With football season in the rearview mirror and fantasy baseball still in prep mode, we turn our attention to fantasy golf – specifically, DFS golf. The PGA Tour is in full swing, and this weekend marks the last leg of a West Coast swing with the Genesis Open at the Riviera Country Club in Pacific Palisades, Calif.

We used a combination of picks from SI’s golf experts at the Morning Read and SI Fantasy analyst Shawn Childs to put together a DFS lineup that we think can compete this weekend for a DFS payday.

Adam Hagy-USA TODAY Sports

The Morning Read crew has been bullish for a while on last week’s Phoenix Open champion, Scottie Scheffler. Phoenix was Scheffler’s first PGA Tour title, so we’ll bank on him to stay hot.

This week, two other high-priced veterans on the Morning Read’s watch list are Cam Smith and Brooks Koepka. As for sleepers, they like Kevin Na.

“Since 2010, Na has accumulated four top-10 finishes at Riviera, including a runner-up in 2018,” the Morning Read crew noted.

That leaves two spots on a 6-man DraftKings roster, and we reached out to Childs to provide the value picks. His choices: Joaquin Niemann and Christian Bezuidenhout.

Genesis Open DFS lineup:

Scottie Scheffler ($9,200)

Cam Smith ($9,100)

Brooks Koepka ($9,000)

Joaquin Niemann ($7,800)

Kevin Na ($7,600)

Christian Bezuidenhout ($7,200)

