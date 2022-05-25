Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
Fantasy
Fabiano's 2022 Fantasy Player Rankings
Fabiano's 2022 Fantasy Player Rankings

2022 Fantasy Projections: Jonathan Taylor Is Most Coveted Running Back

The consensus No. 1 fantasy pick could produce a legacy-building 2022 season.

The Colts gave Taylor about 50% of their running back snaps over the first five weeks, leading to less value than expected running the ball (73/327/2). However, he did shine twice (6/60 and 3/116/1) over this span catching the ball. Indy gave him over 80% of their snaps over their final eight games. Taylor had a floor of 95 combined yards over his last 12 games while turning into a beast running the ball (259/1,484/16). His role in the passing game dwindled over his final five contests (4/24). He finished the year first in running back scoring (375.10) in PPR leagues with 2,171 combined yards, 20 touchdowns, and 40 catches.

Fantasy outlook: Taylor is big and fast with an electric ceiling in scoring. Even with 372 touches in 2021 (21.9 per game), he gave off the appearance of leaving some stats on the table by his limited role early in the season. Taylor is the consensus number fantasy pick in 2022, with the feel of being even better this year. His next step looks to be a run at 2,000+ rushing yards with a push for over 50 catches and impact touchdowns.

READ MORE: 2022 Indianapolis Colts Fantasy Outlook

More fantasy coverage:
Indianapolis Colts 2022 Fantasy Outlook
PPR Rankings & Auction Values
Tyreek Hill Among Potential 2022 Busts
• Sleepers: QB | RB | WR | TE
Best/Worst NFL Fantasy Playoffs Schedules

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Fantasy/Betting
Indianapolis Colts
Indianapolis Colts

YOU MAY LIKE

Indianapolis Colts Jonathan Taylor
Play
Fantasy

Indianapolis Colts 2022 Fantasy Outlook

The addition of Matt Ryan pushes the Colts to the forefront as AFC South contenders.

By Shawn Childs
New Indianapolis Colts QB Matt Ryan takes questions during a press conference on Tuesday, March 22, 2022, at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center in Indianapolis.
Play
Fantasy

2022 Fantasy Projections: Matt Ryan

This old dog will teach the Colts offense new tricks.

By Shawn Childs
Colts WR Michael Pittman
Play
Fantasy

2022 Fantasy Projections: Michael Pittman, Jr.

The third-year receiver could leap up further into elite WR tiers.

By Shawn Childs
Oilers players celebrate a game winning goal by forward Ryan Nugent-Hopkins (93) against the Flames during the third period.
Play
NHL

Oilers Put Flames on Brink of Elimination With Game 4 Win

Edmonton is just one victory away from a Western Conference final berth after a 5–3 victory on Tuesday.

By Associated Press
Chelsea will be sold to Todd Boehly
Play
Soccer

U.K. Government Approves Chelsea Sale to Boehly

The club will be sold for $3.1 billion, the highest price ever paid for a sports team.

By Associated Press
Jared McCain
Play
College Basketball

Elite High School Prospects Forced to Focus on Marketing as NIL Heats Up

Branding has become an accepted part of the journey and an adjustment for players, parents and coaches.

By Jason Jordan
Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin
Play
College Football

A Candid Lane Kiffin Opens Up on NIL, Recruiting and Boosters

The Ole Miss coach shares how he feels about bidding wars, why he doesn’t blame recruits and why it’s all sustainable.

By Ross Dellenger
dCOVrussianban_H
Olympics

To Ban, or Not to Ban, That Is the Question

After Putin invaded Ukraine, do sports sanctions make sense?

By Michael Rosenberg