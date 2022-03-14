Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
FANTASY
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBACFBCBBMLBSOCCERWNBAGOLFNHLMMAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search
Fantasy
Fernando Tatis Jr. To Miss Three Months with Fractured Wrist
Fernando Tatis Jr. To Miss Three Months with Fractured Wrist

Fantasy Impact: Fernando Tatis Jr. Injury

Padres star and top fantasy pick expected to miss three months with a broken wrist.

In speaking with the media Monday morning, Padres manager A.J. Preller revealed that Fernando Tatis Jr. has broken his wrist. The superstar shortstop is expected to miss three months of the season.

Tatis was the consensus No. 1 overall pick in early fantasy drafts this season. He led the NL with 42 homers in 2021 while batting .282 and swiping 25 bases – despite missing 22 games with a nagging shoulder injury. Tatis has yet to play a complete season in the majors and many consider him an injury risk, but the power and speed he offers in a dominant San Diego lineup is elite.

fernando tatis jr (5)

With the status of Trevor Story and Carlos Correa still up in the air, Trea Turner and Bo Bichette become the top options at the shortstop position. Marcus Semien, Xander Bogaerts and Tim Anderson fill out the top 5. Luckily for fantasy managers who already drafted Tatis, shortstop is a deep position this year. In Tatis’s absence, Ha-Seong Kim is expected to slide into Tatis’s role for the Padres, while fantasy managers can also look to pick up players such as Willy Adames, Jake Cronenworth, Brandon Crawford, Gavin Lux or Andres Giminez while waiting for Tatis to return.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Tatis is the second early pick that we have gotten bad news about since spring training started. Sunday it was announced that Zack Wheeler was behind on his throwing program after experiencing shoulder discomfort in December. He is not expected to be the Opening Day starter for the Phillies. Fantasy managers who drafted Wheeler for his volume are hoping this is just a bump in the road and doesn’t forebode long-term health and durability issues.

More fantasy baseball & MLB coverage:

Fantasy/Betting
San Diego Padres
San Diego Padres

YOU MAY LIKE

Chase Edmonds running the ball for the Cardinals.
Play
NFL

Report: Dolphins Sign Chase Edmonds to Two-Year Deal

The new deal is reportedly worth $12.6 million.

By Joseph Salvador
mithcell trubisky
Play
NFL

Report: Steelers Agree to Two-Year Contract With QB Mitchell Trubisky

The Steelers have found their replacement for Ben Roethlisberger.

By Nick Selbe
Zach Ertz
Play
Fantasy

Fantasy Impact: Free-Agent Tracker

Player movement in the NFL this offseason will affect the fantasy landscape.

By Michael Fabiano
Jarvis Landry carrying the ball for the Browns.
Play
NFL

Report: Browns Release Jarvis Landry Ahead of Free Agency

He appeared in 12 games in 2021 and had a career-low 570 receiving yards.

By Joseph Salvador
Dec 19, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner (6) runs the ball during the second quarter against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.
Play
Fantasy

Fantasy Impact: Arizona Cardinals Re-Sign James Conner

Measuring the potential fantasy production on the news of Cardinals bringing him back for 2022 and beyond.

By Michael Fabiano
nelson-cruz-minnesota-twins
Play
MLB

Report: Nelson Cruz Agrees to Deal With Nationals

The designated hitter joins Washington as the universal DH comes into play in the National League.

By Mike McDaniel
fernando tatis jr (1)
Play
MLB

Fernando Tatís Jr. Could Miss Three Months With Fractured Wrist

The MVP finalist missed 32 games last season while dealing with shoulder issues.

By Nick Selbe
Gonzaga players celebrate after defeating Saint Mary’s in an NCAA college basketball championship game at the West Coast Conference tournament Tuesday, March 8, 2022, in Las Vegas.
Play
NCAA Betting

Final Four, Championship Game and Champion Bets

The SI Betting and Fantasy Staff provide their NCAA men’s basketball Final Four, championship game and champion bets.

By Jennifer Piacenti and SI Betting Staff