide Receivers

Sit of the Week

Julio Jones at Colts (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Fantasy fans might have to start Jones out of necessity, but he simply isn’t getting the job done in Tennessee. He’s failed to score more than 8.9 fantasy points in all but one game, and he’s a weekly injury risk due to his problematic hamstring. This week’s matchup against the Colts is actually good on paper, but their defense held Jones to a meager 7.7 fantasy points back in Week 3.

Sit ‘Em

Allen Robinson vs. 49ers (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Robinson has been one of the biggest busts in fantasy football, but it’s by no fault of his own. The Bears offense is atrocious, and rookie Justin Fields looks like a deer in the headlines behind a terrible offensive line. As a result, Robinson has averaged just 7.7 points over his first seven games and the matchup hasn’t mattered. At this point, Robinson is droppable in smaller leagues.

Scott Galvin/USA TODAY Sports

Odell Beckham Jr. vs. Steelers (1 p.m. ET, CBS): The Browns offense is predicated on the run, and the absence of Baker Mayfield makes Beckham even less of an option in fantasy leagues. He’s been held to 5.1 or fewer fantasy points in three of his last four games, and the matchups don’t really matter at this point. So while Pittsburgh has been bad against receivers this season, OBJ is no better than a risk-reward FLEX.

Corey Davis vs. Bengals (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Davis scored last week on a tough catch in the back of the end zone, but I wouldn’t trust him ahead of a matchup against the Bengals. The Jets will be starting the inexperienced Mike White, and the Cincinnati defense has been tough on receivers lined out wide. In fact, the position has put up just four touchdowns and fewer than 23 fantasy points per game this season.

Jakobi Meyers at Chargers (4:05 p.m. ET, CBS): Meyers, who is still seeking his first NFL touchdown, caught five passes last week but was still held to just 9.4 points in a win over the Jets. Next up is a difficult road matchup against the Chargers, who have allowed three touchdowns and the fewest fantasy points per game to opposing wide receivers. Unless you’re desperate, Meyers is a likely fade in this AFC matchup.

More Sits

Tyler Lockett vs. Jaguars (4:05 p.m. ET, CBS)

Robby Anderson at Falcons (1 p.m. ET, Fox)

Tyler Boyd at Jets (1 p.m. ET, CBS)

DFS Fades

Calvin Ridley vs. Panthers ($6,600)

Julio Jones at Colts ($5,800)

Brandin Cooks vs. Rams ($5,700)

