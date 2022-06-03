Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
Fantasy
Fabiano's 2022 Fantasy Player Rankings
Fabiano's 2022 Fantasy Player Rankings

Travis Kelce 2022 Fantasy Projections: Still the TE1

Kelce’s getting up there in age, but he’s still the NFL’s most productive tight end.

Despite a three-year low in catches (92), receiving yards (1,125) and targets (134), Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce finished second in tight end scoring (263.9) in PPR formats while missing one game (Covid-19). Over the past eight seasons, he missed only two matchups. Kelce gained over 100 yards in five contests (7/109/1, 7/104, 8/119, 10/191, 5/108/1), with the last one coming in the postseason. He scored a touchdown in each of his final six games (seven total).

In his career, he ranks 68th all-time in receiving yards (9,006) and 52nd in catches (704). With two more excellent seasons, Kelce is on a path to be a top 25 receiver in NFL history.

Fantasy outlook: Kelce will turn 33 in early October, so Father Time could catch up to him at any moment. Kelce remains the top drafted tight end in fantasy football with an ADP of 16 in the NFFC in June. His floor should be 90 catches for 1,000 with double-digit scores still within reach.

More fantasy & NFL coverage:

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Fantasy/Betting
Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs

YOU MAY LIKE

Kansas City Chiefs Clyde Edwards Helaire
Play
Fantasy

Clyde Edwards-Helaire 2022 Fantasy Projections

When the Chiefs’ running back is on the field, he offers plenty of value.

By Shawn Childs
Patrick Mahomes
Play
Fantasy

Patrick Mahomes 2022 Fantasy Projections

Even with the loss of Tyreek Hill, the Chiefs’ star will be the second QB off the board in most drafts.

By Shawn Childs
Jaguars wide receiver Tavon Austin runs with the ball.
NFL

Bills Sign Veteran WR Tavon Austin to Deal

The former No. 8 pick joins one of the NFL’s top offenses.

By Dan Lyons
US Soccer’s logo
Play
Soccer

U.S. Soccer CEO Wilson Leaving Job in October

There will be another change at the top at the U.S. Soccer Federation, with Will Wilson stepping away after two and a half years.

By Associated Press
AP22154126731499
Play
Betting

Boston Rides Hot Shooting to Game 1 Win Over Golden State

Plus, Avalanche take 2-0 lead in WCF, MLB futures update and more.

By Kyle Wood
The University of Notre Dame main building and golden dome
College Football

Notre Dame Officially Changes Lyrics to ‘Victory March’

The university has added “daughters” to commemorate the 50th anniversary of women being enrolled in the school.

By Madison Williams
Camden’s DJ Wagner throws down a dunk
College Basketball

D.J. Wagner and the Fascinating Bluegrass Recruiting Battle

It’s Louisville vs. Kentucky—and with personal ties on both sides, this one’s got a steep historical backdrop.

By Pat Forde
Phillies first baseman Rhys Hoskins reacts after striking out
Play
MLB

It’s Getting Late Early for the Free-Falling Phillies

They are using the turnarounds of recent World Series winners as inspiration, but this once-promising team is in bad shape.

By Stephanie Apstein