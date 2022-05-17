Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
Fantasy
2022 NFL Schedule Release: Betting and Fantasy Implications
2022 NFL Schedule Release: Betting and Fantasy Implications

J.K. Dobbins Returns to Fantasy Sleeper List

A popular sleeper pick before he got injured last year, Dobbins is among top values at running back in 2022.

What do I think of the zero-RB draft strategy? Child, please. The running back position is where you flex your feel for the game. You’ve got to decipher injuries, depth charts, opportunity, talent and matchup every week to squeeze points over your opponents. You’ve got to cover your bases with handcuffs to mitigate injury risk at just the right time. You’ve got to work the waiver wire to stay a step ahead of the competition. It’s simple, right?

I try to find the right mix of youth and veterans while seeking out ADP value. It’s easy to have tunnel vision and stick to “your guys” at running back, but the problem is most managers like the same guys. Let the running backs come to you. Injuries make it easy to find replacement-level players on the waiver wire during the season. So, you should be looking to draft an extra RB because an extra bullet on your bench gives you a better chance of protecting your lineup from the inevitable shifting opportunities at the position.

Before we dive in, I’d like to clarify what is a sleeper in the first place. Sleeper, to me, doesn’t mean a player nobody has heard of that comes out of nowhere to succeed. I believe that’s more of a fantasy "breakout" than sleeper. Instead, a sleeper is a player who will significantly outperform his current average draft position value.

J.K. JK Dobbins, Baltimore Ravens
Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Fantasy Sleeper Running Backs

J.K. Dobbins, Baltimore Ravens
The Ravens want to pound the rock and control the clock. They’re built to play from the lead and wear teams down on offense. We knew this last year when Dobbins frequently appeared on sleeper and breakout lists. An ACL tear ended his 2021 season before it began and fantasy managers are hesitant to invest again.

As the consensus 22nd-ranked RB, I’m more than happy to take advantage. We have to return our minds to how we felt about him after the 2020 season, which showed a ton of promise. That year, Dobbins outperformed Gus Edwards, Mark Ingram and Justice Hill to emerge as the most promising and talented back in this crowded group. He averaged 83 rush yards over his last six games, with seven TDs over that stretch.

In this draft range, there are teams’ No. 2 running backs drafted like Breece Hall, Travis Etienne and A.J. Dillon. I understand the optimism for these players, but Dobbins has a much clearer path to touches in a run-centric offense.

James Cook, Buffalo Bills
The Bills were thought to be one of the ideal landing spots for running backs in the draft because of the inconsistent play by Devin Singletary and a lack of emergence from Zack Moss. Cook is a rookie out of Georgia and yes, he’s the younger brother of Dalvin Cook.

Skeptics will point out that Josh Allen and the Bills didn’t provide many passing opportunities to their backs and that was Cook’s specialty in college. Instead you need to look at his drafting as Buffalo’s attempt to improve its checkdown game. When teams speak, I believe them. Buffalo didn’t use a second-round pick on him to not give him an opportunity.

We’ll know more as we move through training camp and preseason, but for now, I trust my eyes and the Bills intent in selecting him. Cook was one of my favorite rookie prospects because he is a smooth runner who runs with vision, quickness and speed. I believe he’s a great fit in this offense. His PPR numbers should keep him competitive for fantasy managers as he builds experience in Year 1.

Dameon Pierce, Houston Texans
The Texans will have a wide-open RB competition this offseason. To be frank, I’ll take just about anybody over the incumbents in Houston. Marlon Mack and Rex Burkhead are journeymen nobodies who have done little to nothing in their careers. Pierce could be perfectly average and run away with the job. Pierce was a fourth-round selection, so his athletic profile won’t wow you. He’s a north-south runner who uses decisive patience and quick footwork to barrel between the tackles. He has a nice accelerating burst but lacks a second gear to take many long runs to the house.

Houston isn’t going to be playing with the lead too often, so I’m optimistic in his ability to stay on the field all three downs to contribute as a pass-catcher. He has solid hands and can make defenders miss with shifty cuts.

Pierce is ranked outside the consensus top 50 running backs and I’m very confident he will be on the rise all summer. 

More fantasy & NFL coverage:

Fantasy/Betting
Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens
Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Bills
Houston Texans
Houston Texans

YOU MAY LIKE

Mar 3, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) dribbles as Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) defends during the game at American Airlines Center.
Play
Betting

NBA Western Conference Finals Betting Preview: Warriors Favorites Against Mavs

Betting analysis and a best bet for the Western Conference finals featuring the No. 3 Warriors against the No. 4 Mavericks. The Warriors are heavy series favorites.

By Kyle Wood
Maple Leafs right wing Mitchell Marner (16) looks down at the ice during a game.
NHL

Maple Leafs Star Mitchell Marner Held at Gunpoint, Carjacked

The incident took place two days after Toronto’s elimination from the NHL playoffs.

By Zach Koons
Tom Brady playing with the Buccaneers.
Fantasy

Best and Worst Fantasy Schedules During First Four Weeks

Michael Fabiano ranks the five best and worst fantasy schedules for the first four weeks for quarterbacks, running backs, receivers and tight ends.

By Michael Fabiano
Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) reacts against the Phoenix Suns in game seven of the second round for the 2022 NBA playoffs.
Play
NBA

Five Reasons the Mavs Will Beat the Warriors

By Chris Herring
Kyrie Irving and LeBron James sit on the scorers table while waiting to check-in to an NBA Finals game.
NBA

Kyrie Irving: Cavs ‘Definitely’ Win More Titles Without Trade Demand

The All-Star point guard opened up about why he asked out of Cleveland in the summer of 2017.

By Zach Koons
Chicago Fire and U.S. goalkeeper Gabriel Slonina
Soccer

Poland Calls Up U.S. GK Prospect Slonina for Nations League

Gabriel Slonina, 18, is being courted by Poland after taking part as a reserve in the U.S.’s World Cup qualifying effort.

By Avi Creditor
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) goes up for a shot against Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic.
Play
NBA

NBA Playoffs: Expert Predictions for Celtics-Heat, Mavericks-Warriors

The Crossover staff makes picks for the conference finals.

By SI Staff
Baltimore Ravens Rashod Bateman
Play
Fantasy

Baltimore Ravens 2022 Fantasy Outlook

The Ravens franchise remains on the shoulders of Lamar Jackson and fantasy managers expect him to bounce-back.

By Shawn Childs