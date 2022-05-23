2022 Fantasy Projections: Mitchell Trubisky

After 18 years with Ben Roethlisberger under center, Mitchell Trubisky gets a shot to be the Pittsburgh Steelers’ starting quarterback. Most football observers think of Trubisky as a first-round bust (second overall pick in 2017). After a quiet rookie season with the Bears (4-8 with seven touchdown passes and seven interceptions), he went 25-13 over his next 38 starts, with a Pro Bowl appearance in 2018. His completion rate (65.3) was respectable over this stretch, but Trubisky settles for too many short passes (6.7 yards per pass attempt). He will help the Steelers’ run game with his legs (203/1,081/9 – in his career), which should be a win for Najee Harris as well.

Pittsburgh signed Trubisky to a two-year deal with a base pay of $14 million with an upside of $27 million if he hits on all of his incentives. He spent last season watching from the sidelines in Buffalo.

Fantasy outlook: Based on the previous structure of the Steelers’ offense (fourth in passing attempts in 2021 – 664, first in 2020 – 656), Trubisky is a live option to outperform his early quarterback ranking (29th) in the National Fantasy Football Championship) in mid-to-late May. Pittsburgh has a pass-catching back plus three viable receiving options (Diontae Johnson, Chase Claypool, Pat Freiermuth). He’ll also chip in with some fantasy points in the run game. With 17 starts, I could see him delivering 4,500 combined yards with more than 26 touchdowns.