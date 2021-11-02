Waiver Wire Pickups & FAAB Advice for Week 9

Four teams are on bye this week, and we lost Derrick Henry and Jameis Winston to injuries for the season. Are you looking for some waiver-wire warriors? You came to the right place.

Quarterbacks - Waiver Wire Adds

Mike White (NYJ)

If you haven't heard by now, the Jets stunned the Bengals in a 34-31 upset at MetLife Stadium on Sunday led by an unlikely hero, Mike White. If you're saying, "who?" You're not alone. The sophomore quarterback out of Western Kentucky got the nod over Joe Flacco, and he impressed- throwing for over 400 yards, three passing touchdowns, and an 82% completion percentage. As of this article, White is the QB2 for fantasy in Week 8. Jets fans are already asking if Zach Wilson is the future. Halloween was a great week for backup quarterbacks all around. Both Cooper Rush and Trevor Siemian put up admirable performances as well, but Mike White is the only QB that may have a shot at a more long-term job.

Siemian and Rush will cede their jobs to Taysom Hill and Dak Prescott when they return and aren't worth more than a one or two-week fill-in. White will stick around for at least the next few weeks until Wilson returns, while Robert Saleh reserves the right to play Jets' fans emotions saying "anything's possible." This performance is unlikely to be repeated, but White's matchup this week vs. the Colts is favorable as the Colts have allowed 19 passing touchdowns to opposing quarterbacks- the second-highest mark in the league. If you're in a superflex league or need a bye-week fill-in for Brady, White is a streamable option available in 98% of fantasy leagues.

FAAB: 6%

Tua Tagovailoa (MIA)

Tua had a rough outing last week vs. a tough Bills defense, but the previous two weeks in softer matchups, Tua was looking sharp- throwing for 6 touchdowns and over 600 yards. He gets another tasty matchup this weekend vs. Houston in what could be an audition for 2022. He’s available in 65% of fantasy leagues.

FAAB: 5%

Justin Fields (CHI)

What a surprise! Matt Nagy didn't make it to the stadium on Sunday, and suddenly Justin Fields looked like he could play football. Let's hope Fields can keep that confidence rolling once the head coach is back- or better yet- let's hope he gets a new head coach. But I digress. Fields had a productive Sunday, throwing for 175 yards and a touchdown while adding 103 yards and a rushing touchdown as well. Fields is the kind of player you shouldn't leave on the wire —even if you're not starting him yet. He's available in 78% of leagues.

FAAB: 4%

Taysom Hill (NO)

We still don't have an exact timetable for Taysom Hill's return, but we know that Jameis Winston is lost with a torn ACL for the season. Trevor Siemian is the short-term fix, but Taysom Hill should take over this offense as soon as possible. If you're looking ahead, HIll is the QB to stash with hopes he can return the value he did in Weeks 11-13 of 2020. HIll is available in 99% of leagues.

FAAB: 3%

More QB: Tyrod Taylor (HOU), Jimmy Garoppolo (SF), Trevor Siemian (NO), Cooper Rush (DAL)

Tim Fuller/USA TODAY Sports

Running Backs - Waiver Wire Adds

Adrian Peterson (TEN)

Bombshell news Monday morning: Derrick Henry requires foot surgery that will likely end his season. Sure, Vrabel says he could come back in January—and let’s face it—Henry does seem to be super-human, but I’m still crying in my pillow. It’s a good thing I’m typing right now and not using pen and ink.

So, here we are, Derrick Henry coaches. 36-year-old Adrian Peterson will be how we spend our FAAB. I feel a little sick about it—like that time I bought Christian Louboutin pumps only to have the heel get stuck in a New York City grate, but I'm doing it anyway. You just can't walk around New York City without a trendy pair of shoes, and you can't win a fantasy football championship without a running back. Those are the facts. The Tennessee Titans offensive line and scheme put Peterson in a good situation for success. And let's face it, Adrian Peterson is one of the best running backs of all time, and Christian Louboutin pumps are timeless. Bet on a classic, pry open your wallet and make the gamble.

FAAB: 40%

Jeremy McNichols (TEN)

I also love Jeremy McNichols. McNichols made this article a few weeks ago as a stash and Henry's backup and because McNichols is a talented receiver. In fact, he was the most-targeted receiver for the Titans in Week 4 vs. the Jets, and with Julio Jones constantly being banged-up, he should continue to see targets. He will almost certainly be the back that sees the passing downs work, and in Week 9, he will likely lead this backfield as Peterson gets up to speed. McNichols should be high-priority this week, and he's available in 93% of fantasy leagues.

FAAB: 25%

Boston Scott (PHI)

I have no idea why it took Miles Sanders getting injured for Philadelphia to start leaning on the ground game, but that was exactly what happened on Sunday vs. Detroit. Boston Scott led the backfield with 29 snaps, 12 touches and one target for 60 yards and two touchdowns. This week the Eagles face a Chargers run defense that has surrendered the most rushing yards per game to opposing running backs while allowing a whopping 5.0 yards per carry.

FAAB: 20%

Jordan Howard (PHI)

And once again, Jordan Howard comes out of nowhere to stomp on fantasy managers' hearts. If you had Kenneth Gainwell, you have my permission to punch a pillow. Howard played fewer snaps and had one fewer touch than Kenneth Gainwell, but Howard ran for 57 yards and two touchdowns. Yes, two. I'm sticking to the same game plan this week vs. the Chargers swiss-cheese run defense if I am Philadelphia.

FAAB: 10%

Ty Johnson (NYJ)

If you're looking for someone to replace Fournette, Collins, Gibson, or Swift this week in a PPR league, Ty Johnson is available in 95% of fantasy leagues. Johnson has seen 13 targets across the past two games, and the Colts are allowing 6.29 yards per target to opposing running backs.

FAAB: 5%

Carlos Hyde (JAC)

It appears James Robinson has escaped serious injury and instead will be day-to-day. Keep an eye on practice reports this week, and if Robinson doesn't go, Hyde should be the guy. He out-snapped Ogunbowale 50-15 with nine carries for 42 yards, adding another six catches for 40 yards through the air. It's not exciting, but that's the kind handcuff you get when you draft the Jags offense.

FAAB: 3%

Derrick Gore (KC)

No relation to Frank, Derrick Gore appeared out of seemingly nowhere on Monday night to steal all the thunder from Darrell Williams in a cupcake matchup. Ok, not really. But Gore's 11 attempts for 48 yards and a touchdown were enough to make everyone sit up and take notice. Still, without CEH, it looks like the Chiefs may have found the right guy to share the role with Williams in what "should be" a powerful offense. He's worth an add if you're looking for RB depth.

FAAB: 3%

More RB: Mark Ingram (NO), Marlon Mack (IND), Brandon Bolden (NE), Rhamondre Stevenson (NE), Rex Burkhead (HOU), Devonta Freeman (BAL)

Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Wide Receivers - Waiver Wire Adds

DeVante Parker (MIA)

There's no doubt about it; when DeVante Parker is healthy, he is dominant. Parker played for the first time since Week 4 on Sunday, and he caught eight of his eleven targets for 85 yards vs. a tough Bills defense. As long as Will Fuller remains out, Parker should be the number one in Miami, and this week Miami faces a Houston defense that has allowed the sixth-most receiving yards to opposing wide receivers and a whopping 9.60 yards per target. Parker is available in 65% of leagues.

FAAB: 9%

Jamison Crowder (NYJ)

Crowder has seen 30 targets in his four games back from injury, and he finished as the number one WR for the Jets Sunday with 84 yards. If Corey Davis misses more time with a hip injury, Crowder is in a good spot this Thursday night vs. the Colts.

FAAB: 7%

Van Jefferson (LAR)

DeSean Jackson has been permitted to seek a trade, no doubt because Van Jefferson has been filling the "DeSean Jackson" deep-threat role for this Rams offense. Jefferson played only two fewer snaps than Robert Woods and Cooper Kupp on Sunday, catching three of his six targets for 88 yards. On the season, Jefferson has played a 75% snap share. Matt Stafford is looking great in this offense, and the Rams intend to make a Super Bowl run- trading for star linebacker Von Miller. If you want a piece of this Rams offense, Jefferson is available in 88% of leagues.

FAAB: 7%

Bryan Edwards (LVR)

Coming out of a bye is a great time to grab players like Rashod Bateman, Hunter Renfrow, and Bryan Edwards. Edwards is available in 90% of leagues, and I can’t help but be excited about him. Bryan Edwards plays more snaps than Henry Ruggs, sees the same amount of targets, and has the same big play ability. Edwards has seen nearly 20% of the team’s air yards, and there’s something about this Raider’s offense. This week they have a juicy matchup with the New York Giants, and I can see Edwards having a good game—especially if Waller is still limited.

FAAB: 6%

Jamal Agnew (JAC)

When DJ Chark's season ended, it was expected Laviska Shenault would get a bump. Instead, Jamal Agnew was moved into the slot and got the biggest bump in targets. Agnew has been targeted 25 times across the last three games played. On Sunday, he scored his first career touchdown. This week's matchup vs. Buffalo is tough, but keep your eye on Agnew in deeper leagues. He's available in 98% of leagues.

FAAB: 1%

More WR: Russell Gage (ATL), Kendrick Bourne (NE), Michael Gallup (DAL), Cedrick Wilson (DAL), Rashod Bateman (BAL), Zach Pascal (IND), Nick Westbrook-Ikhine (TEN), Nico Collins (HOU)

Tight Ends - Waiver Wire Adds

Foster Moreau (LVR)

If Waller is out, Moreau is the guy vs. the New York Giants, who allow a 74% catch rate to opposing tight ends. Moreau stepped into the Darren Waller role in Week 7 and delivered. He caught all six of his targets for 60 yards and a TD, played the most snaps on the team, and was second in targets only to Hunter Renfrow. Moreau is available in 99% of leagues.

FAAB: 7%

Tyler Conklin (MIN)

Tyler Conklin continues to see targets from Kirk Cousins. Conklin was targeted seven times for five catches and 57 yards in Sunday's tilt vs. the Cowboys. On the season, Conklin has more targets than Tyler Higbee, Hunter Henry, and Dallas Goedert. He's played more snaps and run more routes than Dalton Schultz and Dallas Goedert. Conklin is available in 75% of leagues.

FAAB: 6%

Pat Freiermuth (PIT)

The rookie tight end has seen 14 targets across the last two games played—that's second only to Diontae Johnson. Big Ben's arm is declining, Schuster is out for the season, and it makes sense Freiermuth could continue to see opportunities. On Sunday, he caught four balls for 44 yards and found the end zone. He's available in 90% of leagues.

FAAB: 4%

Cole Kmet (CHI)

If we are betting on Fields to improve, we should also give a nod to Kmet, who is set up for success. Kmet has played the sixth most snaps amongst tight ends this year while seeing 36 targets. That Jesse James TD could have easily gone his way on Sunday. Kmet is available in 80% of leagues.

FAAB: 4%

More TE: Geoff Swaim (TEN), Anthony Firkser (TEN), Dan Arnold (JAC)

