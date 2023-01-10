Start ‘Em, Sit 'Em is the ultimate look at the best and worst matchups based on a PPR scoring system in fantasy football. This column will not cover the elite players in the NFL like Josh Allen, Austin Ekeler or Tyreek Hill. Instead, I'll look at the players you have questions about who could exceed or fail to meet expectations at each position. For all of your final fantasy lineup decisions, be sure to check out my weekly player rankings which will be updated daily throughout the 2022 NFL season.



Wild Card Round Start ‘Em: Wide Receivers

Chris Godwin vs. Cowboys (Mon. 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN): Godwin scored 20-plus points in two of his last four regular-season games, during which he's seen a combined 34 targets. He'll remain the top target for Tom Brady this week, and the matchup against Dallas is favorable. In Weeks 14-17, the Cowboys' defense gave up the third-most fantasy points to opposing wideouts at over 49 points per game.



Christian Kirk vs. Chargers (Sat. 8:15 p.m. ET, NBC): Kirk had a strong finish to the regular season, scoring 21.9 fantasy points in a win over the Titans. He’ll be a nice option in the first week of the postseason, facing a Chargers defense that he beat for six catches, a touchdown and 19.2 fantasy points back in Week 3. This could be a high-scoring game in Jacksonville, so Kirk has a chance to produce.

More Starts

• Tyler Lockett at 49ers (Sat. 4:30 p.m. ET, Fox)

• Isaiah Hodgins at Vikings (Sun. 4:30 p.m. ET, Fox)



DFS Bargains

• Gabe Davis vs. Dolphins ($4,800)

• Isaiah Hodgins at Vikings ($4,100)



Wild Card Round Sit ‘Em: Wide Receivers

Jaylen Waddle at Bills (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Waddle had a rough finish to his 2022 season, scoring a combined 18.5 fantasy points in his last two games. He also got banged up in last week's win over the Jets, and Miami's quarterback situation is questionable at best heading into a matchup in Buffalo. I'd like Waddle a lot more if Tua Tagovailoa (concussion) returns, but for now, he's a risky postseason option.



Brandon Aiyuk vs. Seahawks (Sat. 4:30 p.m. ET, Fox): Aiyuk scored fewer than 14 fantasy points in all but one of the last seven games during the regular season, and this week's matchup against the Seahawks is a tough one. Their defense held him to a combined 15.2 points in their two 2022 meetings, and only the New York Jets gave up fewer fantasy points to opposing perimeter receivers this season.

More Sits

• Zay Jones vs. Chargers (Sat. 8:15 p.m. ET, NBC)

• Adam Thielen vs. Giants (Sun. 4:30 p.m. ET, Fox)



DFS Fades

• Jaylen Waddle at Bills ($6,600)

• Brandon Aiyuk vs. Seahawks ($5,800)



