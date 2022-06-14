Skip to main content
Terry McLaurin 2022 Fantasy Projections: Improvement Expected

The Washington receiver struggled down the stretch in 2021 but he should bounce back.

Over three seasons with WashingtonTerry McLaurin caught 222 of his 357 targets for 3,132 yards and 16 touchdowns. His success per game comes to 4.8 catches for 68 yards and 0.35 touchdowns (13.7 fantasy points per game). Last year he had a regression of 10 catches for 65 yards with four fewer targets from 2020 (87/1,118/4). McLaurin gained over 100 yards in four matchups (11/107/1, 6/1123/2, 7/122/1, 5/103/1). However, he failed to score over his final seven starts with weaker production (23/318).

Fantasy outlook: Despite finishing 25th in fantasy scoring (213.50) in PPR leagues, he ranks 16th at wide receiver in the early draft season in the NFFC. McLaurin is on a path to catch 85 balls for 1,200 yards with 5-7 scores.

