3 Fantasy Football Streaming Kickers to Target in Week 16
The fact that there are only nine kickers who are rostered in over 50% of ESPN leagues (and that includes Justin Tucker and Jake Elliott, who don't even rank top-20 at the position in fantasy points per game) tells you all you need to know about how much attention most managers are paying.
Your kicker spot isn't as important as most of the others in your lineup, sure, but when your opponents offer you such an easy edge you'd be a fool not to take it — especially in the semifinals.
So here's a look at the top streaming kicker options, available in at least 50% of ESPN fantasy football leagues, for Week 16.
Fantasy Football Streaming Kickers Week 16
1. Brandon McManus, Green Bay Packers (vs. NO) — 90.4% Available
Brandon McManus' 12 fantasy points last week marked his third time in the last four weeks getting into the double-digits. He's No. 9 among all kickers in fantasy points per game during that stretch, including and No. 6 among those who played at least 3 games in that time.
Green Bay's offense is operating at the highest level we've seen all season, and that's saying something for a team that already ranks No. 6 on the season in the percentage of drives ending with a score (46.3%).
Now in a likely blowout spot against the Saints on Monday Night Football, there's no reason to believe that McManus' time as an every-week fantasy starter has come to an end.
2. Younghoe Koo, Atlanta Falcons (vs NYG) — 57.6% Available
It's not been Younghoe Koo's year. After getting lots of hype heading into the season, he's largely been a letdown. But even as a letdown, he's still posting pretty reasonable fantasy numbers every week.
And this week's matchup is about the best "get-right" spot you could ask for.
The Falcons are playing with earning a playoff spot in mind, and they should realistically thrash the Giants whether Tim Boyle, Tommy DeVito or Drew Lock gets the start under center. This Giants team probably has a better defense than they get credit for, but there's a reason Atlanta has a big 26-point implied total (9.5-point favorites in a game with a 42.5-point over/under, per FanDuel Sportsbook).
3. Jake Moody, San Francisco 49ers (@ MIA) — 65.2% Available
Even in a terrible weather game that had the 49ers offense looking completely anemic, Jake Moody came through with 9 fantasy points. The field goal-to-extra point variance was on his side, which was nice after five of his six kicks the previous week had been extra points.
He's now attempted a combined 12 kicks over the last three weeks (six field goals and extra points each), and that high volume should continue in Week 16.
The Miami Dolphins allow opponents the third most favorable average starting field position, and they've given up points on an above-average 41.5% of drives. Moody is clearly healthy again after having had some issues in his first couple of games back from injury, and he reclaims his spot as a worthy streamer.
