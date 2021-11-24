Skip to main content
November 24, 2021
Week 12 Waiver Wire
Publish date:

Week 12 Fantasy Football Rankings & Stat Projections

Terry McLaurin vaults up the receiver rankings in a plus matchup vs. the Seahawks.
Author:

SI Fantasy is back in action for the 2021 NFL season with the most in-depth rankings & stat projections available. Shawn Childs, a high-stakes legend and a fantasy Hall of Famer, provides weekly fantasy football projections & rankings, updated frequently to reflect the latest injury updates, emerging players and prior performances!

Note: These spreadsheets vary by appearance depending on the device and browser you use. Due to the size and dimensions of the projections, it may be best to download the file. We recommend using Google Docs, Microsoft Excel or any spreadsheet-compatible app/program to view.

WEEK 12 FANTASY FOOTBALL PROJECTIONS & RANKINGS

DOWNLOAD: PDF | CSV/EXCEL | VIEW AS WEB PAGE

Updated: November 24, 2021

TEAM-BY-TEAM PROJECTIONS

QUARTERBACKS

RUNNING BACKS

WIDE RECEIVERS

TIGHT ENDS

More Fantasy Coverage:

RB Start 'Em, Sit 'Em
WR Start 'Em, Sit 'Em
• Week 12 Waiver Wire
Week 12 IDP Waiver Wire
Bye Week Blues: Week 12 Options

