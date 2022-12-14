Week 15 Fantasy Football Rankings: Kickers
Welcome to the first round of fantasy playoffs in most leagues, aka Week 15! While you should likely stick with the players who got you to the postseason, it's important to remember that every roster spot and every lineup decision is critical.
The Eagles are the first team to secure spot in the NFL postseason thanks to their 12-1 record. There are now four teams tied for the second-best record at 10-3: Buffalo, Dallas, Kansas City and Minnesota. Now suffering through an eight-game losing streak, the Texans hold the league's worst record at 1-11-1.
Games with high point totals can usually be counted on to provide the most fantasy points. These are Week 15's three highest totals on SI Sportsbook. The highest point total game is the Chiefs vs. Texans (O/U 49.5). The next two highest totals are Eagles vs. Bears (O/U 48.5) and Colts vs. Vikings (O/U 48.5).
Games with low point totals usually produce less fantasy production since fewer points are scored. The contest with the lowest point total on SI Sportsbook is Cardinals vs. Broncos (O/U 36.5). The next two lowest point total games are Ravens vs. Browns (O/U 38.5) and Rams vs. Packers (O/U 39.5).
NFL Playoff Picture:
AFC Last Team In: Patriots (7-6, 3rd in AFC East)
AFC First Team Out: Chargers (7-6, 2nd in AFC West)
NFC Last Team In: Giants (7-5-1, 4th in NFC East)
NFC First Team Out: Seahawks (7-6, 2nd in NFC West)
NOTE: The rankings below reflect my opening rankings. For a complete list of the updated positional rankings, CLICK HERE.
Week 15 kicker rankings:
- Harrison Butker, KC (at HOU)
- Brett Maher, DAL (at JAC)
- Daniel Carlson, LV (vs. NE)
- Tyler Bass, BUF (vs. MIA)
- Justin Tucker, BAL (at CLE)
- Cameron Dicker, LAC (vs. TEN)
- Nick Folk, NE (at LV)
- Evan McPherson, CIN (at TB)
- Greg Joseph, MIN (vs. IND)
- Robbie Gould, SF (at SEA)
- Wil Lutz, NO (vs. ATL)
- Younghoe Koo, ATL (at NO)
- Chase McLaughlin, IND (at MIN)
- Jake Elliott, PHI (at CHI)
- Ryan Succop, TB (at CIN)
- Greg Zuerlein, NYJ (vs. DET)
- Mason Crosby, GB (vs. LAR)
- Jason Myers, SEA (vs. SF)
- Joey Slye, WAS (vs. NYG)
- Cade York, CLE (vs. BAL)
- Mike Badgley, DET (at NYJ)
- Riley Patterson, JAC (vs. DAL)
- Brandon McManus, DEN (vs. ARI)
- Eddy Pineiro, CAR (vs. PIT)
- Chris Boswell, PIT (at CAR)
- Matt Prater, ARI (at DEN)
- Jason Sanders, MIA (at BUF)
- Randy Bullock, TEN (at LAC)
- Graham Gano, NYG (vs. WAS)
- Cairo Santos, CHI (vs. PHI)
- Matt Gay, LAR (at GB)
- Ka'imi Fairbairn, HOU (vs. KC)