Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
Fantasy
The Boston Celtics Completed Their Game 4 Comeback To Even Series With Milwaukee 2-2
The Boston Celtics Completed Their Game 4 Comeback To Even Series With Milwaukee 2-2

George Kirby, Alek Thomas Among Young Players Worth Adding

Here are six recent call-ups that have become fantasy relevant right away.

Are any of the new kids on the block worth an add for your fantasy baseball squad?

There have been a flurry of prospects making their way to the big show the last few weeks, and many of them look like they should stay. Let’s learn about some of them:

George Kirby (SP), SEA

The Mariners called up top prospect George Kirby on Sunday after moving Ken Giles to the 60-day IL and sending down Matt Brach earlier in the week, and Kirby dazzled in his debut. The Mariners snapped a six-game losing streak, beating the Rays with a walk-off victory in the 10th on Mother’s Day.

George_kirby

Kirby struck out seven and allowed no earned runs in six innings pitched with a fastball averaging 95.8 mph. He induced 15 swinging strikes, mostly on the fastball, which he threw 60% of the time. But most impressively, Kirby walked zero batters, showing the same excellent control he showed in the minors where he walked fewer than two batters per nine across three seasons of play. That kind of control paired with excellent velocity and the ability to miss bats makes Kirby a must-add.

Josh Winder (SP), MIN

Winder is another prospect that shows far above-average control. He issued only 1.6 walks per nine innings in minor-league play, and has now had two consecutive strong six-inning starts, allowing a total of only five hits and no earned runs across 12 innings pitched.

Winder has a four-pitch mix and shows strong command. His fastball has touched 96.8 on the gun, and his slider and changeup generate a lot of swings and misses. In fact, Winder has generated 26 swings and misses across his last two starts, with a total of 15 strikeouts.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Before starting, Winder was being used in relief for the Twins and was originally slotted into the rotation to replace Bailey Ober. However, with Chris Paddack likely missing some time due to elbow inflammation, it looks like Winder should be around for a while.

Royce Lewis (SS), MIN

With Carlos Correa banged up, will there continue to be opportunity for Royce Lewis? The former first-round pick was on fire at Triple-A before his callup on Friday. Before joining the Twins on Friday, Lewis had hit three home runs with eight stolen bases, a .310 batting average and .993 OPS in just 24 games played. Lewis is exactly the kind of player you want on your fantasy squad. He can help in all categories–assuming he gets the opportunity. If you have room on your bench, Lewis is a stash.

Alek_Thomas

Alek Thomas (OF), ARZ

Thomas is an intriguing option that can not only hit for power, but also contribute some speed. With Carson Kelly out and Dalton Varsho moving over to catcher to make room in the outfield, it seems Arizona was looking for a way to get his bat into the lineup. Immediately before his promotion, Thomas had four home runs and three stolen bases while batting .277 in 24 games of Triple-A for the D-Backs.

Juan Yepez (DH/OF), STL

When a guy hits nine homers and knocks in 26 runs while hitting .279 in only 22 games of minor-league play, you have to notice. The biggest question mark for Yepez is his athleticism. The Cards are giving him a try in the outfield, and if he can at least play at an average ability level, they will keep his bat in the lineup. He is already making an impression, batting .474 with a home run in just five major-league starts. If you’re looking for power that won’t cost you batting average, Yepez is an add.

Jose Miranda (3B, MIN

Third base is a thin category, and Jose Miranda may be a player to target in deeper leagues. The cousin of Lin-Manuel Miranda, Jose is certainly doing his best to not throw away his shot– striking out only once in 28 plate appearances so far. He hit his first major-league home run over the weekend, and he batted .333 with 17 home runs in 80 games of Triple-A in 2021.

More fantasy & MLB coverage:

Fantasy/Betting
Minnesota Twins
Minnesota Twins
Arizona Diamondbacks
Arizona Diamondbacks
St. Louis Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals
Seattle Mariners
Seattle Mariners

YOU MAY LIKE

Titans wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) celebrates after a win against the Dolphins.
Play
NFL

Business of Football: A.J. Brown Trade Symbolizes the Story of the Offseason

The Eagles’ trade for Brown shows how much front offices have changed their valuation of wide receivers. Plus, business of European soccer vs. the NFL.

By Andrew Brandt
Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady walks out of the tunnel before a game.
NFL

Tom Brady Agrees to Broadcasting Role With Fox After NFL Career

The seven-time Super Bowl champion already has a job lined up after retirement.

By Zach Koons
A closeup of the NFL logo on the field.
NFL

NFL Announces Participants for Christmas Day Matchup

Deck the halls with NFL football.

By Zach Koons
LSU football’s Zach Von Rosenberg
College Football

It’s Never Too Late to Live Out Your College Football Dreams

Just ask these athletes, who took winding roads to accomplish the feat in their 30s, 40s, 50s and even 60s.

By Lia Assimakopoulos
Gabby Thomas
Olympics

Gabby Thomas Is Conditioned for a Never-Ending Push to the Finish Line

The record-setting Olympic track star is on a speedy quest to break down barriers and make up for lost time.

By Andrew Lawrence
dCOVbriganti_H
Sports Illustrated

Flankers and Hookers and Bullet Holes—A Rugby Club Vs. the Mafia

In a struggling Sicilian neighborhood racked by crime and poverty, one team is offering hope. And learning the cost of crossing the mob.

By Sean Williams
Warriors guard Stephen Curry smiles as he warms up before a game.
Extra Mustard

Watch: Steph Curry Trolls Kings in Interview After Game 4 Win

Golden State’s star point guard compared his team to its California neighbors.

By Zach Koons
Boston Celtics center Al Horford (42) shouts out after being fouled in the second half during game four of the second round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at Fiserv Forum.
NBA

Horford’s Career Night Comes at Perfect Time for Celtics

Al Horford’s signature postseason performance in Game 4 on Monday prevented Boston from being pushed to the brink of elimination.

By Chris Mannix