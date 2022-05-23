Skip to main content
2022 Fantasy Projections: Mitchell Trubisky

After backing up Josh Allen in Buffalo last season, can Trubisky be more than a bridge to the future with the Steelers?

After 18 years with Ben Roethlisberger under center, Mitchell Trubisky gets a shot to be the Pittsburgh Steelers’ starting quarterback. Most football observers think of Trubisky as a first-round bust (second overall pick in 2017). After a quiet rookie season with the Bears (4-8 with seven touchdown passes and seven interceptions), he went 25-13 over his next 38 starts, with a Pro Bowl appearance in 2018. His completion rate (65.3) was respectable over this stretch, but Trubisky settles for too many short passes (6.7 yards per pass attempt). He will help the Steelers’ run game with his legs (203/1,081/9 – in his career), which should be a win for Najee Harris as well.

FILE - Buffalo Bills quarterback Mitchell Trubisky warms up before an NFL football game against the Houston Texans, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Orchard Park, N.Y. A person with knowledge of the deal tells The Associated Press the Pittsburgh Steelers have agreed to terms on a two-year contract that will give Trubisky a chance to compete for the starting quarterback job following Roethlisberger’s retirement in January. The person spoke to the AP on the condition of anonymity because the deal was not yet official. Financial details were not disclosed.

Pittsburgh signed Trubisky to a two-year deal with a base pay of $14 million with an upside of $27 million if he hits on all of his incentives. He spent last season watching from the sidelines in Buffalo.

Fantasy outlook: Based on the previous structure of the Steelers’ offense (fourth in passing attempts in 2021 – 664, first in 2020 – 656), Trubisky is a live option to outperform his early quarterback ranking (29th) in the National Fantasy Football Championship) in mid-to-late May. Pittsburgh has a pass-catching back plus three viable receiving options (Diontae Johnson, Chase Claypool, Pat Freiermuth). He’ll also chip in with some fantasy points in the run game. With 17 starts, I could see him delivering 4,500 combined yards with more than 26 touchdowns.

