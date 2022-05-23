Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
Fantasy
Fabiano's 2022 Fantasy Player Rankings
Fabiano's 2022 Fantasy Player Rankings

2022 Fantasy Projections: Diontae Johnson

Change at QB could hurt Johnson’s production.

Last season, Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson developed into a high-volume pass-catcher, leading to him ranking tied for second in wide receiver targets (169) and fifth in catches (107). However, his lower yards per catch (10.9) led to a lower finish in receiving yards (1,161). Johnson had 15 drops in 2020, hurting his catch rate (61.1). Last year he improved his catch rate to 63.3, helped by only seven drops.

Diontae Johnson warming up with the Steelers.

Johnson had a floor of seven catches in nine starts, but he gained over 100 yards in only three games (9/105, 7/101/1, 8/105/2). Pittsburgh gave him double-digit targets in 13 matchups.

Fantasy outlook: After finished eighth in fantasy scoring (276.4) in PPR leagues, Johnson comes off the board as the 14th wideout with an ADP of 34 in the NFFC in late May. I could see fewer passes by the Steelers this season after the change at quarterback, creating a natural regression in stats by their wide receivers. Johnson fits better as WR2 with the skill set to be a 6/60 guy in many weeks. He should score between five and seven touchdowns.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

More fantasy & NFL coverage:

Fantasy/Betting
Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers

YOU MAY LIKE

Miami Heat’s Bam Adebayo (13) celebrates after scoring against the Boston Celtics during the second half of Game 3 of the NBA basketball playoffs Eastern Conference finals Saturday, May 21, 2022, in Boston.
Play
Betting

Heat-Celtics Game 4 Same-Game Parlay

Bet on this four-leg, same-game parlay at SI Sportsbook for Game 4 of the Eastern Conference finals between the Heat and Celtics.

By Kyle Wood
Dec 5, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) carries the ball against Baltimore Ravens cornerback Anthony Averett (23) during the fourth quarter at Heinz Field. Pittsburgh won 20-19. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
Play
Fantasy

Pittsburgh Steelers 2022 Fantasy Outlook: Najee Harris Looks to Build on Rookie Success

But how will change at QB affect Pittsburgh’s pass catchers?

By Shawn Childs
Charles Barkley
Play
Extra Mustard

Charles Barkley vs. Stephen A. Smith: Who Had the Best Entrance?

Both made epic entrances to their latest pregame shows.

By Jimmy Traina
Tyler Herro for the Miami Heat.
Play
NBA

Tyler Herro to Miss Game 4 vs. Celtics with Groin Injury

Miami will look to take a 3–1 series lead on Monday night.

By Mike McDaniel
May 8, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Theo Pinson (1) greets guard Luka Doncic (77) as Doncic comes out of the game against the Phoenix Suns during the fourth quarter during game four of the second round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at American Airlines Center.
Play
Extra Mustard

Theo Pinson Refuses to Change Shirt, Causes Stir

Dallas‘s forward wore the same color as the Warriors for two straight games on the bench.

By Mike McDaniel
Dec 5, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) carries the ball against Baltimore Ravens cornerback Anthony Averett (23) during the fourth quarter at Heinz Field. Pittsburgh won 20-19. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
Play
Fantasy

2022 Fantasy Projections: Najee Harris

After a productive rookie season, the Steelers running back looks to make more explosive plays.

By Shawn Childs
FILE - Buffalo Bills quarterback Mitchell Trubisky warms up before an NFL football game against the Houston Texans, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Orchard Park, N.Y. A person with knowledge of the deal tells The Associated Press the Pittsburgh Steelers have agreed to terms on a two-year contract that will give Trubisky a chance to compete for the starting quarterback job following Roethlisberger’s retirement in January. The person spoke to the AP on the condition of anonymity because the deal was not yet official. Financial details were not disclosed.
Play
Fantasy

2022 Fantasy Projections: Mitchell Trubisky

After backing up Josh Allen in Buffalo last season, can Trubisky be more than a bridge to the future with the Steelers?

By Shawn Childs
Oleksandr Zinchenko warming up for Man City with a Ukraine shirt
Play
Soccer

Man City’s Zinchenko Dedicates Premier League Title to Ukraine

The City wingback draped a Ukrainian flag around the Premier League trophy after Sunday’s title-clinching win over Aston Villa.

By Associated Press