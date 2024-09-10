4 Streaming Quarterbacks to Target in Fantasy Football Week 2
Week 1 is in the books and it’s time to turn our eyes toward Week 2. If you’re streaming quarterbacks this season, here are four players who may be on the waiver wire that you can target to start for your team.
I’m also listing each streamer with their salary on FanDuel and DraftKings. These players are in a good spot to allow you to spend up at other positions. In many cases, you can pair them with their alpha receiver. If you’re playing in a GPP tournament, consider the pairing options I have listed with each quarterback if you build a stack.
Being contrarian can go a long way toward grabbing a big portion of the pot.
1. Baker Mayfield, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Baker Mayfield tossed four touchdowns last week against the Washington Commanders and finished with the highest passer rating of Week 1 (146.4). He added another 21 yards on the ground, too. It was a soft matchup last week against a Commanders secondary that allowed the most fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks in 2023, but this week he gets a Detroit Lions secondary that just allowed 317 passing yards to Matt Stafford in Week 1
DFS Considerations:
- Salary: $7,400 FanDuel/$5,900 DraftKings
- Pair With: Mike Evans ($8,000/$7,500) , Chris Godwin ($6,200/$6,000)
2. Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams
Speaking of Matt Stafford, even without Puka Nacua he has plenty of weapons. That list is once again highlighted by Cooper Kupp, who went off for 14 receptions, 110 yards and a touchdown on 21 targets against the Lions. This week the Rams face the Arizona Cardinals, who allowed 232 yards and 2 passing touchdowns to Josh Allen (in addition to another two rushing touchdowns) in Week 1, giving up an average of 10.09 yards per target.
DFS Considerations:
- Salary: $7,400 FanDuel/$6,000 DraftKings
- Pair with: Cooper Kupp ($7,700/$7600), DeMarcus Robinson ($5,200/$4,000)
3. Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers
Even if the Los Angeles Chargers lean more on the run game this season, there’s still plenty of chance for Justin Herbert and his big arm to put on a show this week against the Carolina Panthers. We saw Derek Carr light up Carolina for 200 passing yards and 3 touchdowns while completing 82.6% of his passes. For DFS, consider Hayden Hurst or WIll Dissly in a Chargers stack. The Panthers allowed 70 receiving yards to New Orleans Saints tight ends. Both Foster Moreau and Juwan Johnson found the end zone in Week 1.
DFS Considerations:
Salary: $7,600 FanDuel/$5,800 DraftKings
Pair with: Hayden Hurst ($4,600/$3,000) , Will Dissly ($4,700/$2,900)
4. Jayden Daniels, Washington Commanders
Though he did not pass for a touchdown on Sunday, Jayden Daniels rushed for 88 yards and a pair of touchdowns against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. That bodes well for this week against a New York Giants defense that allowed a pair of touchdowns to Sam Darnold while also allowing Minnesota runners 108 yards and a score. Expect Daniels to complete passes to his pass-catching running backs. The Giants allowed Darnold to complete all seven of his passes to runners in Week 1. Daniels had the 12th-best passer rating in Week 1 for his rookie debut.
DFS Considerations:
- Salary: $7,900 FanDuel/$6,200 DraftKings
- Pair with: Austin Ekeler ($5,900/$5,700)