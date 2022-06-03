Skip to main content
Fabiano's 2022 Fantasy Player Rankings

Clyde Edwards-Helaire 2022 Fantasy Projections: Dangerous When Healthy

When the Chiefs’ running back is on the field, he offers plenty of value.

Two seasons into his NFL career, Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire has already missed 10 of his 33 potential starts while failing to make an impact in any area. His play was trending forward in Weeks 3-4 in 2021 (back-to-back 100-yard rushing games – 17/100 and 14/102 with a combined four catches for 21 yards and two touchdowns). Unfortunately for Edwards-Helaire, a left knee injury (MCL sprain) led to a short outing (7/13) and five missed games. When back on the field over five contests, Edwards-Helaire was downgraded to a split role and dull stats (281 combined yards with four touchdowns and 11 catches). In late December, a shoulder issue cost him three more starts (one in the postseason).

Over his 23 games played, Edwards-Helaire has gained 1,726 combined yards with 11 touchdowns and 55 catches on 355 touches (15.4 per game). These stats converted to fantasy points (293.3 – 12.77 per week) in PPR leagues, surprisingly paint him as a top-tier RB2 over the past two seasons if he played an entire year.

Fantasy outlook: The addition of Ronald Jones to the Chiefs’ running back depth chart and his injury history led to Edwards-Helaire drawing the 27th ranking at running back in the early draft season in the NFFC with an ADP of 78. Kansas City will undoubtedly rotate in at least two running backs this season. I’m not a fan of Edwards-Helaire, but he does play in a potentially high-scoring offense with a discounted price point. At the very least, the Chiefs should give him 15 touches a game, leading to 1,300 combined yards with 6-8 scores and about three catches a game, but Edwards-Helaire must stay healthy to reach these lofty goals.

Kansas City Chiefs

