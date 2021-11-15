Week 11 IDP Waiver Wire Report

As we enter Week 11, injuries are stacking up. There’s been more than a few players hitting the COVID-19 list across the league lately and, like every season, it’s tough to bang into players week in and week out without hurting something. Week 10 was highlighted by a monster performance by Bucs LB Devin White (13 solos, five assists, two sacks and two TFLs) in a loss to the Football Team. That’s one of the biggest IDP point totals since the Cardinals DE/LB Chandler Jones’ crazy Week 1 game with five sacks.

My recommendations will be based on what I feel is the ideal IDP format: I would recommend 10 defensive starters (1 DT, 2 DE, 3 LB, 1 CB, 2 S and 1 IDP flex) in addition to your format’s offensive starters. My ideal scoring system is 1.5 points per solo tackle, 1 per assist, 4 per sack, 4 per INT, 1.5 per pass defended, 3 per forced fumble, 1 per fumble recovery, 4 per safety and 6 for defensive touchdowns.

IDP WAIVER WIRE REPORT

Defensive Linemen

DE Marcus Davenport, New Orleans Saints

After his listing in my Week 10 IDP waiver wire report, Davenport delivered against the Titans with three solos, two assists and two sacks. On a points per game average, the former UTSA standout is providing low DE1 stats. His availability is still barely 50% in IDP, so he should get snapped up fast across the format now.

DE Dre’Mont Jones, Denver Broncos

He laid an egg for fantasy managers in Week 9, but in Weeks 8 and 10, he totaled four solos, three assists, 3.5 sacks, one forced fumble and two TFLs. He’s hovering around seeing about 60% of defensive snaps, but I’d love to see that push up closer to 75%. The Broncos rotate their DTs and DEs a lot, so that may not be possible. With a third-round pedigree out of the 2019 NFL Draft, we have to be mindful of his development, as he could finally be blossoming after steady improvement over his first two-and-a-half seasons.

DE Arik Armstead, San Francisco 49ers

Although he has yet to play in Week 10 (MNF vs. Rams), Armstead has seen a slight uptick in playing time in recent weeks. With more opportunity, we’ve seen an increase in production. Last week, he accumulated two solos, eight assists, one sack and a TFL. He’s not quite the difference maker or disruptor we want at the position, but he’s been a dependable DE2 at times throughout his career.

DT Taylor Stallworth, Indianapolis Colts

With Tyquan Lewis out the last two weeks, Stallworth has enjoyed a small boost to playing time and a huge jump in production. In Week 9 on just 29% of defensive snaps, he collected two solos, two assists, two sacks and one pass defended. Last week on 50% of defensive snaps, he posted four solos, one assist and a sack. He’s come out of nowhere; he could disappear just as quickly, but he’s got my attention.

More DT: Maliek Collins (HOU), Derrick Nnadi (KC), D.J. Jones (SF)

More DE: Dawaune Smoot (JAC), Charles Harris (MIA), Zach Allen (ARI), Deatrich Wise (NE), Julian Okwara (DET)

Orlando Ramirez/USA TODAY Sports

Linebackers

Kenneth Murray, Los Angeles Chargers

Last week, I included Murray in my IDP waiver wire report and he has to be the headliner once again after being activated from injured reserve and playing in Week 10 vs. the Vikings. Kyzir White is still the one seeing 100% of defensive snaps with Murray coming off the field occasionally (73% of snaps)—for now. White is unlikely to be on your waiver wire, but it’s worth a check in more casual IDP formats. In time, Murray will get back to 100% snaps. In the short-term, White is the preferred add but Murray is the guy you want for the rest of the season.

Jayon Brown, Tennessee Titans

After missing Weeks 5-8, Brown has 15 solos and two assists in his last two games. Injuries cut short his 2020 season, but we’ve seen dependable numbers from the 2017 fifth-rounder for multiple seasons. This ILB unit is all over the place with snaps and injuries, so you have to follow the latest news and fluctuations in playing time.

Josh Bynes, Baltimore Ravens

Over his last four games, Bynes is stuffing the stat sheet. In that span, he’s averaging 5.25 solos, 1.5 assists, 1.25 TFLs, 0.25 sacks and 0.75 PDs. Second-year LB Patrick Queen is still dealing with growing pains into the position after being a 2020 late first-round pick. Bynes is seeing more snaps and making the most of the opportunity.

T.J. Edwards, Philadelphia Eagles

Sorry, Alex Singleton. Edwards has seen his playing time skyrocket at Singleton’s expense over the last three weeks. It culminated in Edwards seeing 97% and 95% of defensive snaps over the Eagles’ last two contests. He has 34 combined tackles since Week 8 and he’s producing high LB2 stats.

More LB: Azeez Al-Shaair (SF), Davion Taylor (PHI), Malik Reed (DEN), Ja’Whaun Bentley (NE)

More LB (availability)*: David Long (TEN)**, Shaq Thompson (CAR), Anthony Walker (CLE), Joe Schobert (PIT)

Deeper LB: Monty Reed (TEN), Tae Crowder (NYG), Rashan Gary (GB)

* Still too widely available in spite of great production

** When healthy

Defensive Backs

S Jalen Thompson, Arizona Cardinals

While Budda Baker gets the headlines, Thompson is a great complementary safety. In fact, Thompson is likely outscoring Baker in your league. After being deemed ineligible for his final season at Washington State, Thompson entered the 2019 NFL Supplemental Draft and was the only player picked (fifth-round). He had a solid 2019 rookie year and a Week 1 injury sent him to injured reserve in 2020. He never got back on track that season, but 2021 has been good to him and to fantasy managers who’ve taken a chance on him. He is available in about 40% of IDP leagues.

S Erik Harris, Atlanta Falcons

I’m diving back into the Week 10 IDP waiver wire report with Harris. He delivered a modest four solos, three assists and one PD in the Falcons’ blowout loss to the Cowboys in Week 10. There’s not a lot of flash or pizzazz to be found, but I can appreciate a guy who provides no fewer than seven combined tackles in each of his last four and never fewer than four combined in any game this season.

S Jevon Holland, Miami Dolphins

Earning nearly every defensive snap since Week 5, Holland seems to find a way to stay productive in every game. The rookie is a low-end S2 and he provided four solos, one assist, one sack, two PDs and one TFL in Week 10. The Dolphins have seemingly moved on from teammate Eric Rowe, a solid IDP play the last couple years, which speaks volumes about the former Oregon Ducks defensive back.

CB Camryn Bynum, Minnesota Vikings

Harrison Smith should return in Week 11 after missing the last two games due to his placement on the COVID-19 list. The Vikings are shifting guys around since CB Patrick Peterson is also out on IR. He could be activated this week. Bynum has made the most of the opportunity. In Week 10, he had five solos, one assist, one sack, one PD and one TFL. Last week, he made eight solos, four assists, one INT and one PD. The 2021 fourth-rounder out of Cal is likely overachieving but I firmly believe in following the points until they dry up, plain and simple.

More CB: Ugo Amadi (SEA), Adoree Jackson (NYG), Byron Jones (MIA)

More S: Harrison Smith (MIN)**, Xavier McKinney (NYG), DeAndre Houston-Carson (CHI), Nasir Adderley (LAC)**, Ashtyn Davis (NYJ)

** When healthy

More fantasy coverage: