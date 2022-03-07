2022 NFL Mock Draft: Fantasy Picks Only

We're putting a twist on your typical NFL mock draft here at SI Fantasy. Instead of making selections with all positions in mind, let's pretend every pick is instead focused on improving the team's fantasy production. So the only players available are quarterbacks, running backs, wide receivers and tight ends. I'll attempt to keep the players selected in an order true to my own valuation and evaluation, but I also must bend to the whims of the consensus; otherwise, my mock will be totally off the rails and seem very random.

I’ve heard, “Well, wouldn’t an offensive tackle help protect the quarterback and improve the run game, so that would help the fantasy production too?” And I’d say, “Listen voice in my head, we’re sticking with the fantasy positions only!”

1. Jacksonville Jaguars - WR Garrett Wilson, Ohio State

In my recent ranking of the top WR prospects, Wilson was my No. 2; however, I’m going to attempt to meld the groupthink with a mix of my own point of view. With that in mind, Wilson is still a great prospect with excellent hands and sharp techniques as a route runner. D.J. Chark missed most of 2021, Marvin Jones will be 33 next season and Laviska Shenault went from promising rookie in 2020 to failed fantasy sleeper last year. Let’s get Trevor Lawrence some more weapons.

Rookie draft ADP: 1.03

Real Pick: OT Ikem Ekwonu, North Carolina St.

Team needs: OT, C, LB, DT, WR, TE

2. Detroit Lions - WR Chris Olave, Ohio State

An outstanding combine gives Olave some steam in my WR rankings. Even if you're adamant about the Lions needing a quarterback, there is no marquee signal-caller in this draft without the benefit of hindsight. It's a half-baked idea, also not a half-bad idea, that the Lions should sign a marquee free-agent quarterback and draft a receiver to go along with Amon-Ra St. Brown, D'Andre Swift and T.J. Hockenson. That's quite a nucleus.

Rookie draft ADP: 1.08

Real Pick: DE Kayvon Thibodeaux, Oregon

Team needs: WR, CB, OG, EDGE, LB, DT

3. Houston Texans - WR Drake London, USC

London looks the part as an NFL receiver. The Texans have Brandin Cooks and warm bodies at wideout. They have even less at running back but I can’t justify any of them this early ahead of what’s still on the board. Houston had just 162 receiving first downs last season, ranked last. At 6’5”, London can move the chains and keep this offense on the field.

Rookie draft ADP: 1.04

Real Pick: S Kyle Hamilton, Notre Dame

Team needs: QB, TE, OG, RB, CB, S

4. New York Jets - WR Jameson Williams, Alabama

If it weren't for a torn ACL, Williams said he felt like the Crimson Tide could've won the 2021 national championship. He might not be wrong. Williams excels as a deep threat, and he'd challenge defensive backs given Zach Wilson's big-time arm. He may not be the type to ever see 15 targets in a game, but he has big-play written all over him and can provide fantasy managers the occasional monster performance.

Rookie draft ADP: 1.07

Real Pick: CB Sauce Gardner, Cincinnati

Team needs: CB, EDGE, OT, LB, TE

5. New York Giants - RB Kenneth Walker III, Michigan St.

I don’t believe the Giants should retain Saquon Barkley. So even if this is a fantasy-first mock, Walker addresses the most pressing fantasy need when mixed with my real-life franchise concerns. A three-down back, Walker will be one of the few running backs that will be picked in the most casual of fantasy leagues and deliver the expected results.

Rookie draft ADP: 1.06

Real Pick: OT Evan Neal, Alabama

Team needs: LB, EDGE, OG, C, TE

6. Carolina Panthers - QB Kenny Pickett, Pitt

Small hands faux-drama aside, Pickett was my favorite quarterback to watch during my evaluations. The Panthers are about four years late on a reboot so better late than never. The new face of the franchise would give this offense some real juice and give D.J. Moore a potential top-10 fantasy season. Maybe someone on this team besides Christian McCaffrey (at least when he’s been on the field) can do something for fantasy managers.

Rookie draft ADP: 3.04

Real Pick: QB Kenny Pickett, Pitt

Team needs: QB, OT, OG, S, C

7. New York Giants - WR George Pickens, Georgia

Pickens is frequently ranked outside most analysts' top five receivers in this draft, but I love him as a prospect in spite of him suffering a torn ACL ahead of the 2021 season during spring practice. The Giants need help all over, and a receiver to free up WR Kadarius Toney in the slot would help tremendously. I do believe N.Y. needs to trade Barkley for draft capital, so it's possible we could see them go running back on Day 2 of the draft.

Rookie draft ADP: 1.09

Real Pick: EDGE Aidan Hutchinson, Michigan

Team needs: LB, EDGE, OG, C, TE

8. Atlanta Falcons - QB Malik Willis, Liberty

Calvin Ridley’s unclear future doesn’t make this easy but I will work under the assumption he doesn’t return, although I hope he does. With that in mind, this team needs to start working towards a Detroit Lions rebuild. Bide their time for a year and begin grooming a young quarterback, like Willis, so they can trade Matt Ryan to a team that needs a quarterback a year from now. Willis has all the potential in the world with a rocket arm that would give this team a shot at relevancy. I do not envy the position of this franchise, as there’s nothing but doom-and-gloom on the horizon.

Rookie draft ADP: 2.05

Real Pick: WR Garrett Wilson, Ohio State

Team needs: QB, RB, S, LB, EDGE

9. Denver Broncos - WR Treylon Burks, Arkansas

You may be wondering, “What about Courtland Sutton and Jerry Jeudy?” Honestly, I’d say what about them. Jeudy is a bust—yes, I said it. Sutton, entering his fifth season, isn’t a spring chicken anymore. He’s a No. 2 receiver who’s been forced to be a No. 1. Burks is a phenomenal athlete and would take pressure off the aforementioned Broncos veteran receivers who have been drifting in the Mile High slipstream of low expectations and lack of media exposure.

Rookie draft ADP: 1.02

Real Pick: QB Malik Willis, Liberty

Team needs: QB, LB, EDGE, OG, OT

10. New York Jets - RB Breece Hall, Iowa St.

I have concerns about Hall’s playing speed as he just doesn’t have the burst on tape that the measurables at the combine suggest. While the Jets do have Michael Carter, I believe he’s more of a third-down back and can’t carry a full-time workload. Hall provides the Jets an every-down option and a more formidable backfield duo.

Rookie draft ADP: 1.01

Real Pick: CB Derek Stingley, LSU

Team needs: CB, EDGE, OT, LB, TE

11. Washington Commanders - QB Desmond Ridder, Cincinnati

I wouldn’t be surprised if Ridder was the first quarterback off the board. In this copycat league, last season may have some teams thinking that the pro-ready quarterback is the most viable option. I think Ridder is neck-and-neck with Pickett, and I may give the edge to Ridder given what scouts and people behind the scenes have been saying about his character and personality. What a makeover it would be for the Commanders to have someone to really lead this team. It would give Terry McLaurin some real consistency that he’s lacked over his young career.

Rookie draft ADP: 3.08

Real Pick: OT Charles Cross, Mississippi St.

Team needs: QB, OT, LB, S, CB

12. Minnesota Vikings - TE Trey McBride, Colorado St.

While tight ends usually need some time to develop, I’ve moved on from Irv Smith Jr. McBride does everything well and I really like his tenacity after the catch. The Vikings would do well to have an option over the middle to open up the field further for their stars, Justin Jefferson and Dalvin Cook.

Rookie draft ADP: 2.03

Real Pick: EDGE George Karlaftis, Purdue

Team needs: EDGE, OG, CB, LB, WR

13. Cleveland Browns - WR Christian Watson, North Dakota St.

One of the post-combine fast risers was Watson. At 6’4” and 208 pounds, Watson ran a 4.36 40-yard dash (sixth-best), 11’4” broad jump (best) and 38.5” vertical (sixth). Those are numbers typically reserved for his smaller peers. The receiver cupboard is bare in Cleveland as I’m not a believer that Donovan Peoples-Jones is ready yet to lead this group. Watson should have an immediate impact in fantasy if given the favorable No. 1 spot in the Browns depth chart.

Rookie draft ADP: 2.02

Real Pick: WR Drake London, USC

Team needs: WR, DT, LB, C, EDGE

14. Baltimore Ravens - WR Skyy Moore, Western Michigan

Moore is a lot of fun to watch and plays tough despite being undersized. The Ravens are in a compromised spot at receiver, even with what was a promising first half of the 2021 season from Marquise Brown. I wouldn't be shocked to see Baltimore trade back if a QB-needy team is looking to move up. A Day 2 prospect like Moore would be a great choice as he's shifty and can get open fast for Lamar Jackson.

Rookie draft ADP: 1.12

Real Pick: C Tyler Linderbaum, Iowa

Team needs: OT, OT, LB, EDGE, DT

15. Philadelphia Eagles - WR Calvin Austin III, Memphis

Austin looked fantastic at the combine and with no receiver showing up behind DeVonta Smith, it's time for the Eagles to move on from Jalen Reagor. Quez Watkins is more of a gadget player, so Austin could be ready to go as the team's No. 2 receiver in what could be a promising season in Jalen Hurts's development.

Rookie draft ADP: 2.01

Real Pick: LB Devin Lloyd, Utah

Team needs: LB, CB, S, EDGE, WR

16. Philadelphia Eagles - RB James Cook, Georgia

I do believe the Eagles need to get their running backs more involved in the passing game. Cook can shine there. Eagles backs caught 74 passes for 513 yards and one touchdown—and that’s the seventh-fewest RB receiving yards in the league.

Rookie draft ADP: 2.06

Real Pick: DT Devonte Wyatt, Georgia

Team needs: LB, CB, S, EDGE, WR

17. Los Angeles Chargers - TE Jalen Wydermyer, Texas A&M

There are a ton of dynasty managers waiting for one of Chargers tight ends to emerge—whether it’s Donald Parham or Tre McKitty. The tricky thing is this team rotates tight ends a lot and I think they need a more bonafide prospect to clear things up. Wydermyer is a tenacious pass-catcher who'd give Justin Herbert and fantasy managers a big target for fantasy points.

Rookie draft ADP: 2.10

Real Pick: G Bernhard Raimann, Central Michigan

Team needs: OT, WR, DT, EDGE, TE

18. New Orleans Saints - WR Jalen Tolbert, South Alabama

Like Michael Thomas, Tolbert is a savvy route-runner with deceptive short-area quickness. The Saints passing game too often relied on the big play to find the end zone and that kind of inconsistency isn’t ideal for fantasy managers.

Rookie draft ADP: 3.01

Real Pick: WR Chris Olave, Ohio St.

Team needs: QB, WR, CB, TE, S

19. Philadelphia Eagles - John Metchie III, Alabama

Another big-play receiver who can hit home runs with speed, Metchie is a borderline option for fantasy managers this year. The Eagles need to keep throwing prospects at the WR depth chart until something sticks—and yes, I am low-key throwing shade at a mostly disappointing 2021 from DeVonta Smith.

Rookie draft ADP: 2.07

Real Pick: CB Trent McDuffie, Washington

Team needs: LB, CB, S, EDGE, WR

20. Pittsburgh Steelers - QB Matt Corral, Ole Miss

Corral may be a higher-ranked prospect for some, but I think both Pickett and Ridder are the more pro-ready options. If taken by the Steelers, it would be a very good fit for him as this offensive line does require a signal-caller who can move around. I probably wouldn’t draft him as a rookie, but dynasty managers should be all over him given the weapons around him and his dual-threat upside.

Rookie draft ADP: 3.07

Real Pick: QB Matt Corral, Ole Miss

Team needs: QB, OT, OG, CB, DT

21. New England Patriots - RB Isaiah Spiller, Texas A&M

Rookie draft ADP: 1.05

Real Pick: WR Jameson Williams, Alabama

Team needs: CB, WR, LB, S, DT

22. Las Vegas Raiders - WR David Bell, Purdue

Rookie draft ADP: 1.10

Real Pick: LB Nakobe Dean, Georgia

Team needs: WR, OG, C, LB, DT

23. Arizona Cardinals - TE Cole Turner, Nevada

Rookie draft ADP: 5.02

Real Pick: G Kenyon Greene, Texas A&M

Team needs: CB, OG, OT, C, DT

24. Dallas Cowboys - WR Jahan Dotson, Penn St.

Rookie draft ADP: 1.11

Real Pick: EDGE David Ojabo, Michigan

Team needs: DT, EDGE, LB, S, TE

25. Buffalo Bills - RB Zamir White, Georgia

Rookie draft ADP: 2.08

Real Pick: CB Andrew Booth, Clemson

Team needs: CB, OG, LB, DT, WR

26. Tennessee Titans - WR Alec Pierce, Cincinnati

Rookie draft ADP: 3.11

Real Pick: WR Treylon Burks, Arkansas

Team needs: CB, WR, LB, EDGE, TE

27. Tampa Bay Buccaneers - QB Sam Howell, North Carolina

Rookie draft ADP: 3.06

Real Pick: QB Sam Howell, North Carolina

Team needs: RB, QB, DT, WR, CB, TE

28. Green Bay Packers - TE Jeremy Ruckert, Ohio St.

Rookie draft ADP: 4.11

Real Pick: WR George Pickens, Georgia

Team needs: OT, WR, TE, DT, EDGE

29. Miami Dolphins - RB Pierre Strong, South Dakota St.

Rookie draft ADP: 2.11

Real Pick: OT Trevor Penning, Northern Iowa

Team needs: OT, OG, C, LB, RB

30. Kansas City Chiefs - WR Wan’Dale Robinson, Kentucky

Rookie draft ADP: 2.04

Real Pick: S Daxton Hill, Michigan

Team needs: CB, WR, EDGE, LB, S

31. Cincinnati Bengals - RB Tyler Allgeier, BYU

Rookie draft ADP: 2.09

Real Pick: TE Trey McBride, Colorado St.

Team needs: CB, C, OG, OT, LB

32. Detroit Lions - QB Carson Strong, Nevada

Rookie draft ADP: 4.07

Real Pick: CB Jalen Pitre, Baylor

Team needs: WR, CB, OG, LB, DT

