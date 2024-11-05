3 Fantasy Football Streaming Kickers to Target in Week 10
People love to dismiss the kicker position in fantasy football, but when seven of them are averaging at least 11 points per game this season (four if you group "49ers kicker" as one player), you do so at your own risk.
Consider the most started kicker in ESPN leagues (93.2% — only one other is above even 82%) is Justin Tucker, who ranks eighth in points per game. Harrison Butker, who ranks 13th, is the sixth most started. Your league mates aren't paying enough attention to the kicker position, which makes it a very valuable one to stream with a new starter every week depending on matchups.
These kickers are available in at least 50.0% of ESPN public leagues and are your best streaming options to start in your fantasy football lineup in Week 10.
1. Tyler Bass, Buffalo Bills (74.1% Available)
How many weeks in a row is Tyler Bass going to be so readily available?
He's attached to one of the NFL's best offenses, and over the last three weeks, he's scored 10.0, 17.0 and 15.0 fantasy points. I don't even feel like he's a true "streamer" because he's just an every-week starter who happens to be available in most leagues.
This week he gets a matchup against the Indianapolis Colts, who are tied for allowing opponents the 10th-best average starting field position on drives this season.
The Bills should not struggle in this matchup (4.5-point favorites, 46.5-point over/under), and Bass should just keep rolling. Pencil him in for a spot in this column next week, too.
2. Blake Grupe, New Orleans Saints (90.0% Available)
Also featured last week, Blake Grupe dropped 12 fantasy points on the Carolina Panthers. He had some down weeks in the middle of the season (the Saints Missing Derek Carr didn't help), but he's otherwise been really solid.
Now he draws another good matchup against the Atlanta Falcons. His 7.0 points the first time they met were a slight letdown, but this is still the team that is allowing the most fantasy points per game to opposing kickers in the NFL.
This game projects to have plenty of scoring (the two teams put up a combined 50 points in their first meeting), and that means plenty of involvement for Grupe.
3. Will Reichard, or Whoever Else Kicks for the Vikings
Will Reichard is available in 64.7% of leagues, but he's also questionable to play this week. If he doesn't suit up, whoever the Vikings have kicking will be available in a much higher percentage.
And whoever it is will be worth starting. After all, how much of choosing a fantasy football kicker is really coming down to the individual player's skill? You're starting a 75% kicker who expects to get 3-plus field goal attempts just as readily as you're starting an 85% kicker getting the same.
The Vikings should have no trouble racking up big points against the Jacksonville Jaguars, who have allowed the NFL's third-most combined field goal plus extra point attempts. The Vikes are 4.5-point favorites in a game with a 47.5-point over/under, and whether it's Reichard or a new addition, their kicker will get a ton of chances to score.