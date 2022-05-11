Jonathan Taylor Goes No. 1 in SI Fantasy's Experts Mock Draft

The NFL offseason has been rampant with blockbuster trades, big-name players on the move via free agency and much more. While there could still be a major trade or two (Deebo Samuel, Jimmy Garoppolo, Baker Mayfield), the NFL draft wrapped up what is likely to be the majority of the depth-chart shaping and personnel changes.

With that said, let’s take a look at what a fantasy football draft might look like now that we have most of the roster pieces in place. As you’ll see, there are numerous moves in player values (good and bad) as a result of what’s been the wildest NFL offseason ever.

This Sports Illustrated Fantasy staff mock draft includes 12 teams and is based on a PPR (one point) scoring system. The starting lineup includes one quarterback, two running backs, two wide receivers, one tight end and two flex positions (RB/WR/TE). There were no kickers or defenses required, and there were no bench limitations.

The teams were drafted (in order of draft position) by SI Fantasy contributors Matt De Lima, Shawn Childs, Dave Seperson, Dan Lyons, Jen Piacenti, Matt Ehalt, Frankie Taddeo, Kyle Wood, Bill Enright, Craig Ellenport, myself and Doug Vazquez.

ROUND 1

1.1. De Lima: Jonathan Taylor, RB, Colts

1.2. Childs: Cooper Kupp, WR, Rams

1.3. Seperson: Austin Ekeler, RB, Chargers

1.4. Lyons: Derrick Henry, RB, Titans

1.5. Piacenti: Christian McCaffrey, RB, Panthers

1.6. Ehalt: Dalvin Cook, RB, Vikings

1.7. Taddeo: Davante Adams, WR, Raiders

1.8. Wood: Justin Jefferson, WR, Vikings

1.9. Enright: Najee Harris, RB, Steelers

1.10. Ellenport: Joe Mixon, RB, Bengals

1.11. Fabiano: Alvin Kamara, RB, Saints

1.12. Vazquez: Nick Chubb, RB, Browns

Notes: A total of eight running backs came off the board in the round with Taylor leading the charge. He’ll be the consensus top selection in most 2022 drafts. Kupp, coming off an historic season, went second to Childs. That’s the highest I’ve seen him picked in a draft. While he has played in a mere 10 contests over the last two seasons, McCaffrey is still tough to pass on in Round 1. Seperson was excited to land Ekeler, who he has “ranked as my RB2 behind Taylor.” I was surprised Adams went ahead of Jefferson and Ja’Marr Chase now that he’s in Las Vegas, but it’s tough to argue with the talent. Taddeo loves the pick, however, calling Adams the “co-best wide receiver in the league with Kupp.” He also sees Adams scoring “double-digit touchdowns” even with Darren Waller in the mix. Ellenport was set to draft Harris, but Enright stole him. He audibled to Mixon, but Ellenport -- “in retrospect” -- thinks he should have taken Nick Chubb. I landed Kamara, assuming (hopeful) there won’t be a lengthy (or any) NFL suspension.

ROUND 2

2.13. Vazquez: Tyreek Hill, WR, Dolphins

2.14. Fabiano: D’Andre Swift, RB, Lions

2.15. Ellenport: Ja’Marr Chase, WR, Bengals

2.16. Enright: Travis Kelce, TE, Chiefs

2.17. Wood: Javonte Williams, RB, Broncos

2.18. Taddeo: Stefon Diggs, WR, Bills

2.19. Ehalt: Deebo Samuel, WR, 49ers

2.20. Piacenti: A.J. Brown, WR, Eagles

2.21. Lyons: Mark Andrews, TE, Ravens

2.22. Seperson: Antonio Gibson, RB, Commanders

2.23. Childs: CeeDee Lamb, WR, Cowboys

2.24. De Lima: Josh Allen, QB, Bills

Notes: Hill, newly of the Dolphins, was the fourth receiver to come off the board and went ahead of Chase. I’m not sure I would have done the same, as the downgrade at quarterback from Patrick Mahomes to Tua Tagovailoa is worrisome. In fact, I have Chase and Samuel ahead of Hill. Enright took the first tight end in Kelce, who could benefit from Hill’s departure. Javonte Williams might have been a mid-first rounder had the Broncos not re-signed Melvin Gordon, but he didn’t fall that far in this mock. Brown’s stock didn’t slide after the trade that sent him to the Eagles, thought I like Lamb more after the Cowboys traded Amari Cooper. De Lima took the mock draft’s first quarterback, Allen, who has been the top fantasy field general two straight seasons. He didn’t love the selection though, saying it was his “least favorite pick” since this isn’t a superflex league. He does like having “the best fantasy quarterback in the league.”

ROUND 3

3.25. De Lima: Cam Akers, RB, Rams

3.26. Childs: Tee Higgins, WR, Bengals

3.27. Seperson: Mike Evans, WR, Buccaneers

3.28. Lyons: Aaron Jones, RB, Packers

3.29. Piacenti: Keenan Allen, WR, Chargers

3.30. Ehalt: Leonard Fournette, RB, Buccaneers

3.31. Taddeo: Chris Godwin, WR, Buccaneers

3.32. Wood: Saquon Barkley, RB, Giants

3.33. Enright: James Conner, RB, Cardinals

3.34. Ellenport: Diontae Johnson, WR, Steelers

3.35. Fabiano: Ezekiel Elliott, RB, Cowboys

3.36. Vazquez: George Kittle, TE, 49ers

Notes: This round was mostly made up of running backs (6) and wideouts (5), led by Akers at the top. Piacenti loved her selection of Allen, calling him a “great value” in the third round. Ehalt believes Fournette is his “best pick of the draft,” and I can’t argue with that statement. The veteran could be a late first-rounder in some leagues. Barkley, a fantasy first-rounder for most of his career, fell into Round 3 after another season where he was limited due to injuries. He’s now a No. 2 fantasy runner across the board. I decided to draft a third running back in the first three rounds, going with Elliott. It might be (probably) the Cowboys homer in me, but I feel like I’m stealing him at this point.

ROUND 4

4.37. Vazquez: Josh Jacobs, RB, Raiders

4.38. Fabiano: D.K. Metcalf, WR, Seahawks

4.39. Ellenport: J.K. Dobbins, RB, Ravens

4.40. Enright: David Montgomery, RB, Bears

4.41. Wood: Darren Waller, TE, Raiders

4.42. Taddeo: Patrick Mahomes, QB, Chiefs

4.43. Ehalt: Kyle Pitts, TE, Falcons

4.44. Piacenti: Justin Herbert, QB, Chargers

4.45. Lyons: Michael Thomas, WR, Saints

4.46. Seperson: Clyde Edwards-Helaire, RB, Chiefs

4.47. Childs: Jerry Jeudy, WR, Broncos

4.48. De Lima: Michael Pittman Jr., WR, Colts

Notes: A total of 18 backs had been drafted heading into this round, so we’re seeing more “hopefully” selections at the position. That includes runners Jacobs, Dobbins, Montgomery and Edwards-Helaire. Ellenport, however, said, “I feel confident that [Dobbins] will put up big numbers and outperform several of the RBs who went ahead of him.” Mahomes was the second quarterback off the board, even without Hill, but Herbert went two spots later. I like the selection of Pitts, especially since Waller went ahead of him, but Ehalt thinks it might have been a reach. “He’s a good player,” he said, “but it’s possible he’s overvalued here.” Speaking of overvalued, I’d be a bit concerned about Thomas as a fourth rounder. Reports suggest he still has hurdles to clear in his return from what seems like a never-ending ankle injury. Jeudy, who many believe will break out with Russell Wilson under center, seems locked in as a top 50-60 selection.

ROUND 5

5.49. De Lima: Terry McLaurin, WR. Commanders

5.50. Childs: Travis Etienne, RB, Jaguars

5.51. Seperson: D.J. Moore, WR, Panthers

5.52. Lyons: Lamar Jackson, QB, Ravens

5.53. Piacenti: Amari Cooper, WR, Browns

5.54. Ehalt: Jaylen Waddle, WR, Dolphins

5.55. Taddeo: Elijah Mitchell, RB, 49ers

5.56. Wood: Allen Robinson, WR, Rams

5.57. Enright: Courtland Sutton, WR, Broncos

5.58. Ellenport: Damien Harris, RB, Patriots

5.59. Fabiano: Brandin Cooks, WR, Texans

5.60. Vazquez: Joe Burrow, QB, Bengals

Notes: Seven of the 12 selections in this round were wide receivers, and good ones at that. McLaurin should rebound with Carson Wentz under center in Washington, and Moore has been a consistent No. 2 fantasy wideout for most of his short NFL career. Waddle might have been a second rounder if not for the acquisition of Hill, but he still landed as a No. 2 option. Sutton, like Jeudy, saw an uptick in value with Wilson at the helm in Denver. I took Cooks, who should remain a nice No. 2 wideout who will be drafted as a No. 3 or flex in a lot of leagues. Childs, who selected four receivers in the first four rounds, took a chance on Etienne as his No. 1 back. He’ll be a popular pick in such zero-RB strategies. I like the value with Mitchell, who could be a high-end No. 2 runner in San Francisco if he can avoid injuries. Burrow, who saw his fantasy stock rise at the end of last season, was the fifth quarterback taken and went ahead of Arizona’s Kyler Murray.

ROUND 6

6.61. Vazquez: Miles Sanders, RB, Eagles

6.62. Fabiano: DeAndre Hopkins, WR, Cardinals

6.63. Ellenport: Kyler Murray, QB, Cardinals

6.64. Enright: Mike Williams, WR, Chargers

6.65. Wood: Tyler Lockett, WR, Seahawks

6.66. Taddeo: A.J. Dillon, RB, Packers

6.67. Ehalt: Adam Thielen, WR, Vikings

6.68. Piacenti: Dalton Schultz, TE, Cowboys

6.69. Lyons: Garrett Wilson, WR, Jets

6.70. Seperson: Russell Wilson, QB, Broncos

6.71. Childs: Breece Hall, RB, Jets

6.72. De Lima: T.J. Hockenson, TE, Lions

Notes: Since I went with three running backs in the first three rounds, I decided to take the discount on Hopkins even though he’ll be out for the first six games. No risk it, no biscuit! Wood landed Lockett in this round, but he’s concerned about him in “an offense led by Drew Lock.” We can all agree on that. Piacenti enjoyed her selection of Schultz, who “will be a target monster with no Amari Cooper in the offense.” Lyons took Wilson as the first rookie wideout, even though Atlanta’s Drake London was still on the board, while Childs took the first rookie running back in Hall. The Jets runner should start in his first NFL season, but the idea of sharing work with Michael Carter has hurt his appeal. Russell Wilson, in his first NFL season outside of Seattle, was the seventh quarterback taken.

ROUND 7

7.73. De Lima: Darnell Mooney, WR, Bears

7.74. Childs: Jets Dallas Goedert, TE, Eagles

7.75. Seperson: Amon-Ra St. Brown, WR, Lions

7.76. Lyons: DeVonta Smith, WR, Eagles

7.77. Piacenti: Drake London, WR, Falcons

7.78. Ehalt: Jalen Hurts, QB, Eagles

7.79. Taddeo: Michael Carter, RB, Jets

7.80. Wood: Kenneth Walker, RB, Seahawks

7.81. Enright: Cordarrelle Patterson, RB, Falcons

7.82. Ellenport: JuJu Smith-Schuster, WR, Chiefs

7.83. Fabiano: Tom Brady, QB, Buccaneers

7.84. Vazquez: Brandon Aiyuk, WR, 49ers

Notes: De Lima started the round with Mooney, who has high expectations this season. But can he do it without Allen Robinson drawing coverage? We also had two rookies in this round, London and Walker. Wood likes landing the Seahawks runner, suggesting the team “used a high-value draft pick,” and that “Seattle simply isn’t good enough not to use him right away.” This round also saw a trio of players with declining draft value (on some level) come off the board in St. Brown, Carter and Patterson. Smith-Schuster was the first Chiefs wide receiver selected, ahead of Mecole Hardman and Skyy Moore. I took Brady, who continues to put up bananas numbers even into his mid-40s.

ROUND 8

8.85. Vazquez: Aaron Rodgers, QB, Packers

8.86. Fabiano: Zach Ertz, TE, Cardinals

8.87. Ellenport: Dawson Knox, TE, Bills

8.88. Enright: Marquise Brown, WR, Cardinals

8.89. Wood: Matthew Stafford, QB, Rams

8.90. Taddeo: Kareem Hunt, RB, Browns

8.91. Ehalt: Chris Olave, WR, Saints

8.92. Piacenti: Chase Edmonds, RB, Dolphins

8.93. Lyons: Treylon Burks, WR, Titans

8.94. Seperson: Isaiah Spiller, RB, Chargers

8.95. Childs: Elijah Moore, WR, Jets

8.96. De Lima: Rashod Bateman, WR, Ravens

Notes: Rodgers came off the board at the top of the round to Vazquez, which was odd since he drafted Burrow back in Round 5. I grabbed Ertz, who was a top-five tight end while in Arizona last season. He should also see more targets while Hopkins (who is also on this roster) is out of action. Speaking of the Cardinals, Hollywood Brown could be a nice fantasy asset while Hopkins is out. Hunt continues to be a value in drafts, as Taddeo picked him as his fourth running back. He didn’t love the pick, though, saying that he hopes Hunt gets “traded and earns a starting role with another club.” Olave and Burks were the two rookies off the board, and I especially like the value of the latter. Moore’s stock has taken a hit with Wilson being picked in the draft, and I love the selection of Bateman as De Lima’s fourth wideout. His upside is looking mighty fine.

ROUND 9

9.97. De Lima: Tony Pollard, RB, Cowboys

9.98. Childs: Rhamondre Stevenson, RB, Patriots

9.99. Seperson: Chase Claypool, WR, Steelers

9.100. Lyons: Devin Singletary, RB, Bills

9.101. Piacenti: Rashaad Penny, RB, Seahawks

9.102. Ehalt: Gabriel Davis, WR, Bills

9.103. Taddeo: Mecole Hardman, WR, Chiefs

9.104. Wood: Melvin Gordon, RB, Broncos

9.105. Enright: James Cook, RB, Bills

9.106. Ellenport: Derek Carr, QB, Raiders

9.107. Fabiano: Hunter Renfrow, WR, Raiders

9.108. Vazquez: James Robinson, RB, Jaguars

Notes: The zero-RB truthers will see some potential value in this round, as Stevenson, Singletary, Penny, Gordon and Robinson all came off the board. I still wouldn’t use that strategy, but it’s not a bad group at his point in drafts. Davis could be a major sleeper for Ehalt, and Enright took a chance on Cook (the second Bills runner taken in the round). Carr, who has the best arsenal of weapons he’s ever had in his career, could be a nice bargain to Ellenport. I know Renfrow’s fantasy draft stock takes a hit with Adams now in the mix, but I’ll still take him as a No. 4 fantasy receiver in a full-point PPR league.

ROUND 10

10.109. Vazquez: Mike Gesicki, TE, Dolphins

10.110. Fabiano: Kadarius Toney, WR, Giants

10.111. Ellenport: Rondale Moore, WR, Cardinals

10.112. Enright: Michael Gallup, WR, Cowboys

10.113. Wood: Christian Kirk, WR, Jaguars

10.114. Taddeo: Robert Woods, WR, Titans

10.115. Ehalt: Alexander Mattison, RB, Vikings

10.116. Piacenti: Chris Carson, RB, Seahawks

10.117. Lyons: Deshaun Watson, QB, Browns

10.118. Seperson: Christian Watson, WR, Packers

10.119. Childs: Ronald Jones, RB, Chiefs

10.120. De Lima: Jameson Williams, RB, Lions

Notes: Five of the first six players taken in the round were receivers, led by the trio of Toney, Moore and Gallup. I took Toney as a No. 5 wideout, hoping to catch some of the upside he showed as a rookie. Wood landed Kirk as a No. 4 option, and Taddeo took Woods as his fifth receiver. Carson went to Piacenti, who already picked Penny and regretted the selection saying, “don’t take Carson that soon!” She might have meant to pick another player, being honest. Christian Watson could be a nice bargain if he can gain the trust of Rodgers in camp. Deshaun Watson might also fall into the bargain category, but we’re still waiting on a decision on a potential NFL-imposed suspension. I do wonder why Lyons took him when he already selected Lamar Jackson, however. Jameson Williams had big time upside, making him a nice No. 5 option for De Lima.

ROUND 11

11.121. De Lima: Pat Freiermuth, TE, Steelers

11.122. Childs: Dak Prescott, QB, Cowboys

11.123. Seperson: Rob Gronkowski, TE, free agent

11.124. Lyons: Jarvis Landry, WR, free agent

11.125. Piacenti: Raheem Mostert, RB, Dolphins

11.126. Ehalt: Rachaad White, RB, Buccaneers

11.127. Taddeo: Logan Thomas, TE, Commanders

11.128. Wood: Russell Gage, WR, Buccaneers

11.129. Enright: Skyy Moore, WR, Chiefs

11.130. Ellenport: Marlon Mack, RB, Texans

11.131. Fabiano: Dameon Pierce, RB, Texans

11.132. Vazquez: Kenny Golladay, WR, Giants

Notes: The fact that Prescott was still on the board in Round 11 shows you that it often times makes sense to wait on a quarterback. Even without Amari Cooper, Prescott is still in the mix as a regular fantasy starter. Two free agents, Gronkowski and Landry, were worth a roll of the dice for Seperson and Lyons, respectively. I expect both of them to be employed before the start of training camps, but Seperson didn’t love the pick. “It’s never a good strategy to draft a player who isn’t guaranteed to play for the upcoming season, but taking him in Round 11 felt comfortable.” Mostert was the second back taken in what figures to be a confusing Miami backfield, but this mock draft was done before the team added Sony Michel. Enright likes the selection of Moore, who he feels has “the potential to be a top-24 wideout.” Mack and Pierce, the top contenders to start in Houston’s backfield, went back-to-back. I prefer the rookie, but a committee is likely.

ROUND 12

12.133. Vazquez: D.J. Chark, WR, Lions

12.134. Fabiano: Jamaal Williams, RB, Lions

12.135. Ellenport: Hunter Henry, TE, Patriots

12.136. Enright: Trey Lance, QB, 49ers

12.137. Wood: Allen Lazard, WR, Packers

12.138. Taddeo: Corey Davis, WR, Jets

12.139. Ehalt: Odell Beckham Jr., WR, free agent

12.140. Piacenti: Robert Tonyan, TE, Packers

12.141. Lyons: Tyler Boyd, WR, Bengals

12.142. Seperson: Noah Fant, TE, Seahawks

12.143. Childs: Kenneth Gainwell, RB, Eagles

12.144. De Lima: Trevor Lawrence, QB, Jaguars

Notes: The first pick of the round was Chark, who went behind teammates St. Brown and Williams. That’s not a surprise, however. I landed Williams as a handcuff for Swift, and Ellenport took Henry as his No. 2 tight end behind Knox. Enright landed Lance as his No. 1 quarterback, so he took a chance on the Niners field general. To his credit and for the information of those reading this mock draft, there were some good quarterbacks on the waiver wire once we wrapped up. Still, there’s some risk in leaning on Lance as a No. 1 at this point. OBJ, who remains a free agent and could be out of action for the first two-plus months of the season, was still well worth a late flier as Ehalt’s No. 6 wideout.

ROUND 13

13.145. De Lima: George Pickens, WR, Steelers

13.146. Childs: Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Dolphins

13.147. Seperson: J.D. McKissic, RB, Commanders

13.148. Lyons: Nyheim Hines, RB, Colts

13.149. Piacenti: Tim Patrick, WR, Broncos

13.150. Ehalt: Chuba Hubbard, RB, Panthers

13.151. Taddeo: Laviska Shenault, WR, Jaguars

13.152. Wood: Marquez Valdes-Scantling, WR, Chiefs

13.153. Enright: Tyler Higbee, TE, Rams

13.154. Ellenport: Jakobi Meyers, WR, Patriots

13.155. Fabiano: Tyler Allgeier, RB, Falcons

13.156. Vazquez: Julio Jones, WR, free agent

Notes: De Lima began things with Pickens, who was the first of six wideouts selected in the round. Tua could be a bargain for Childs if he can make good on all the weapons the Dolphins added, and Wood took Valdes-Scantling as his seventh wideout. That’s a flier well worth taking as he’ll be catching passes from a superstar in Mahomes. Jones, who is still a free agent, should sign with a new team before the start of camp but has shown little in the last year and a half. I took a shot on Allgeier, who could earn a nice role in the Falcons offense after the team released Mike Davis (now with the Ravens).

ROUND 14

14.157. Vazquez: Myles Gaskin, RB, Dolphins

14.158. Fabiano: Jahan Dotson, WR, Commanders

14.159. Ellenport: Gus Edwards, RB, Ravens

14.160. Enright: Darrell Henderson, RB, Rams

14.161. Wood: Kirk Cousins, QB, Vikings

14.162. Taddeo: Alec Pierce, WR, Colts

14.163. Ehalt: Brian Robinson, RB, Commanders

14.164. Piacenti: James Washington, WR, Cowboys

14.165. Lyons: DeVante Parker, WR, Patriots

14.166. Seperson: Trey McBride, TE, Cardinals

14.167. Childs: Irv Smith Jr., TE, Vikings

14.168. De Lima: Khalil Herbert, RB, Bears

Notes: I took a chance on Dotson as my next to last pick as a No. 6 fantasy wideout. He should start right out of the gate for the Commanders. Speaking of Washington, Robinson is the potential handcuff for Antonio Gibson and will be Ehalt’s sixth runner. I like the selection of Pierce, who went to Taddeo and should start for the Colts in Week 1. Parker, now with the Patriots, was the seventh receiver selected by Lyons in the draft. That’s a far cry from where he’s been selected in recent seasons while in Miami.

ROUND 15

15.169. De Lima: Tyrion Davis-Price, RB, 49ers

15.170. Childs: Curtis Samuel, WR, Commanders

15: 171. Seperson: Zach Wilson, QB, Jets

15.172. Lyons: Dontrell Hilliard, RB, Titans

15.173. Piacenti: Parris Campbell, WR, Colts

15.174. Ehalt: Isaiah McKenzie, WR, Bills

15.175. Taddeo: Hayden Hurst, TE, Bengals

15.176. Wood: Gerald Everett, TE, Chargers

15.177. Enright: Daniel Jones, QB, Giants

159.178. Ellenport: Albert Okwuegbunam, TE, Broncos

15.179. Fabiano: David Njoku, TE, Browns

15.180. Vazquez: Tyquan Thornton, WR, Patriots

Notes: The final round of a draft that doesn’t require a kicker or defense will always be filled with dart throws. That term describes the likes of Davis-Price, McKenzie, Hurst, Jones and Thornton. Tight end was popular in the round, four were taken. Ellenport took Okwuegbunam, who has sleeper appeal after the Broncos traded Noah Fant to Seattle. I landed Njoku, who will be this team’s No. 2 fantasy tight end behind Ertz. The final pick in the draft was Thornton, who will serve as Vazquez’s No. 6 fantasy wide receiver.

