Fabs' 2025 NFL Combine Fantasy Football Guide: Which QBs, RBs, WRs and TEs to Watch
The first major event of the 2025 NFL offseason is this week. The NFL Scouting Combine kicks off on Thursday, Feb, 28 and lasts throughout the weekend in Indianapolis.
In the world of fantasy football, I’ve written that the combine is much ado about nothing because a good combine performance guarantees nothing. The same holds true for a subpar combine, and we won’t know about true player values until we see where these players land in the 2025 NFL Draft, which will be held April 24-26 in Green Bay, WI.
With that said, it still makes sense to at least keep tabs on some of the best and worst from this year’s combine. Last season, we saw Xavier Worthy pop at the event. While he wasn’t a top-30 fantasy wideout overall as a rookie, he did produce better fantasy numbers down the stretch and put up quite a solid stat line for the Chiefs in the Super Bowl.
Below is a list of the 329 prospects who have been invited to this year’s combine (found at NFL.com) with notes on who and what fantasy fans should watch. The date of the combine workout for that position is in brackets.
NFL Combine Quarterbacks to Watch (March 1)
Cam Ward, Miami, FL
Shedeur Sanders, Colorado
Jaxson Dart, Mississippi
Quinn Ewers, Texas
Jalen Milroe, Alabana
Kyle McCord, Syracuse
Tyler Shough, Louisville
Dillon Gabriel, Oregon
Will Howard, Ohio State
Max Brosmer, Minnesota
Kurtis Rourke, Indiana
Brady Cook, Missouri
Riley Leonard, Notre Dame
Graham Mertz, Florida
Seth Henigan, Memphis
Notes: NFL Draft scouts will tell you this is not a great year for the quarterback position. In fact, NFL Media’s Daniel Jeremiah told MMQB that last year’s first three quarterback picks (Caleb Williams, Jayden Daniels and Drake Maye) would all be selected ahead of this year’s top three prospects (Cam Ward, Shedeur Sanders and Jaxson Dart).
Jeremiah and ESPN’s Todd McShay agree Ward is the top quarterback prospect. Sanders won’t throw at the combine and will instead focus on interviews and let his college tape speak for itself. So, we won’t get to know much more about Sanders from a fantasy standpoint.
The quarterback who fantasy fans should watch is Dart. It seems the value of at least one quarterback starts to rise at this time of the offseason every year, and early reports suggest he’s the most likely field general who will benefit from a strong combine performance. That could lock Dart into a top-10 pick in the draft because of the huge need at the position.
I am also going to watch Jalen Milroe, who is an incredible athlete and could help his NFL draft stock in late April if he can impress NFL teams as a thrower at the combine.
NFL Combine Running Backs to Watch (March 1)
Ashton Jeanty, Boise State
TreVeyon Henderson, Ohio State
Dylan Simpson, Tennessee
Omarion Hampton, North Carolina
Quinshon Judkins, Ohio State
Bhayshul Tuten, Virginia Tech
Kaleb Johnson, Iowa
Damien Martinez, Miami, FL
Cam Skattebo, Arizona State
Jordan James, Oregon
Ollie Gordon II, Oklahoma State
Trevor Etienne, Georgia
Woody Marks, USC
Jarquez Hunter, Auburn
Jaydon Blue, Texas
Devin Neal, Kansas
Montrell Johnson Jr., Florida
Raheim Sanders, South Carolina
Brashard Smith, SMU
Kyle Monangai, Rutgers
Kalel Mullings, Michigan
RJ Harvey, UCF
LeQuint Allen, Syracuse
DJ Gidden, Kansas State
Tahj Brooks, Texas Tech
Corey Kiner, Cincinnati
Donovan Edwards, Michigan
Ulysses Bently IV, Mississippi
Phil Mafah, Clemson
Ja’Quinden Jackson, Arkansas
Marcus Yarns, Delaware
Notes: Running back value from a fantasy perspective all depends on their landing spots. For example, if TreVeyon Henderson has a non-descript performance at the combine but ends up being drafted by the Dallas Cowboys. Since the Cowboys have a huge need at the position, Henderson’s value instantly skyrockets.
With that said a good performance at Lucas Oil Stadium could move a player up into a spot where he’d have a chance to make an immediate impact. So, any back who pops at the combine should be notable in fantasy.
In terms of players to watch, I’d list Henderson, Omarion Hampton, Quinshon Judkins, Kaleb Johnson, and Cam Skattebo at the top of the list. Dylan Sampson and Bhayshul Tuten can also increase their stock with solid combines I’ve left Jeanty off the list, as he’s the unquestioned top prospect at the position regardless of combine performance. The running back depth in this class is considered strong, so there will be plenty of value.
NFL Combine Wide Receivers to Watch (March 1)
Luther Burden III, Missouri
Matthew Golden, Texas
Tetairoa McMillan, Arizona
Emeka Egbuka, Ohio State
Tre Harris, Mississippi
Isaiah Bond, Texas
Jack Bech, TCU
Jalen Royals, Utah State
Jayden Higgins, Iowa State
Jaylin Noel, Iowa State
Nick Nash, San Jose State
Dominic Lovett, Georgia
Tez Johnson, Oregon
Kyle Williams, Wahington State
Elic Ayomanor, Stanford
Savion Williams, TCU
Elijhah Badger, Florida
Xavier Restrepo, Miami, FL
Dont’e Thornton, Jr., Tennessee
Tory Horton, Colorado State
Bru McCoy, Tennessee
Chimere Dike, Florida
Pat Bryant, Illinois
Tai Felton, Maryland
Traeshon Holden, Oregon
Isaac TeSlaa, Arkansas
Josh Kelly, Texas Tech
Konata Mumpfield, Pittsburgh
Jayln Lane, Virginia Tech
Da’Quan Felton, Virginia Tech
Andrew Armstrong, Arkansas
Ricky White III, UNLV
Kobe Hudon, UCF
Theo Wease Jr., Missouri
Daniel Jackson, Minnesota
LaJohntay Wester, Colorado
Ja’Corey Brooks, Louisville
Jimmy Horn Jr., Colorado
Arian Smith, Georgia
Isaiah Neyor, Nebraska
Jordan Watkins, Mississippi
Kaden Prather, Maryland
Beaux Collins, Notre Dame
Jacolby George, Miami, FL
Antwane Wells Jr., Mississippi
Sam Brown Jr., Miami, FL
KeAndre Lambert-Smith, Auburn
Roc Taylor, Memphis
Notes: This wide receiver group doesn’t have the appeal of recent drafts when fantasy fans have seen a plethora of can’t-miss superstars get picked and thrive as rookies. Tetairoa McMillan out of Arizona has the look of the potential top wideout prospect in the 2025 draft, but others like Emeka Egbuka, Luther Burden III, Matthew Golden, and Isaiah Bond (to name a few) could make a bigger name for themselves. The same goes for Tre Harris, who could increase his draft stock with a good combine and a solid 40 time.
I haven’t listed Heisman Trophy winner, Colorado’s Travis Hunter, on this list since he won’t be at the combine as a wideout, but rather a cornerback. Ultimately it doesn’t matter from a fantasy perspective. What does matter is which team drafts him and where that team will play him … wide receiver or cornerback (or both). Stay tuned on that, folks.
NFL Combine Tight Ends to Watch (Feb. 28)
Tyler Warren, Penn State
Colston Loveland, Michigan
Mason Tyler, LSU
Harold Fannin, Jr., Bowling Green
Gunnar Helm, Texas
Mitchell Evans, Notre Dame
Thomas Fidone II, Nebraska
Jake Briningstool, Clemson
Jackson Hawes, Georgia Tech
Elijha Arroyo, Miami, FL
Terrance Ferguson, Oregon
Robbie Ouzts, Alabama
Luke Lachey, Iowa
CJ Dippre, Alabama
Jalen Conyers, Texas Tech
Oronde Gadsden II, Syracuse
Joshua Simon, South Carolina
Gavin Bartholomew, Pittsburgh
Moliki Matavao, UCLA
Bryson Nesbit, North Carolina
Brant Kuithe, Utah
Notes: Tight end is loaded with talent, and that’s notable in fantasy land since the last two players to lead the position in points were both rookies (San LaPorta, Brock Bowers).
Tyler Warren has received most of the buzz (Jeremiah has him in his top 10 overall prospects) but there’s some chatter around Colston Loveland too. I’d also be keeping tabs on Harold Fannin Jr., Mason Taylor, and Elijah Arroyo, who some believe has major upside.