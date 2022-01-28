Skip to main content
Fabs Fun Fantasy Facts From the 2021 NFL Season
Conference Championship Round Fantasy Football Rankings & Stat Projections

Tyreek Hill and Cooper Kupp are two of your best WR options from the upcoming conference championship round.

SI Fantasy welcomes you to the NFL playoffs with the most in-depth rankings & stat projections available. Shawn Childs, a high-stakes legend and a fantasy Hall of Famer, provides weekly fantasy football projections & rankings, updated frequently to reflect the latest injury updates, emerging players and prior performances!

CONFERENCE CHAMPIONSHIP ROUND FANTASY FOOTBALL PROJECTIONS & RANKINGS

DOWNLOAD: PDF | EXCEL | VIEW AS WEB PAGE

Updated: January 28, 2022

Note: These spreadsheets vary by appearance depending on the device and browser you use. Due to the size and dimensions of the projections, it may be best to download the file. We recommend using Google Docs, Microsoft Excel or any spreadsheet-compatible app/program to view.

More fantasy coverage:

