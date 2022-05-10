George Kirby, Alek Thomas Among Young Players Worth Adding

Are any of the new kids on the block worth an add for your fantasy baseball squad?

There have been a flurry of prospects making their way to the big show the last few weeks, and many of them look like they should stay. Let’s learn about some of them:

George Kirby (SP), SEA

The Mariners called up top prospect George Kirby on Sunday after moving Ken Giles to the 60-day IL and sending down Matt Brach earlier in the week, and Kirby dazzled in his debut. The Mariners snapped a six-game losing streak, beating the Rays with a walk-off victory in the 10th on Mother’s Day.

Kirby struck out seven and allowed no earned runs in six innings pitched with a fastball averaging 95.8 mph. He induced 15 swinging strikes, mostly on the fastball, which he threw 60% of the time. But most impressively, Kirby walked zero batters, showing the same excellent control he showed in the minors where he walked fewer than two batters per nine across three seasons of play. That kind of control paired with excellent velocity and the ability to miss bats makes Kirby a must-add.

Josh Winder (SP), MIN

Winder is another prospect that shows far above-average control. He issued only 1.6 walks per nine innings in minor-league play, and has now had two consecutive strong six-inning starts, allowing a total of only five hits and no earned runs across 12 innings pitched.

Winder has a four-pitch mix and shows strong command. His fastball has touched 96.8 on the gun, and his slider and changeup generate a lot of swings and misses. In fact, Winder has generated 26 swings and misses across his last two starts, with a total of 15 strikeouts.

Before starting, Winder was being used in relief for the Twins and was originally slotted into the rotation to replace Bailey Ober. However, with Chris Paddack likely missing some time due to elbow inflammation, it looks like Winder should be around for a while.

Royce Lewis (SS), MIN

With Carlos Correa banged up, will there continue to be opportunity for Royce Lewis? The former first-round pick was on fire at Triple-A before his callup on Friday. Before joining the Twins on Friday, Lewis had hit three home runs with eight stolen bases, a .310 batting average and .993 OPS in just 24 games played. Lewis is exactly the kind of player you want on your fantasy squad. He can help in all categories–assuming he gets the opportunity. If you have room on your bench, Lewis is a stash.

Alek Thomas (OF), ARZ

Thomas is an intriguing option that can not only hit for power, but also contribute some speed. With Carson Kelly out and Dalton Varsho moving over to catcher to make room in the outfield, it seems Arizona was looking for a way to get his bat into the lineup. Immediately before his promotion, Thomas had four home runs and three stolen bases while batting .277 in 24 games of Triple-A for the D-Backs.

Juan Yepez (DH/OF), STL

When a guy hits nine homers and knocks in 26 runs while hitting .279 in only 22 games of minor-league play, you have to notice. The biggest question mark for Yepez is his athleticism. The Cards are giving him a try in the outfield, and if he can at least play at an average ability level, they will keep his bat in the lineup. He is already making an impression, batting .474 with a home run in just five major-league starts. If you’re looking for power that won’t cost you batting average, Yepez is an add.

Jose Miranda (3B, MIN

Third base is a thin category, and Jose Miranda may be a player to target in deeper leagues. The cousin of Lin-Manuel Miranda, Jose is certainly doing his best to not throw away his shot– striking out only once in 28 plate appearances so far. He hit his first major-league home run over the weekend, and he batted .333 with 17 home runs in 80 games of Triple-A in 2021.

