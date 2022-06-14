Over six seasons in the league, new Washington Commanders QB Carson Wentz has gone 44-40-1, with his best season coming in 2017 (11-2). He has struggled to make big plays over the past three years (6.6 yards per pass attempt) and shows weakness in his completion rate (61.1). Wentz tends to minimize the damage in turnovers with some help in the run game (171/734/7 from 2019-21).

Last year he passed for over 300 yards in two matchups (402/2 and 306/3) in a run-favoring offense in Indianapolis. Wentz finished the year with 13 games with two touchdowns or fewer and less than 200 yards passing in eight games.

Fantasy outlook: Based on overall pass-catching options, Wentz should throw the ball better than he did in 2021. His dink-and-dunk style moves chains and helps the team’s scoring ability. He ranks 27th at quarterback in the National Fantasy Football Championship in mid-June. I expect a minimum of 4,000 combined yards with a chance at 30 scores. Wentz should outperform his price point while being challenging to time.

