3 Fantasy Football Tight End Streaming Options to Add After Kyle Pitts Injury News
The more things change, the more things stay the same.
At least that’s how fantasy managers feel after getting the news Kyle Pitts is limited at practice today due to a hamstring injury sustained in yesterday’s practice.
It’s a common time of year for soft tissue injuries, and he will be at strong risk for re-injury for the next six weeks. Pitts missed one game with a hamstring strain in 2022.
It’s time to make sure you have a backup ready for Pitts should he miss this weekend or get off to a slow start. Here are three tight ends available on almost every waiver wire that are worth streaming this weekend.
1. Zach Ertz, Washington Commanders (98% Available in ESPN Leagues)
The Buccaneers allowed the second-most PPR points to tight ends in 2023, including eight receiving touchdowns.
Ben Sinnott will also be a popular streamer, but I like Ertz with a rookie QB in the season's first game. Ertz showed he still had plenty left in the tank last season with Arizona, averaging six targets and almost four receptions per game in his seven games with the Cardinals while also playing alongside a talented rookie (Trey McBride). Kliff Kingsbury is the new OC for Washington, and he brought Ertz with him. Ertz ran a route 66.5% of the time in Arizona, blocking less than 5% of the time.
2. Hunter Henry, New England Patriots (89% Available)
Henry draws one of the most favorable matchups this week, as the Bengals allowed the third-most fantasy points per game to tight ends in 2023.
We don’t know exactly what Jared Mayo’s offense is going to look like, but we do know that there is no definitive WR1 in New England, and we know that new offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt called the second-most tight end screens for the Browns in 2023 (think David Njoku). The Patriots drafted Ja’Lynn Polk, who should see opportunity but has yet to prove himself at the NFL level. DeMario Douglas flashed last season and could ascend, but there is no guarantee. Kendrick Bourne is on the PUP list. KJ Osborne came over from Minnesota and could be in the mix, but there are a lot of unknowns and a new rookie QB in New England.
Jacoby Brissett favors short throws, and Henry could be a good security blanket for the veteran.
Throughout his career, Henry has been fairly dependable in the touchdown category, too, because of his ability in man-to-man coverage. He had six last season despite playing in only 14 games, and in 2021, he logged nine touchdowns in 17 games played.
Henry had four Top-4 finishes in his 14 games last season, including finishing as TE1 and TE2 in the first two games of last season.
Hayden Hurst, Los Angeles Chargers (97% Available)
I have been high on Hayden Hurst all off-season, and here’s the chance to see if I got it right.
The Raiders allowed a 76.3% catch-rate to tight ends last season.
Hurst has always been more of a pass-catcher than a blocker. Despite a down fantasy season in Carolina, where he had a struggling rookie quarterback, Hurst ran a route 71% of the time while blocking 7.2%. In the previous season, Hurst set a career-high in receiving yards with Joe Burrow and the Bengals.
Hurst is intimately acquainted with offensive coordinator Greg Roman’s system. After all, Roman drafted Hurst for the Ravens. Roman likes to work from a solid offensive line and run game. He also likes to feature the tight end. There are nearly 200 targets up for grabs in Los Angeles, and I’m willing to bet Hurst gets a healthy share of them.
Hurst is a player that has the opportunity to be a top target, and he has an elite talent at quarterback.