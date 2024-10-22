4 Fantasy Football Streaming Quarterbacks for Week 8
Week 8 has a full slate, but if you’re missing Jayden Daniels or you just don’t trust Patrick Mahomes anymore, here are four quarterbacks to consider streaming this week.
Fantasy Football Streaming QBs NFL Week 8
Bo Nix, Broncos, 84% available
Nix has finished as a Top 9 quarterback in two of the last three weeks, and this week’s matchup with the Panthers sets up nicely for the rookie at home in Denver.
The Panthers have allowed the seventh-most fantasy points per game to quarterbacks this season. That includes an average of more than 220 passing yards and two touchdowns per game. The Panthers also have allowed an average of 162 rushing yards per game - the most in the league.
Nix, who has rushed for 136 yards across the last two games and has 3 rushing touchdowns this season, could have another valuable fantasy finish. Last week the Panthers allowed Marcus Mariota to finish as the QB9.
Caleb Williams, Bears, 46% available
Williams will match up with the Commanders this weekend in a game with a spread of -2.5 at FanDuel, suggesting there could be some back-and-forth. The Commanders held Andy Dalton to no touchdowns in Week 7, but previous to that, the Commanders had allowed an average of two passing touchdowns per game. Williams has finished as a Top 6 quarterback in each of his last two contests and has tossed 9 touchdowns across his last four games.
Tua Tagovailoa, Dolphins, 73% available
Reports are that Tua will be back this weekend, to the relief of those who have Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle on their fantasy rosters.
If he does start this week, he will face the Arizona Cardinals, who have allowed the fourth-most fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks this season. In his single complete game this season, Tua finished as the fantasy QB9.
Russell Wilson, Steelers, 94% available
Wilson looked like he could cook again on Sunday night vs. a banged-up Jets defense. Wilson still throws a beautiful deep ball, and his connection with George Pickens should be great for fantasy. Wilson completed 16-of -9 pass attempts for 264 yards and two touchdowns while also running in a third touchdown in Sunday's 37-15 victory. This week’s matchup with the Giants is favorable for quarterbacks, too. The Giants have allowed an average of more than 20 fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks.