If you made it to a Week 18 Championship, congratulations!

This final week has a few extra challenges to navigate as the NFL playoff picture becomes clearer. If they have already clinched a playoff berth, teams may rest their starters. Likewise, some eliminated teams may want to get some action for their inexperienced players. We could see some backups in starring roles this week, so here are a few stud players to potentially avoid in Week 18 and a few players that could be worth a pick-up.

Quarterbacks

Aaron Rodgers (GB)

With Green Bay having already locked up the number one seed and a first-round bye in the NFC, there's simply no reason to have Aaron Rodgers dancing around on that fractured toe. Even if Rodgers were to start this game for purposes of his MVP campaign, he would leave after getting a commanding lead- which wouldn't take long since the opponent is Detroit. Green Bay is looking at a two-week opportunity for Rodgers to rest and heal. Jordan Love time.

Jalen Hurts (PHI)

This game with Dallas is a tricky one to predict, but the fact is there is only seeding on the line. Both teams are going to the playoffs. Sure, there is pride involved- the Cowboys would like to sweep their division, and the Eagles would like to make sure they don't go undefeated, but the bigger picture is that Jalen Hurts is still nursing an ankle injury. We could see Minshew Mania in prime time.

More: Joe Burrow (CIN), Patrick Mahomes (KC), Josh Allen (BUF)

Waiver wire: Trey Lance (SF)

Running Backs

Clyde Edwards-Helaire (KC)

Edwards-Helaire is nursing that collarbone injury, and with the Chiefs already clinching the AFC West, there's no need to hurry him back. Darrel Williams and Derrick Gore can easily handle this backfield as they did in Week 17, and should the Chiefs get far out in front; it could be Gore that has the biggest fantasy day.

Ezekiel Elliott (DAL)

Yeah, I get it. Mike McCarthy said he's playing his starters on Saturday. But, remember, Dan Campbell said he would "let loose" D'Andre Swift last week, and we'll know how that turned out. So, proceed with caution. Zeke has been battling a knee injury all season, and there's simply no reason to push him with a playoff run in their future.

More: Nick Chubb (CLE), Dalvin Cook (MIN)

Waiver wire: Le'Veon Bell (TB), Ke'Shawn Vaughn (TB), Derrick Gore (KC), Cam Akers (LAR)

Wide Receivers

Davante Adams (GB)

This one hurts. No doubt Adams is a big part of how you got to Week 18, as he has once again had a dominant season with a monster 162 targets in just 15 games for an average of 100 yards per game. He's a total stud. And there's absolutely zero reason for the Packers to play him on Sunday vs. Detroit.

AJ Brown (TEN)

The Tennessee Titans have secured the AFC South and have the chance to clinch the AFC's No. 1 seed, the only first-round bye and home-field advantage with a win on Sunday. It sounds like a reason to play your starters, right? But, here's the catch. The Titans are facing the Houston Texans. Sure, Houston beat the Titans last time they met up, but it's actually in the interest of both teams for the Titans to go ahead and win this one. Tennessee gets the No. 1 seed, and Houston potentially gets a better draft pick. AJ Brown is recently back from injury, and should the Titans get out in front; they can control this game on the ground or with the same backup receivers that helped them lock up the division. I can see a scenario where AJ Brown gets rested for a playoff push to be reunited with Derrick Henry.

Amari Cooper (DAL)

Again, I know what Mike McCarthy said about playing his starters, but should Dallas get out in front, they simply cannot risk Amari Cooper after just having lost Michael Gallup for the season.

More: Tyreek Hill (KC), Stefon Diggs (BUF)

Waiver wire: KJ Osborn (MIN), Laquon Treadwell (JAX), TY Hilton (IND)

Tight Ends

Travis Kelce (KC)

Kansas City is favored in this game by -10.5, and should the Chiefs get that big lead over Denver; they will sit Kelce with only seeding on the line.

Dawson Knox (BUF)

Buffalo has already clinched a playoff berth, and It shouldn't take too much work to dominate the NY Jets. I can see starters getting pulled at the half in this game.

Waiver wire: Cameron Brate (TB), Adam Trautman (NO)

More fantasy coverage: