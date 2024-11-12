3 Fantasy Football Streaming Kickers to Target in Week 11
I can't remember the last time we had a week this good for streaming kickers. People's tendency to overlook the position makes it one of my favorite easy edges to gain in fantasy football every week, and this week is no different. We have three kickers who I'd rank top-six at the position for the week all available in the majority of leagues. And two of them are guys you can probably hang onto and keep starting for the long run.
With so many exciting options, let's skip the pleasantries and get right to it.
Here are the best streaming kicker options to target in fantasy football for Week 11, who are all available in at least 50% of ESPN public leagues.
Fantasy Football Streaming Kickers Week 11
1. Tyler Bass, Buffalo Bills (vs. KC) — 59.8% Available
It's not that I want to write about Tyler Bass every single week, but what other choice do I have when fantasy managers refuse to add him?
Bass has the second-most fantasy points among all kickers over the last four weeks, only trailing the first-placed Ka'imi Fairbairn by 1. Fairbairn is rostered in an understandable 90.7% of leagues. Bass is rostered in 40.2%.
And it's not like Bass' production somehow feels at all fluky. The guy is kicking for the NFL's No. 3 scoring offense.
Will Bass have the occasional week where TD-FG variance works against him and he only scores 4-5 points because the Bills' opponents can't stop them from finding the end zone? Probably. But you're not going to find many kickers locked into as many kick attempts as Bass in any given week.
To that end, playing an elite Chiefs defense in Week 11 may actually work in his favor, leading to more field goals and fewer extra-point attempts in a game that still has a really solid 45.5-point over/under.
2. Jake Moody, San Francisco 49ers (vs. SEA) — 62.8% Available
Fantasy managers took a wait-and-see approach with Jake Moody as he returned from injury in Week 10. And while he was clearly shaking off the rust, missing three field goals, he still dropped 9.0 fantasy points.
The 49ers kicker position has been outstanding for fantasy production this year. Moody is tied for 6th among kickers in fantasy points per game, Matthew Wright dropped 13.0 (No. 2 in points per game) in his lone start, and Anders Carlson averaged 12.0 (No. 4).
Moody should be considered a must-start kicker just about every week unless his injury sends him back to the bench, so scooping him up this week means you're probably done having to stream kickers at all. I'll miss you.
3. Wil Lutz, Denver Broncos (vs. ATL) — 87.3% Available
The Denver Broncos' offensive improvements haven't necessarily been kind to Wil Lutz. After scoring the fifth-most fantasy points among kickers through the first seven weeks, he's 33rd over the last three.
But he's also had 7 extra-point attempts to just 3 field-goal attempts during that stretch — not a sustainable ratio even for an offense that's making strides.
This week the Broncos are only slight 1.5-point home favorites against the Falcons in a game with a surprisingly high 43.5-point over/under. We should see plenty of scoring in this matchup, and that means plenty of chances for Lutz. No team has allowed more fantasy points per game to kickers than the Falcons (11.9), and we should be in for the return of early-season Lutz in this one.