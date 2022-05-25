The Colts gave Taylor about 50% of their running back snaps over the first five weeks, leading to less value than expected running the ball (73/327/2). However, he did shine twice (6/60 and 3/116/1) over this span catching the ball. Indy gave him over 80% of their snaps over their final eight games. Taylor had a floor of 95 combined yards over his last 12 games while turning into a beast running the ball (259/1,484/16). His role in the passing game dwindled over his final five contests (4/24). He finished the year first in running back scoring (375.10) in PPR leagues with 2,171 combined yards, 20 touchdowns, and 40 catches.



Fantasy outlook: Taylor is big and fast with an electric ceiling in scoring. Even with 372 touches in 2021 (21.9 per game), he gave off the appearance of leaving some stats on the table by his limited role early in the season. Taylor is the consensus number fantasy pick in 2022, with the feel of being even better this year. His next step looks to be a run at 2,000+ rushing yards with a push for over 50 catches and impact touchdowns.



