November 17, 2021
Week 11 Waiver Wire
Week 11 Fantasy Football Rankings & Stat Projections

Dalton Schultz climbs into elite TE company in the latest batch of Week 11 rankings.
SI Fantasy is back in action for the 2021 NFL season with the most in-depth rankings & stat projections available. Shawn Childs, a high-stakes legend and a fantasy Hall of Famer, provides weekly fantasy football projections & rankings, updated frequently to reflect the latest injury updates, emerging players and prior performances!

Note: These spreadsheets vary by appearance depending on the device and browser you use. Due to the size and dimensions of the projections, it may be best to download the file. We recommend using Google Docs, Microsoft Excel or any spreadsheet-compatible app/program to view.

WEEK 11 FANTASY FOOTBALL PROJECTIONS & RANKINGS

DOWNLOAD: PDF | CSV/EXCEL | VIEW AS WEB PAGE

Updated: November 17, 2021

TEAM-BY-TEAM PROJECTIONS

QUARTERBACKS

RUNNING BACKS

WIDE RECEIVERS

TIGHT ENDS

More Fantasy Coverage:

Top 10 Busts Based on ADP
Week 11 Waiver Wire
Week 11 Dynasty Stock Watch
Week 11 IDP Waiver Wire
Bye Week Blues: Week 11 Options

