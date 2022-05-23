2022 Fantasy Projections: Diontae Johnson

Last season, Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson developed into a high-volume pass-catcher, leading to him ranking tied for second in wide receiver targets (169) and fifth in catches (107). However, his lower yards per catch (10.9) led to a lower finish in receiving yards (1,161). Johnson had 15 drops in 2020, hurting his catch rate (61.1). Last year he improved his catch rate to 63.3, helped by only seven drops.

Charles LeClaire/USA TODAY Sports

Johnson had a floor of seven catches in nine starts, but he gained over 100 yards in only three games (9/105, 7/101/1, 8/105/2). Pittsburgh gave him double-digit targets in 13 matchups.

Fantasy outlook: After finished eighth in fantasy scoring (276.4) in PPR leagues, Johnson comes off the board as the 14th wideout with an ADP of 34 in the NFFC in late May. I could see fewer passes by the Steelers this season after the change at quarterback, creating a natural regression in stats by their wide receivers. Johnson fits better as WR2 with the skill set to be a 6/60 guy in many weeks. He should score between five and seven touchdowns.

More fantasy & NFL coverage: