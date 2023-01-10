Skip to main content
Buffalo Bills Defeat and Eliminate New England Patriots From NFL Playoffs
Wild Card Round Fantasy Football Rankings: Wide Receivers

Time for Justin Jefferson to shine.

It's that time of year, friends. We're now in the NFL postseason and Wild Card Weekend is upon us. Six games are on tap: two on Saturday (Seahawks vs. 49ers & Chargers vs. Jaguars), three on Sunday (Dolphins vs. Bills, Giants vs. Vikings and Ravens vs. Bengals) and one on Monday (Cowboys vs. Buccaneers).

The fantasy season is over but whether it is a fantasy playoff league, a pick'em contest, DFS or betting, it's still worth it to cover the games with the highest point totals on SI Sportsbook. The highest point total game is the Giants vs. Vikings (O/U 48.5). The next two highest totals are Chargers vs. Jaguars (O/U 47.5) and Cowboys vs. Buccaneers (O/U 45.5).

You should downgrade the players from the matchups with low point totals. The contest with the lowest point total on SI Sportsbook is Seahawks vs. 49ers (O/U 43). The next lowest point total games are Ravens vs. Bengals (O/U 43.5) and Dolphins vs. Bills (O/U 44.5).

NOTE: The rankings below reflect my opening rankings. For a complete list of the updated positional rankings, CLICK HERE.

Wild Card wide receiver rankings (PPR)

  1. Justin Jefferson, MIN (vs. NYG)
  2. Ja'Marr Chase, CIN (vs. BAL)
  3. Stefon Diggs, BUF (vs. MIA)
  4. CeeDee Lamb, DAL (at TB)
  5. Tyreek Hill, MIA (at BUF)
  6. Keenan Allen, LAC (at JAC)
  7. Chris Godwin, TB (vs. DAL)
  8. Tee Higgins, CIN (vs. BAL)
  9. Mike Evans, TB (vs. DAL)
  10. Christian Kirk, JAC (vs. LAC)
  11. Jaylen Waddle, MIA (at BUF)
  12. Brandon Aiyuk, SF (vs. SEA)
  13. DK Metcalf, SEA (at SF)
  14. Mike Williams, LAC (at JAC)
  15. Tyler Lockett, SEA (at SF)
  16. Deebo Samuel, SF (vs. SEA)
  17. Zay Jones, JAC (vs. LAC)
  18. Isaiah Hodgins, NYG (at MIN)
  19. Gabe Davis, BUF (vs. MIA)
  20. Richie James, NYG (at MIN)
  21. K.J. Osborn, MIN (vs. NYG)
  22. Demarcus Robinson, BAL (at CIN)
  23. Adam Thielen, MIN (vs. NYG)
  24. Darius Slayton, NYG (at MIN)
  25. Russell Gage, TB (vs. DAL)
  26. Tyler Boyd, CIN (vs. BAL)
  27. Michael Gallup, DAL (at TB)
  28. Joshua Palmer, LAC (at JAC)
  29. Sammy Watkins, BAL (at CIN)
  30. Marvin Jones , JAC (vs. LAC)
