Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
Fantasy
Fantasy Strength of Schedule: Running Backs and Wide Receivers
Fantasy Strength of Schedule: Running Backs and Wide Receivers

Travis Etienne Is a Potential Fantasy Breakout Star in 2022

After being sidelined due to a Lisfranc injury in his rookie campaign, Etienne is poised for a breakout in Year 2.

We all know the NFL is a copycat league, and that’s not a bad thing. Why not copy something that works? In 2021, what worked was the emergence of the “wide back.” The term was coined by the 49ers’ Deebo Samuel, a wide receiver doubling as running back. But it can also be applied to a running back featured heavily in the passing game. Last season, that role was epitomized by Cordarrelle Patterson. In 2022, an intriguing candidate for all-purpose breakout back could be the Jaguars’ Travis Etienne.

First, a look back at last year. In his third NFL season, Samuel became a fantasy stud – finishing third in fantasy points among wideouts. In addition to his 1,405 receiving yards, he added 365 rushing yards and scored a total of 14 touchdowns. His eight rushing touchdowns broke Hall of Famer Lenny Moore’s record for most rushing TDs in one season by a receiver.

Jacksonville Jaguars Travis Etienne

In his ninth season, Patterson became a fantasy breakout performer, taking the league by surprise in 2021 with 1,166 scrimmage yards and 11 total touchdowns for the Falcons. Undrafted in most fantasy leagues, Patterson finished as the RB12.

Could Travis Etienne be 2022’s fantasy breakout star in this wide-back role? Let’s take a closer look.

Etienne was a first-round talent coming out of Clemson last year, but it was somewhat of a surprise when the Jaguars drafted him with the 25th pick. They had taken QB Trevor Lawrence with the first pick, and with veteran back James Robinson already on the roster, there were more pressing needs. Either way, Etienne suffered a Listfranc injury to his left foot and missed his entire rookie season.

“Whew, if there was any year to miss, I missed a great one,” Etienne quipped this offseason, following the dismissal of head coach Urban Meyer, whose one season in Jacksonville was a disaster even by this troubled franchise’s standards.

Etienne, who is reportedly 85-90% recovered from the Listfranc injury and should be ready for training camp, will benefit from the presence of new head coach Doug Pederson, an offensive guru with a Super Bowl win on his resume.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Pederson inherits an offense that is still developing. Lawrence will only get better after a mediocre rookie campaign. The Jaguars gave him new weapons with the free-agent signing of wide receivers Christian Kirk and Zay Jones.

But there is a need for explosive plays, and Etienne can fill that role.

The 5’10”, 215-pound Etienne had 55 runs of 20-plus yards during his four years at Clemson, most in the NCAA during that stretch. On top of that, he caught 102 passes, improving those numbers every year. He caught 48 passes for 588 yards and two scores as a senior.

Robinson suffered an Achilles injury in December. He likely won’t be 100% by the start of the season. Regardless, the starting job could be Etienne’s to lose.

In SI Fantasy’s first 2022 experts mock draft, Etienne went off the board with the second pick in the fifth round, 50th overall. He was drafted by Shawn Childs, who had taken wide receivers with each of his first four picks. “He’ll be a popular pick in such zero-RB strategies,” SI Fantasy’s Michael Fabiano wrote about Etienne going in that spot. Overall, Etienne was the 23rd running back drafted in the mock.

In early drafts in the high-stakes National Fantasy Football Championship, Etienne’s average draft position has been 57. In 68 drafts, he’s gone as high as 40 and as low as 73.

Playing in what should be a more creative offense under Pederson and having an established rapport with Lawrence are two factors that will help Etienne thrive in 2022. Whether on the ground or through the air, getting Etienne in space will lead to big plays, making him a potential fantasy breakout star in 2022.

More fantasy & NFL coverage:

Fantasy/Betting
Jacksonville Jaguars
Jacksonville Jaguars

YOU MAY LIKE

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) dribbles the ball while Minnesota Timberwolves guard D'Angelo Russell.
Play
NBA

Grizzlies Coach Taylor Jenkins Provides Surgery Update for Ja Morant

The guard is doubtful to return in the 2022 playoffs due to a bone bruise in his right knee.

By Michael Shapiro
The helmet of the Green Bay Packers
NFL

Packers 2022 Schedule Has Reportedly Been Leaked

The full NFL 2022 schedules will be announced on Thursday night at 8 p.m. ET.

By Madison Williams
Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) celebrates after scoring during the first half of Game 5 of an NBA basketball second-round playoff series against the Philadelphia 76ers, Tuesday, May 10, 2022, in Miami.
Play
Betting

Heat-76ers, Suns-Mavericks Game 6 Bets Lines, Odds and Props

Bets and analysis for Thursday’s Game 6s as the top-seeded Heat look to claim the series against the 76ers and the No. 1 Suns aim to finish the Mavericks.

By Kyle Wood
nfl-sked
Play
Extra Mustard

NFL Schedule Release: Love It? Hate it? Both?

The NFL had made schedule release day a spectacle, and fans seem torn.

By Jimmy Traina
Arch Manning
Play
College Football

Is There a Pecking Order of Favorites for Arch Manning?

In our first recruiting mailbag, we look at how official visits and a relaxed timeline make the race for Manning more compelling.

By John Garcia Jr.
Apr 26, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager (5) reacts during the seventh inning against the Houston Astros at Globe Life Field.
Play
MLB

MLB Hitters Are Not Living Up to Expectations

When perfect contact is no longer perfect, we must question all we think we know about baseball—especially the baseball.

By Emma Baccellieri
New England Patriots quarterback Jarrett Stidham (4) makes a pass during warmups before a game against the New York Jets at Gillette Stadium.
Play
NFL

Source: Patriots to Trade QB Jarrett Stidham to Raiders

The teams are expected to switch late-round draft picks in the deal.

By Madison Williams
nba-finals-trophy
NBA

NBA Introduces New Trophies for Eastern, Western Conference Finals

The East finals MVP will receive the Larry Bird Trophy, while the West finals MVP will receive the Magic Johnson Trophy.

By Associated Press