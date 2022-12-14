Welcome to the first round of fantasy playoffs in most leagues, aka Week 15! While you should likely stick with the players who got you to the postseason, it's important to remember that every roster spot and every lineup decision is critical.



The Philadelphia Eagles are the first team to secure spot in the NFL postseason thanks to their 12-1 record. There are now four teams tied for the second-best record at 10-3: Buffalo, Dallas, Kansas City and Minnesota. Now suffering through an eight-game losing streak, the Houston Texans hold the league's worst record at 1-11-1.



Games with high point totals can usually be counted on to provide the most fantasy points. These are Week 15's three highest totals on SI Sportsbook. The highest point total game is the Chiefs vs. Texans (O/U 49.5). The next two highest totals are Eagles vs. Bears (O/U 48.5) and Colts vs. Vikings (O/U 48.5).



Games with low point totals usually produce less fantasy production since fewer points are scored. The contest with the lowest point total on SI Sportsbook is Cardinals vs. Broncos (O/U 36.5). The next two lowest point total games are Ravens vs. Browns (O/U 38.5) and Rams vs. Packers (O/U 39.5).



NFL Playoff Picture:

AFC Last Team In: Patriots (7-6, 3rd in AFC East)

AFC First Team Out: Chargers (7-6, 2nd in AFC West)

NFC Last Team In: Giants (7-5-1, 4th in NFC East)

NFC First Team Out: Seahawks (7-6, 2nd in NFC West)



NOTE: The rankings below reflect my opening rankings. For a complete list of the updated positional rankings, CLICK HERE.

Week 15 running back rankings (PPR)