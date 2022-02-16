Brooks Koepka, Scottie Scheffler Anchor DFS Lineup for Genesis Open
With football season in the rearview mirror and fantasy baseball still in prep mode, we turn our attention to fantasy golf – specifically, DFS golf. The PGA Tour is in full swing, and this weekend marks the last leg of a West Coast swing with the Genesis Open at the Riviera Country Club in Pacific Palisades, Calif.
We used a combination of picks from SI’s golf experts at the Morning Read and SI Fantasy analyst Shawn Childs to put together a DFS lineup that we think can compete this weekend for a DFS payday.
The Morning Read crew has been bullish for a while on last week’s Phoenix Open champion, Scottie Scheffler. Phoenix was Scheffler’s first PGA Tour title, so we’ll bank on him to stay hot.
This week, two other high-priced veterans on the Morning Read’s watch list are Cam Smith and Brooks Koepka. As for sleepers, they like Kevin Na.
“Since 2010, Na has accumulated four top-10 finishes at Riviera, including a runner-up in 2018,” the Morning Read crew noted.
That leaves two spots on a 6-man DraftKings roster, and we reached out to Childs to provide the value picks. His choices: Joaquin Niemann and Christian Bezuidenhout.
Genesis Open DFS lineup:
- Scottie Scheffler ($9,200)
- Cam Smith ($9,100)
- Brooks Koepka ($9,000)
- Joaquin Niemann ($7,800)
- Kevin Na ($7,600)
- Christian Bezuidenhout ($7,200)
