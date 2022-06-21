Skip to main content
Tom Brady Joins Sports Illustrated to Discuss His Brief Retirement, the Mannings, and How He Became a Social Media Star
Rob Gronkowski Had Best Fantasy Season Ever for a Tight End

As the veteran Buccaneer retires (again), here’s a look at his historical mark on fantasy football.

If Rob Gronkowski has indeed retired (for the second time) from the NFL, that’s obviously bad news for Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. It also marks an official farewell to one of the most prolific tight ends in fantasy football history.

Gronkowski leaves the game with 621 career receptions for 9,286 yards and 92 touchdowns. The four-time Super Bowl champ ranks third all-time in touchdown receptions by a tight end, trailing only Tony Gonzalez and Antonio Gates.

And, per the chart below, Gronk owns the best fantasy season ever by a tight end -- scoring 330.9 points in 2011, when he caught 90 balls for 1,327 yards and 17 touchdowns. He owns three of the top 17 fantasy seasons by a tight end. He’s topped 1,000 yards in a season four times in his career and had 10 or more touchdown catches five times.

Here are the 25 best fantasy seasons by a tight end:

Courtesy of SportsRadar

Courtesy of SportsRadar

