The 2022 NFL Draft begins on Thursday, April 28 and the Jacksonville Jaguars are on the clock with the first overall selection. Wide receiver values seem to be an all-time high as the game fully embraces wide-open passing attacks. That trend will continue this year, and while there is no blue-chip prospect at the position, this is an impressive group with several starting caliber prospects.

Let's break down the skill set of the top seven wide receivers and look ahead to how they might benefit your fantasy team.

Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

Treylon Burks, Arkansas

Ht: 6’0”. Wt: 190. Age: 21 (will turn 22 before 2022 season)



Over his three seasons at Arkansas, Burks gained 16.4 yards per catch, with growth in his scoring in 2020 (7) and 2021 (12) over 21 combined games. Last year he set career-highs in catches (66), receiving yards (1,104), and touchdowns (12). He finished his college career with 146 catches for 2,399 yards and 19 scores while also chipping in with 38 rushes for 222 yards and one touchdown.

Burks is a physical wideout (6'3" and 225 lbs.). Arkansas used him out of the backfield at times, leading to some surprising big plays with his legs. Much of his action came past the first 10 yards of the line of scrimmage, where Burks won with his size and speed. Despite 4.55 speed in the 40-yard dash, he showed the ability to outrun defenders over the long field. Burks will be a mismatch problem for defenses at the next level, especially if he plays for a team with a top-tier quarterback.

Fantasy Outlook: I expect Burks to draw plenty of attention in this year’s draft class. For an offense looking to emulate the play style of Deebo Samuel in 2021, they have a player to stand tall at the top of the wide receiver list. I can say this for sure; the Packers should have a circle next to Burks’ name on their draft board. In this year's draft, Green Bay has the 22nd and 28th picks in the first-round selection, but they may need to move up to get a shot at him. Aaron Rodgers needs a replacement for Davante Adams, and I expect Burks to fill that need in a big way. In the National Fantasy Football Championship, he has an ADP of 94 as the 36th wide receiver drafted in mid-April. Without knowing his opportunity, Burks has a chance to be an 80/1,200/10 player in his rookie season.

More scouting reports: Quarterbacks | Running Backs

Garrett Wilson, Ohio State

Ht: 6’0”. Wt: 190. Age: 21 (will turn 22 before 2022 season)

In each season in college, Wilson improved his production in all areas. His freshman year ended with 30 catches for 432 yards and five scores. During the shortened Covid-19 season (eight games), he upped his stats to 43 catches for 723 yards and six touchdowns while gaining 67 yards on two runs. In 2021, Wilson played at his highest level over his final three starts (10/126/3, 7/126/2, and 10/119/1), leading to 70 catches for 1,058 yards and 12 receiving touchdowns. He finished with four rushes for 76 yards and a score.

Wilson will bring a home run threat to an NFL team. His hands grade well, and he made many catches last season when the ball was off target. However, Wilson isn’t quite there in his route running. He had a free release on many plays in 2021, leading to some long, uncontested catches. As the season moved on, Ohio State made an effort to get him the ball closer to the line of scrimmage to allow Wilson to create wins with his quickness. I don’t expect him to break many tackles in traffic while being extremely dangerous in space. His next step is showing that he can beat physical defenders off the line of scrimmage.

Fantasy Outlook: Wilson has qualities similar to DeSean Jackson that will be highlighted in the deep passing game, slants, and crossing patterns. He is willing to work the middle of the field, but Wilson must avoid taking bad hits. His ADP (107) in the pre-NFL Draft season in the NFFC ranks him as the 42nd wide receiver off the board. Wilson would be an excellent WR2 in a proven offense with a star quarterback. Without knowing his new home, I’m sensing a 60/900/6 type of player.

Chris Olave, Ohio State

Ht: 6’1”. Wt: 188. Age: 21 (will turn 22 before 2022 season)

Over his final 31 games, Olave caught 164 of his 239 targets (68.6 percent) for 2,514 yards and 32 touchdowns while gaining 15.3 yards per catch. His best season came in 2021 (65/936/13) despite being outplayed slightly by his teammate Garrett Wilson (70/1,058/12). Olave finished last year with six games with seven catches or more, highlighted by two matchups (12/126 and 7/140/2).

Olave offers a plus route running that allows him to create space and plays at all three levels of the defense. He has a chain-mover feel while having the speed to beat a defense over the top. His ability to create on-time catches bodes well for his success in his rookie season. Olave has room for growth while also needing to get stronger. His quickness helps him win at the line of scrimmage while still needing to get stronger to handle physical defenders.

Fantasy Outlook: In the early draft season in the NFFC, Olave is the fourth rookie wide receiver drafted with an ADP of 132. I’m a fan of young wideouts with a plus route skill set, leading to success out of the gate. With that said, Olave offers the most upside in 2022 in an offense with a proven WR1 and a top-tier quarterback. Therefore, he has a wide range of outcomes until his new home is revealed later this month.

Drake London, USC

Height: 6’5”. Wt: 210. Age: 20 (will turn 21 before 2022 season)

After a minimal role over his first two seasons at USC (39/567/5 and 33/502/3), London developed into a high-volume receiver in his junior year (88/1,084/7) over eight games. He had a floor of nine catches in seven matchups (12/137, 13/170/2, 10/165, 9/130/1, 16/162/1, 15/171, and 9/81/2). Unfortunately, his season ended in late October due to a broken right ankle.

The connection between London and USC’s starting quarterbacks last year was impressive. He caught the ball behind the line of scrimmage, in the flat, crossing routes, back shoulder fades, and over the top, showcasing a wide range of plays where his game created an edge. He has the look of a tight end playing wide receiver. London wins with size while also being more agile than expected with his feet. He can break some tackles and win many jump balls.

Fantasy Outlook: USC showed NFL teams how to use London in multiple ways. Creating mismatches in coverage earns more chances, which should happen for him early in his career. His next challenge is gaining an advantage vs. physical players in coverage. London has an ADP of 121 in the early draft season in the NFFC as the 46th wideout selected. My early projection points to a 50/650/5 player.

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Jameson Williams, Alabama

Ht: 6’2”. Wt: 190. Age: 20 (will turn 21 during 2022 season)

Ohio State gave Williams only 15 catches for 266 yards and three scores in his freshman and sophomore seasons, leading to him transferring to Alabama. The change of scenery unlocked a beast of a season (79/1,572/15). Williams had four explosive showings (10/160/1, 6/158/3, 8/190/3, and 7/184/2) over a five-game stretch. From Week 10 to 13, he gained an impressive 25.0 yards per catch (23/575/8). Unfortunately, Williams suffered a torn ACL in his left knee in early January.

The excitement of Williams as a home run threat is real. He blows by deep coverage with the wheels to turn a short pass into a long scoring play. His challenge is improving his release developing his usage over the short areas of the field. Williams brings excellent hands while needing to get stronger. Two of the top five receivers in this year’s draft class played in front of him at Ohio State.

Fantasy Outlook: I’m never a fan of players coming off significant injuries. Williams should slide in this year’s draft, creating a possible buying opportunity for an NFL team. He ranks fifth in this year’s rookie class at wide receiver with an ADP of 162 in the NFFC. I expect him to be slow out of the gate, but Williams does have enough time to get almost healthy by the start of the season.

Christian Watson, North Dakota State

Ht: 6’5”. Wt: 208. Age: 22 (will turn 23 during 2022 season)

Over four seasons and 52 games, Watson caught 105 passes for 2,140 yards and 14 touchdowns while gaining 20.4 yards per catch. His best success came in 2021 (43/801/7), highlighted by two matchups (5/163/1 and 4/106/1).

Watson earns his trip into the NFL by offering an excellent combination of size (6’5” and 210 lbs.) and speed (4.36 – 40-yard dash). He is a hard worker, but much of his resume comes from big plays vs. weaker competition. His route running needs to improve to be more fantasy and pro-relevant early in his career. Watson does have an explosive gear with the ball in his hands.

Fantasy Outlook: A deep threat with size can also become a viable scoring option in the red zone, giving Watson a high ceiling. He should only have a limited role in his rookie season while ranking 80th at wideout in mid-April in the NFFC with an ADP of 212. I expect Watson to flash this year in the right offense.

Jahan Dotson, Penn State

Ht: 5'11”. Wt: 184. Age: 22 (will turn 23 during 2022 season)

Dotson showed a progression in each of his four seasons (13/203, 27/488/5, 52/884/8, and 91/1,182/12) at Penn State. Last year he worked more as a possession type receiver (13.0 yards per catch) than in his first three years (15.6, 18.1, and 17.0). Dotson had two dominating games (11/242/3 and 8/137/2) with success against Ohio State (11/127).

Dotson should transition into a more complete player with more bulk and strength. He runs good routes with the speed and quickness to beat a defense over the top or in the open field. Dotson takes a hit when facing press coverage while needing to prove he can win heavily contested passes. Dotson comes into the league at 5’11” and 185 lbs., which invites some durability concerns and questions about his value over the middle of the field.

Fantasy Outlook: His success last year and foundation skill set gives Dotson a chance to be a productive WR2 or WR3 in the NFL this season. His ADP (203) in the early draft season in the NFFC priced him as the 77th wide receiver off the table. Dotson has a chance to catch 50 passes for 750 yards with a handful of scores.

More fantasy coverage: