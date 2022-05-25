Skip to main content
Fantasy
Fabiano's 2022 Fantasy Player Rankings

2022 Fantasy Projections: Matt Ryan Set For Bounce-Back Campaign

This old dog will teach the Colts offense new tricks.

In his 15th season, Ryan will have a new home for the first time in his career. With the Falcons, he consistently ranked high in completions (422, 408, and 407 from 2018 to 2020) and passing attempts (more than 600 per year seven times) over the past decade. Ryan has a 120-102 career record with fade over his past four seasons (25-39).

Last year he completed 67% of his passes, but Ryan failed to pass for 4,000 yards for the first time since 2010 while delivering only 20 passing touchdowns. Over the previous four years, he scored on the ground seven times (only five touchdowns over his first 158 games). Ryan took 171 sacks over the last four seasons (he averaged 27.9 sacks over his first 10 years with Atlanta). Over his final nine games in 2021, he averaged only 201 passing yards with a combined five touchdowns and six interceptions.

Fantasy outlook: The change in scenery should treat Ryan well. He won’t need to air the ball out in many games, and his new offensive line should allow less pressure (32 sacks in 2021). As a result, Ryan should be better than a game manager in the real football world. He sits 20th in the early quarterback rankings in the National Fantasy Football Championship in late May. I only see about 4,000 combined yards, but Ryan should toss close to 30 touchdowns.

