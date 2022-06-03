We’re headed into the month of June, and it’s time to check the waiver wire to keep those fantasy baseball rosters fresh. Without further ado, let’s dive in.



HITTERS



Alejandro Kirk (C) TOR

Why is Alejandro Kirk available in 50% of fantasy leagues? Kirk is batting .301 with three home runs, and you can roster him at the catcher position while he is often actually the DH. Two of Kirk's home runs came this week while he also batted .444 as the Toronto Blue Jays finally look to be getting back to their winning ways.



Johan Camargo (SS/2B/3B) PHI

With Jean Segura hitting the IL for up to three months, Johan Camargo looks to be the one in line for more playing time- at least in the short term. It's not the most exciting addition, but he does have three home runs on the season with limited playing time. Camargo has the added benefit of positional flexibility. In deeper leagues only.



Ramon Urias (2B/3B) BAL

Urias might be my favorite pickup for Jean Segura. Across the past two weeks, Urias has turned it on, batting .294 with three home runs. He has a fantastic 51.7% hard-hit rate, and it was only a matter of time until his luck turned after a sluggish start to the season.



Jonathan Schoop (1B/2B) DET

Detroit may be one of the worst-hitting teams in baseball, but Jonathan Schoop has started to get in the swing of things. We have seen Schoop be a useful fantasy player before, usually dependable for 20 home runs in a complete season. Over the past two weeks, Schoop is batting .298 with two homers and a stolen base. If you need an infielder with some pop, Schoop is a good bet.



Jose Iglesias (SS) COL

If you're looking to bolster your batting average with the potential for some steals, Iglesias could be your guy in deeper leagues. Iglesias is hitting .320 this season with two stolen bases and sixteen RBI. Just remember, you won't find any power here.



Tyrone Taylor (OF) MIL

The Brewers' left fielder has been hot the last two weeks, batting .292 with five home runs and 17 RBI. He's continuing to make a case for more playing time, with a 42.5% hard-hit rate.

David Peralta (OF) ARI

We've seen Peralta turn on the power before, so it's not too surprising he has wound up on this list. He can be streaky, but right now, he's hot, batting .356 with three home runs across the past two weeks. Peralta has eight home runs and is batting .247 on the season, which is better than the league average. His max exit velocity remains in the top 9% of the league, and he's had a 30-homer season before. Who's to say he can't do it again?



Anthony Santander (OF) BAL

Santander continues to show power as the Orioles continue to play not-so-terrible baseball. He’s homered three times with 13 RBI across the past two weeks, and he’s got nine on the season.



Kyle Lewis (OF) SEA

Remember the 2020 AL ROY? Well, he finally got called up again in time to take Justin Verlander deep last Friday. Across four games, Lewis homered twice before being put on the IL for a concussion. He was giving the Mariners the boost they needed, so hopefully, he's not out too long. He could be worth an IL stash.

PITCHERS



Edward Cabrera (SP) MIA

Cabrera carried a no-hitter into the sixth inning on Wednesday before giving up a hit, but what's even more impressive? He did it at Coors Field. Cabrera struck out nine in his first start of 2022, logging his first major league win. Last season in his brief stint in the majors, Cabrera took three losses and pitched to an ERA of over five. But this start, he looked far better, striking men out at a 36% clip, though he still issued too many free passes, walking four batters across six innings. As far as upside goes, the No. 2 prospect for Miami is an add.



Jeffrey Springs (SP) TB

The lefty has now pitched 38 innings to a 1.88 ERA and a .86 WHIP, and in his last four starts, he went at least five innings. He's not allowing a lot of hard contact, and he's getting a lot of swings and misses. That means the reliever-turned-opener could have some intrigue in deeper leagues.



More fantasy baseball & MLB coverage:



• Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Week 8 Pickups

• Fantasy Baseball Closer Report and Bullpen Depth Chart

• MLB Soon Will Limit Rosters to 13 Pitchers

• Checking In on the MLB Awards Races

• Jeremy Peña Is MLB’s Most Professional Rookie

• Welcome Back to the New Normal, Hitters

• Brett Phillips Is MLB’s Master of Fun

• Mike Trout, Baseball’s Best Hitter (Again)

