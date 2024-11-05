4 Fantasy Football Streaming Wide Receivers to Target in Week 10
Some big-name fantasy football wide receivers are on bye this week with the Green Bay Packers, Cleveland Browns, Las Vegas Raiders, and Seattle Seahawks all off in Week 10. That, coupled with the insane injury list of wide receivers across the league, likely opens up holes in your lineup for this week, and possibly beyond.
As always, we’re here to help fill the void. Below we have four wide receivers who are viable options for you to start this week as you look to fill the holes in your lineup.
Let’s jump right in, with all availability numbers coming from ESPN.
Fantasy Football Streaming WRs Week 10
Adam Thielen, Panthers (73% Available)
Thielen has been out since Week 3 with an injury and didn’t look great his first three games either, scoring 8.3 points per game on average. But that was with Diontae Johnson on the roster and hogging a lot of targets. With Johnson now in Baltimore, Thielen could become the Panthers WR1 like last year when he had over 100 catches and 1,000 receiving yards.
Thielen has a good rapport with Bryce Young as a security blanket. At a minimum, he should see a lot of targets and make some short catches. He’s also a red-zone target. In PPR leagues, he’s a valuable add this week and a great streaming option as the Panthers face a porous Giants secondary in London.
Quentin Johnston, Chargers (79% Available)
Johnston appears to have solved many of the issues that plagued him as a rookie, scoring 4 TDs on the season, including one last week as part of a 4-catch, 118-yard day that netted over 22 points in PPR leagues.
While I don’t think that’s sustainable weekly, Johnston could pop here and there. This week he has a tough matchup against a Titans defense that surrenders the second-fewest points in fantasy to wide receivers. But if you’re desperate, Johnston’s upside makes him worth considering as a streamer.
Ray-Ray McCloud, Falcons (86% Available)
After a decent start to the season in PPR leagues, McCloud has fallen off a cliff the last three weeks, catching a combined 8 passes for 46 yards. Last week he had a TD, however, and the Falcons top WR, Drake London, is dealing with a hip injury that could keep him out this week. If that’s the case, McCloud is worthy of consideration.
McCloud plays nearly 90% of the snaps for the Falcons and was targeted 33 times in the first five games. Those targets have come down dramatically as Kyle Pitts has received more attention, but if London does miss this week McCloud has a good matchup against a bad Saints defense.
Noah Brown, Commanders (97% Available)
The Commanders were rumored to be in the trade market for a WR2 to pair with Terry McClaurin. If they don’t land one today, Brown is a worthy streaming option.
He’s played the second-most snaps of any wide receiver on the Commanders the last five weeks and actually led the Commanders in targets in Week 9. Over the last two weeks, he has the second-most targets on the team. He has 8 catches for 133 yards and 1 TD in that time, good for 27.3 points in PPR leagues.
The matchup against the Steelers isn’t great as they are one of the toughest defenses against WRs in fantasy this year. But desperate times call for desperate measures, and Brown is a solid option given his upswing in usage recently.