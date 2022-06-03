The term “sleeper” has different meanings for different people in the world of fantasy football. Some folks believe it’s simply a player who will outperform his draft position. That would include the likes of Joe Burrow, Damien Harris or Michael Pittman Jr. in 2021. Others believe it’s a relative unknown or once forgotten player who emerges into a useful fantasy option, such as Cordarrelle Patterson or Dalton Schultz.



In my opinion, both of these definitions are true but with a caveat. I don’t see a player as a sleeper if he’s already been a valuable fantasy asset during his career. For example, Matt Ryan, Saquon Barkley and Amari Cooper aren’t “sleepers” to me. (Yes, I’ve seen Barkley and Cooper listed as sleepers). Ryan has been a top-10 fantasy quarterback multiple times, Barkley was once an elite back, and we all know Cooper can produce.

Could these players be labeled as bargains in 2022 fantasy football drafts? Absolutely. But they’re certainly not considered “sleepers” based on my definition of the term. I also consider select rookies to be sleepers, as these players could outperform their fantasy draft position and have obviously never produced a fantasy-relevant season in the pros.



With that in mind, here are 10 players to target who could be the best of the best in the fantasy football sleeper class of 2022.



I've included the round range I'd feel comfortable taking each player.



Breece Hall, RB, Jets

Hall landed in a good but not great situation with the Jets, who already possess a good, young runner in Michael Carter. Still, I project Hall to be the lead back and see most of the early-down and goal-line opportunities for the Men in Green. A potential three-down back, Hall should lead the Jets backfield in touches though his pass-catching chances will be limited with Carter in the mix. That’s why he’s a “sleeper” and not a “breakout.”



Draft range: Third or fourth round



Kenneth Walker III, RB, Seahawks

Walker didn't land in a great spot on the surface, as the Seahawks have Chris Carson and Rashaad Penny on the roster. However, Carson, coming off neck fusion surgery, has some real questions about his health. Penny was great late in the 2021 campaign, but he has been prone to injuries in his NFL career. As a result, I could see a scenario where the talented Walker leads Seattle's backfield in touches as a rookie.



Draft range: Sixth or seventh round

Treylon Burks, WR, Titans

The Titans made a massive move in the draft, trading A.J. Brown to the Philadelphia Eagles. They acquired the No. 18 overall pick in the move, which they used to land Burks. A big, physical receiver in the mold of Brown, Burks averaged 8.6 yards after the catch and broke 24 tackles on 115 catches over his last two seasons per PFF. While Burks still has work to do on his route running, he’s in a position to see a ton of targets.



Draft range: Seventh or eighth round



Elijah Moore, WR, Jets

Moore would have been among my top fantasy breakouts for this season if the Jets didn’t use a first-round pick on Garrett Wilson. Still, I see Moore as the potential targets leader among wideouts for the Men in Green. He showed off some serious skills in limited time as a rookie, averaging nearly 13 fantasy points per game. That includes three games where he scored 20-plus points. Look for Moore of Elijah.



Draft range: Seventh or eighth round

Drake London, WR, Falcons

London is in a terrific spot from a fantasy perspective, as the Falcons' depth chart at wide receiver doesn't have a ton of talent. I'd project the USC product to be the top wideout in the passing game for Marcus Mariota. He'll probably be selected as a No. 4 option in seasonal drafts, but he has low WR2 upside in a best-case scenario. London will also be one of the first players selected in most rookie-only dynasty league drafts.



Draft range: Eighth or ninth round



Russell Gage, WR, Buccaneers

Gage is coming off a 2021 season that saw him post career bests in yards per reception and fantasy points per game average. Now in Tampa Bay, he’ll be catching passes from the best quarterback to ever lace up the cleats in Tom Brady. Gage could also play a far bigger role in the passing game to start the season, as Chris Godwin is a question mark coming off ACL surgery. He'll be a practical choice in the mid to late rounds.



Draft range: Ninth or 10th round

Allen Lazard, WR, Packers

In a trade to the Las Vegas Raiders, Aaron Rodgers lost his top option in the passing game, Davante Adams. That leaves Lazard as the team’s top receiver lined out wide, and he already has the trust and a rapport with Rodgers. Sure, the team added Sammy Watkins and rookies Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs, but I still see Lazard as the best option among Packers receivers. He can be drafted as a No. 4 wideout in 2022.



Draft range: 10th or 11th round



Trey Lance, QB, 49ers

The 49ers moved up in last year’s NFL draft to get Lance in the top five, and he’s now in a position to make good on his big-time potential. A versatile quarterback who rushed for 1,100 yards in his final full season at North Dakota State, Lance could be this year’s version of Jalen Hurts but more upside as a passer. The quarterback position is deep, so Lance can be had in the double-digit rounds and could be a huge sleeper.



Draft range: 10th or 11th round



Dameon Pierce, RB, Texans

Pierce landed in a great spot, as the Texans have one of the least talented backfields in the NFL. A fourth-round pick out of Florida, Pierce should be able to push his way past Marlon Mack and Rex Burkhead on the depth chart either in camp or during the season. A versatile back, he averaged 5.7 yards per rush and caught 19 passes in 13 games for the Gators a season ago. Pierce also scored 16 total touchdowns in the 2021 campaign.



Draft range: 10th or 11th round



David Njoku, TE, Browns

The offseason has lined up well for Njoku to become an impact maker for fantasy fans this season. The Browns released Austin Hooper, leaving Njoku to become the team’s true No. 1 tight end. The passing game doesn’t have many proven playmakers beyond Amari Cooper either, and the upgrade at quarterback from Baker Mayfield to Deshaun Watson is significant. Don’t be surprised to see Njoku push into the top 12 at tight end.



Draft range: 12th or 13th round

