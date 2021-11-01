I’m back again with the Week 9 IDP waiver wire report. So last week I went deeper, but maybe I went a little too deep. So I’ll try to mix it up and deliver coverage to both shallow and deep leagues. That’s one of the tricky details about IDP leagues. Since there isn’t a default standard on positions or number of starters, there’s no baseline point to meet in the middle in this conversation.

For those asking my opinion on the best format, I would recommend 10 starters (1 DT, 2 DE, 3 LB, 1 CB, 2 S and 1 IDP flex). A good starting point on scoring is 1.5 points per solo tackle, 1 per assist, 4 per sack, 4 per INT, 1.5 per passes defended, 3 per forced fumble, 1 per fumble recovery, 4 per safety and 6 for defensive touchdowns.

IDP WAIVER WIRE REPORT

Defensive Linemen

DE Jonathan Greenard, Houston Texans

Now mentioned in three straight IDP waiver wire reports (Week 7 and Week 8), Jonathan Greenard delivered another plus performance with three solo tackles, one tackle for loss, one sack and one pass defended. Think it’s safe to say he’s here to stay. His ownership level is still lagging behind his productivity, so be sure to snap him up if he’s available in your league.

DE Zach Allen, Arizona Cardinals

With J.J. Watt out indefinitely and likely for the year, Allen is enjoying a big playing time boost. He saw 57 snaps (78% of defensive snaps) and posted two solos, four assists and a sack. For now, he’s only an add in deeper formats, but you always have to be aware of emergent players after injuries.

DT Sebastian Joseph-Day, Los Angeles Rams

An injury that kept him out in Week 8 might’ve pushed SJD to the waiver wire and he’s well worth an addition. Every year, the most prolific defensive tackles are a great alternative if you’re battling injuries or inconsistency at defensive end. Just be sure to have a replacement in mind if he isn’t healthy for Week 9. He’s been a real gem in some contests with three games providing eight or more combined tackles.

More DTs: Larry Ogunjobi (CIN), Christian Wilkins (MIA), Kenny Clark (GB), Austin Johnson (NYG), Jerry Tillery (LAC), Dexter Lawrence (NYG), D.J. Jones (SF)

More DEs: Charles Harris (DET), Al-Quadin Muhammad (IND), Dean Lowry (GB), Josh Sweat (PHI), Randy Gregory (DAL), Yannick Ngakoue (LV), Tanoh Kpassagnon (NO)

Linebackers

David Long, Tennessee Titans

Over his last four games, Long is averaging strong LB1 totals (7.75 solos, 0.5 TFL, 3 assists and 0.75 PDs). The Titans are also on a four-game win streak…Coincidence? Probably. However, Long is a must-add across formats, as he should only get better with more playing time and experience.

Markus Golden, Arizona Cardinals

I would prefer to only use Golden in big-play scoring systems. His Week 8 (2 solos, 3 assists) is a big decline from his previous two games where he stuffed the stat sheets with 4 sacks, 2 forced fumbles and more.

Anthony Walker, Cleveland Browns

Walker isn’t going to win you a weekly matchup, but he’s been consistently delivering tackles since missing Weeks 2-4. Since Week 5, he’s averaging over eight combined tackles per game. His ownership is lagging behind his production and luck will eventually break his play for a couple big plays to augment his already dependable stats.

Shaq Thompson, Carolina Panthers

For my deep IDP heads, we waited a long time for Thompson to really find his groove after floating behind Thomas Davis and the GOAT IDP Luke Kuechly. He’s always been pretty good given his playing time, but Thompson finally came into his own in 2019 and continued his success in 2020. After missing a few weeks, the former Washington Huskies ‘backer returned in Week 8 with 10 combined tackles, one INT and one PD. I expect his ownership to be close to 100% in IDP leagues.

More LBs: Malik Reed (DEN), Jaelen Reeves-Maybin (DET), Ja’Whaun Bentley (NE), Anthony Barr (MIN), Damien Wilson (JAC)

More LBs low-ownership*: Cory Littleton (LV), Jordan Hicks (ARI), Bobby Okereke (IND), Nick Bolton (KC), Kyzir White (LAC)

Deeper LBs: T.J. Edwards (PHI), Tae Crowder (NYG), Ernest Jones (LAR), Monty Rice (TEN), Josh Bynes (BAL)

* Ownership not matching level of production

Defensive Backs

CB Elijah Molden, Tennessee Titans

In his last three games, Molden has 14 solos, 5 assists, 1 sack, 1 TFL, 1 INT, 2 PDs and a touchdown. The rookie is worth an add in deeper formats due to his near-zero ownership. Rookies can have playing time pulled out from under them, so just keep an eye on his snap counts.

S Adrian Phillips, New England Patriots

Like the aforementioned Molden, Phillips’ stats are a bit inflated thanks to a return touchdown. However, you can’t argue with the stats. Phillips has been a DB1 since Week 4, yet his ownership is about half of the similarly productive Cincinnati S Vonn Bell.

S Marcus Epps, Philadelphia Eagles

With Anthony Harris having missed two straight games, Epps has filled in nicely. We may have missed the window for the third-year defensive back. If Harris misses more time, Epps is the add or if somebody dropped Harris, he is also worth an add should he play in Week 9. Since being inserted into the starting lineup in Week 7, Epps is averaging six solos and four assists per game.

More CBs: Greedy Williams (CLE), Josh Norman (SF), Rasul Douglas (GB), Anthony Averett (BAL), Chidobe Awuzie (CIN), Brandon Facyson (LVR)

More Ss: Xavier Woods (MIN), Jordan Whitehead (TB), Lonnie Johnson (HOU), Erik Harris (ATL), Jalen Thompson (ARI), Kamren Curl (WAS)

