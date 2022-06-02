Bullpen roles are gaining more clarity, with many relievers struggling right now. That's why it's important to stay on top of the latest closer developments.

Arizona Diamondbacks

Over the back half of May, Mark Melancon allowed a run and five hits over 5.2 innings with six strikeouts, a win, and three saves. Despite a 6.23 ERA and 1.73 WHIP over 17.1 innings, he is 10-for-11 in save conversions while recording five losses. Joe Mantiply extended his scoreless streak to 9.2 innings with no walks and 13 strikeouts.



Atlanta Braves

Kenley Jansen struggled over his last six innings (five runs, 12 baserunners, and one home run), leading to three blown saves in six chances. He has a fading ERA (3.74) with 12 saves in 15 tries. Will Smith closed out May with a 4.50 ERA and 1.70 WHIP over 10 innings with seven walks, 11 strikeouts, one save, and two blown saves. In the last six weeks, A.J. Minter has been the best arm in this bullpen (no runs over 15.1 innings with three walks and 20 strikeouts).



Baltimore Orioles

After going about a month without a save, Jorge Lopez recorded two saves over the final eight days of May. He posted a 0.75 ERA and 1.08 WHIP over the past month (12 innings) with seven walks, eight strikeouts, two saves, and two blown saves. Lopez is 6-for-8 in closing games. Felix Bautista hasn’t allowed a run over his previous five innings with six strikeouts and a win.

Boston Red Sox

The Red Sox went 13-8 over the last three weeks in May. Only three of those wins required saves, divided up between three players (John Schreiber, Hansel Robles, and Matt Barnes). Barnes has no chance at closing long-term after a disastrous May (9.64 ERA and 1.93 WHIP over 9.1 innings). Robles landed on the injured list over the past week with back spasms. Matt Strahm blew up in his previous game (three runs and five hits over one-third of an inning) before catching Covid-19. Tanner Houck has been used in long relief, and his arm is trending up over his last three appearances (no runs over nine innings with three walks and nine strikeouts). So it wouldn’t surprise me to see him work in the ninth inning this week.



Chicago Cubs

David Robertson has been up and down over the past 11 days (two saves in four chances). He finished with a 3.72 ERA and 1.24 WHIP in May over 9.2 innings. Robertson failed in two of his nine closing situations. Rowan Wick stumbled over his previous 7.1 innings, leading to seven runs and 17 baserunners with two saves and seven strikeouts.



Chicago White Sox

Over the second half of May, Liam Hendriks pitched at an elite level (no runs over 6.1 innings with 10 strikeouts and five saves). His ERA (3.32) continues to shrink while upping his success rate in saves to 14-for-17. Aaron Bummer improved his shutout streak to seven innings with four strikeouts and four saves. He moves to next-in-line for saves for the White Sox after Kendall Graveman landed on the Covid-19 list (no vaccination) due to Chicago playing in Toronto.



Cincinnati Reds

The Reds turned to Tony Santillan for three saves over the past 11 days in May. His right arm looked better over the last month (2.53 ERA and 14 strikeouts over 10.2 innings), but he did allow 17 baserunners (1.59 WHIP). Alexis Diaz remains challenging to hit (.113 BAA), but he will issue some free passes (12 walks over 24 innings). He posted a 1.20 ERA and 0.80 WHIP in May over 15 innings with 21 strikeouts, and one save. Diaz should get more save tries over the final three months of the season.



Cleveland Guardians

The last save by Emmanuel Clase came on May 14th. He allowed one run over 11 innings over the past month with 13 strikeouts, three saves, and one blown save. Clase is 7-for-9 in closing opportunities. Eli Morgan has been exceptional over his last 7.2 innings (no runs, one hit, and 11 strikeouts).



Colorado Rockies

Over the past two weeks, the Rockies only sent Daniel Bard to the mound three times (no runs over four innings with five strikeouts, one win, and two saves). He continues to pitch (3.12 ERA and 0.98 WHIP over 17.1 innings) much better than in 2020 (5.21 ERA) while converting 11 of his 13 save tries. Tyler Kinley pitched at a high level over his previous 11 innings (no runs, no walks, and 12 strikeouts) to remain next in line for saves for Colorado.



Detroit Tigers

Gregory Soto extended his scoreless run to 7.2 innings with six strikeouts, a win, and five saves. His WHIP (1.26) improves while securing nine saves in 10 chances. Michael Fulmer threw the ball better over his last four games (no runs over 3.1 innings with one hit and seven strikeouts), but he finished May with weakness in his ERA (5.79) and WHIP (1.71).



Houston Astros

Over his last 7.2 innings, Ryan Pressly didn’t allow a run with seven strikeouts and six saves. His earlier knee issue appears to be behind him. He is 9-for-11 finishing games. In May, Rafael Montero tossed 11.1 shutout innings with eight strikeouts, two wins, two saves, and four holds.



Kansas City Royals

After struggling over a three-game stretch (two runs, six baserunners, and two home runs over 3.1 innings with three strikeouts), Scott Barlow picked a two-inning save (no runs) on May 26th. He finished May with four saves in five tries with a 1.54 ERA and 1.03 WHIP over 11.2 innings. Josh Staumont posted a 3.72 ERA, 1.55 WHIP, and 15 strikeouts over 9.2 innings in May with two wins, one loss, one save, one blown save, and one hold.



Los Angeles Angels

Raisel Iglesias has 11 saves in 12 opportunities. He took three losses over his past six games after allowing four runs, seven baserunners, and two home runs over 4.1 innings with eight strikeouts. Ryan Tepera finished May with a poor ERA (7.20) and WHIP (1.50) over 10 innings, possibly leading to Archie Bradley (no runs over five innings with three strikeouts) moving ahead of him on the Angels’ depth chart.



Los Angeles Dodgers

Over his last seven appearances, Craig Kimbrel has six saves, but he has been a walking time bomb on the mound (seven runs, 11 baserunners, and one home run over 6.1 innings with 12 strikeouts). His ERA (4.80) and WHIP (1.40) don’t look closer-worthy despite failing only once in 11 chances when asked to protect the lead for the Dodgers. Daniel Hudson threw the ball well over his previous 5.1 innings (no runs, one hit, no walks, and five strikeouts). He should be rostered in all leagues until Kimbrel regains his form.

Miami Marlins

The Cole Sulser closing opportunity for the Marlins ended quickly this week when Miami pitched him in the seventh inning in Colorado (four runs and four baserunners with no outs recorded). He has an 11.37 ERA and 2.05 WHIP over his previous 6.1 innings with two losses, one save, and two failed saves. Dylan Floro upped his scoreless run to 5.1 innings with one strikeout. Anthony Bass started to fade over his past four appearances (three runs and nine baserunners over three innings with three strikeouts).



Milwaukee Brewers

The Brewers have used Josh Hader in 18 games this season, and he delivered a save in each appearance. His shutout streak sits at 16.2 innings with 26 strikeouts and 10 baserunners allowed. Devin Williams shined over his last eight innings (no runs, four hits, one walk, and 15 strikeouts).



Minnesota Twins

Jhoan Duran hasn’t quite locked down the full-time closing job for the Twins, but he is getting closer. He improved his scoreless streak to 9.2 innings with 13 strikeouts and three saves. When asked to pitch in the ninth, Duran has yet to give the lead in four chances. Emilio Pagan has a 3.37 ERA and 1.31 WHIP over his previous 5.1 innings with seven strikeouts, two saves, and one blown save. He is 7-for-9 in save conversions on the year.

New York Mets

Over his last 7.2 innings, Edwin Diaz allowed four runs, 15 baserunners, and one home run, leading to four saves in six opportunities. He has three failed saves in his 14 tries with a fading WHIP (1.26). Adan Ottavino saw his 7.2 inning shutout run end on May 29th when he allowed a run, two hits, and one home run over one-third of an inning.



New York Yankees

Clint Holmes hasn’t allowed a run since his first appearance on April 8th (no runs over 24 innings with 26 strikeouts, four wins, and six saves). He has a save in four of his past five outings. Unfortunately, Michael King lost his way over his last 11.1 innings of work (nine runs, 18 baserunners, and two home runs with three strikeouts and two blown saves).



Oakland A’s

The previous two games for Dany Jimenez didn’t go well against the Rangers. He surrendered four runs and five baserunners over 1.2 innings, resulting in a win, a loss, and his first blown save in 11 opportunities. Jimenez finished May with a 4.09 ERA, 12 strikeouts, and six saves over 11 innings. A.J. Puk pitched poorly over his last three appearances (two runs, seven baserunners, and one home run over 2.1 innings with two strikeouts). He still doesn’t have a save chance in 2022. Lou Trivino worked his way into the closer conversation in Oakland after allowing three runs and six baserunners over his past 6.1 innings with 13 strikeouts.



Philadelphia Phillies

Corey Knebel has been a frustrating ride over the previous month (seven runs, 19 baserunners, and two home runs over 11.2 innings with 11 strikeouts), resulting in three failed saves in seven tries. He is 8-for-11 closing games with a fading WHIP (1.33). Seranthony Dominguez improved his shutout streak to 10.1 innings with 13 strikeouts, putting him closer to the ninth inning. The Phillies have yet to use Dominguez in a save situation.

Pittsburgh Pirates

Over the last two weeks, David Bednar earned a pair of wins with two saves, a loss, and a blown save while posting a 2.25 ERA over eight innings with 10 strikeouts. He is 9-for-10 closing games with an edge in ERA (1.38), WHIP (0.81), and strikeouts (35 over 26 innings). Wil Crowe worked late in games over the past 11 days, leading to a 1.17 ERA over 7.2 innings with seven strikeouts, one save, and one failed save.



San Diego Padres

Taylor Rogers suffered his second blown save in 19 chances on May 28th when the Pirates beat him for three runs, three baserunners, and one home run over one inning. He finished May with a 2.70 ERA and 0.90 WHIP over 13.1 innings with nine saves in 10 tries. Luis Garcia has four wins over the past three weeks while posting a 2.08 ERA over 8.2 innings with 11 strikeouts.



San Francisco Giants

The last two weeks haven’t gone well for Camilo Doval. He allowed three runs, seven hits, and one home run over 4.1 innings with four strikeouts, leading to a save and a failed save. Doval has risk in his WHIP (1.30) while converting eight of his 10 closing chances. After spending three weeks on the injured list with a back issue, Jake McGee tossed a clean shutout inning in his first appearance.



Seattle Mariners

Ken Giles made his first appearance at AAA on May 29th. He allowed an unearned run and two baserunners over one innings with two strikeouts. In May, Paul Sewald failed to impact fantasy teams (3.86 ERA over 11.2 innings with two wins, one loss, two saves, and a blown save). At this point, Sergio Romo may be even the bridge closer to Giles. He has a 1.13 ERA over eight innings with five strikeouts.



St. Louis Cardinals

Giovanny Gallegos looks to have lost his closing job based on his usage over the previous 10 days. His last save came on May 20th. The Cardinals used him in the sixth inning on Monday night, and he pitched in front of Ryan Helsley multiple times recently. Gallegos posted a 2.31 ERA over 11.2 innings with 18 strikeouts, four saves, and two blown saves in May. Helsley continues to record impressive strikeout totals (28 over 18.2 innings) while challenging to hit (.068). He issued five walks over his previous 8.2 innings while picking up a win, two saves, and a blown save.



Tampa Bay Rays

Over the last week, with Andrew Kittredge on the injured list, the Rays turned to Colin Poche to convert a pair of saves. He finished with a 1.46 ERA in May with 10 strikeouts and five holds. J.P. Feyereisen earned his first save on May 29th while extending his shutout run to 23 innings with 25 strikeouts and four wins. His command (four walks) has been the best of his career. As of June 1st, there hasn’t been an update on the return of Kittredge.



Texas Rangers

Joe Barlow had a productive month of saves (8) in May with a 0.82 ERA and eight strikeouts over 11 innings. He has yet to blow the lead in his nine save chances. Brock Burke improved his scoreless streak to 13 innings with four walks, 11 strikeouts, and four holds.



Toronto Blue Jays

Jordan Romano is 16-for-18 in save conversion. However, his game was off at times in May, leading to a 4.00 ERA and 1.56 WHIP over nine innings with 12 strikeouts, six saves, and a blown save. Adam Cimber pitched well over the past three weeks (one run and six baserunners over 9.2 innings with nine strikeouts, two wins, and two saves), making him the second choice in Toronto to pitch in the ninth.



Washington Nationals

Last week I had Tanner Rainey dead and buried as the closer for the Nationals. To regain closing momentum, he responded with 4.2 shutout innings with five strikeouts and two saves. He is 5-for-7 in save tries with an improving ERA (2.35). Kyle Finnegan struggled over his previous two appearances (three runs and seven baserunners over 1.1 innings), possibly pushing him below Carl Edwards on Washington’s bullpen depth chart. Edwards hasn’t allowed a run over his last 11 innings with two hits and 10 strikeouts.



