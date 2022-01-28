Conference Championship Round Fantasy Football Rankings & Stat Projections
SI Fantasy welcomes you to the NFL playoffs with the most in-depth rankings & stat projections available. Shawn Childs, a high-stakes legend and a fantasy Hall of Famer, provides weekly fantasy football projections & rankings, updated frequently to reflect the latest injury updates, emerging players and prior performances!
CONFERENCE CHAMPIONSHIP ROUND FANTASY FOOTBALL PROJECTIONS & RANKINGS
DOWNLOAD: PDF | EXCEL | VIEW AS WEB PAGE
Updated: January 28, 2022
Note: These spreadsheets vary by appearance depending on the device and browser you use. Due to the size and dimensions of the projections, it may be best to download the file. We recommend using Google Docs, Microsoft Excel or any spreadsheet-compatible app/program to view.
