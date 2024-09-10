Best Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Targets for Week 2 (Jordan Mason, Isaiah Likely, Brandin Cooks are Must-Adds)
Welcome back!
Week 1 was fun, but we are already moitering a few injuries.
Those with Christian McCaffrey on their roster were surprised to hear he was out just hours before game time. Indications are that his injury may be more severe than originally reported or that he has re-injured recently. Either way, Jordan Mason is the obvious and immediate pick up if you did not already draft CMC's handcuff.
Puka Nacua also lands on the IR with a knee injury and is expected to miss at least four weeks. DeMarcus Robinson is the easy add in Los Angeles, but I have a few more options for you to consider below.
Those who rostered Jake Ferguson and David Njoku also will need a temporary replacement. Consider Jordan Akins in Cleveland, but look elsewhere than Dallas for Ferguson's replacement. I have a few options below.
There are some other key injured players to watch including, De'Von Achane (ankle), Raheem Mostert (chest), Jordan Addison (ankle), Kenneth Walker (abdomen), and Keenan Allen (undisclosed). In Miami, Jeff WIlson, Jr. and rookie Jaylen Wright should be up next.
Finally, before we dive in, I want to caution fantasy owners not to panic about the performances of some studs in Week 1, including Amon-Ra St. Brown, DK Metcalf, Terry McLaurin, and Derrick Henry. Do not bench them or drop them heading into Week 2.
Now, let's go to the top waiver wire players you need to target after the first week of action! Availability listed is in ESPN leagues.
1. Jordan Mason, RB, San Francisco 49ers (64% available)
Mason gashed the New York Jets defense for 147 rushing yards and a score, averaging an impressive 5.25 yards per carry in his first NFL start for Christian McCaffrey on Monday night. Kyle Shanahan always puts his players in a position to succeed, and it was no different for Mason, who should be rostered everyhwere after Monday night. He's not just a handcuff for CMC who is bound to miss more time, he's earning himself a larger workload share once CMC is back, too. If you don't have McCaffrey, get Mason and block the CMC owner. Also- another friendly reminder: Always start your Monday night players in the FLEX. Leave yourself options.
2. Isaiah Likely, TE, Baltimore Ravens (90% Available)
Likely is the top waiver target for this weekend after he put up a monster nine-catch, 111-yard, one touchdown game vs. the Chiefs on Thursday night. It was almost a two- touchdown game, too, just missing by a toenail. Previously, Likely was only startable when Mark Andrews was out, but the Ravens should be running more 12-personnel sets this season with two talented receivers at tight end. Andrews was double-bracketed for most of this contest, and he missed much of camp due to a car accident, so Andrews's owners should not panic. However, Likely looks like the ascending pass-catcher in Baltimore. While I don't expect regular massive games like this one for LIkely, he's the top add this week at a thin position.
3. Tank Bigsby, RB, Jacksonville Jaguars (96% Available)
Bigsby led the Jaguars in rushing on Sunday, logging 73 yards on 12 carries for an impressive 6.1 yards per carry vs. the Dolphins. Etienne is still the primary back in Jacksonville, but Bigsby is, at minimum, a necessary handcuff. Bigsby played in 17 of 54 snaps for the Jaguars and saw no targets on three routes. However, he played in three of five short-yardage situations. If he could secure some goal-line opportunities, he also could present standalone value in deeper leagues.
4. Baker Mayfield, QB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (65% Available)
Mayfield picked up right where he left off last season, tossing four touchdown passes for 289 yards and earning the highest passer rating of the weekend (146,4). He added another 21 yards on the ground, too. It was a soft matchup this week vs. the Commander's secondary that allowed the most fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks last season, but the matchups will remain soft for the Bucs. Next up, Tampa Bay faces a Lions team that allowed 317 passing yards to Matt Stafford, followed by the Broncos and the Eagles.
5. Bucky Irving, RB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (79% Available)
It looks like Bucky Irving is a thing.
It's too early for victory laps, but Irving was one of my favorite deep sleepers coming into the season.
"In 2023, Rachaad White averaged 16 rushing attempts per game (6th); however, the Tampa Bay run game ranked last in yards per game (88.8) last season, and White was not efficient as a runner, averaging just 3.64 yards per attempt. Perhaps that is why the Bucs drafted Bucky Irving, a speedy, undersized runner out of Oregon. Where White did succeed, however, was in the receiving game. White was targeted 70 times last season, and his 549 receiving yards ranked third among running backs. The Bucs have a new offensive coordinator in Liam Coen, who will want to increase the efficiency of the run game. Why would the Bucs not use both runners to maximize results? "
Indeed, they chose to maximize results by using both runners. Irving led the Jaguars in rushing on Sunday despite playing half as many snaps as White. Irving was a far more efficient runner, averaging 6.9 yards per carry, while White managed just 2.1. Irving looks like a player that could end up earning much more playing time down the stretch. White could take over more pass-catching duties, and Irving could handle the early downs.
6. Alexander Mattison, RB, Las Vegas Raiders (90% Available)
If you can read this without hearing the music from Hamilton in your head, I salute you.
Alexander Mattison looks like the back to roster after one game for Las Vegas. Mattison played 36 snaps while Zamir White played just 23, and he ran 24 routes while White ran just 10. He only logged five rushing attempts, but he finished the day with 16.2 PPR points after catching four of his six targets and the only touchdown from Gardner Minshew. It looks like Vegas does not trust White in third-down or two-minute drill situations. With the Raiders expected to be in more than a few negative game scripts this season, Mattison could be a flex play sooner rather than later.
7. Brandin Cooks, WR, Dallas Cowboys (85% Available)
Cooks was another one of my preseason sleepers, so I was happy to see him finish with 14.5 PPR points —on my bench.
But, I digress…
Cooks caught the only touchdown from Dak on Sunday while also catching four of his seven targets for 40 yards vs. a tough Cleveland defense. With CeeDee missing most of camp, Cooks and Prescott had a lot of time to build chemistry. With TE Jake Ferguson missing time and defenses intent on limiting CeeDee Lamb, Cooks becomes a weekly flex play in what should be a pass-happy offense.
8. Justin Fields, QB, Pittsburgh Steelers (82% Available)
It's unclear whether Fields will start next week, but what is clear is that he still offers a solid floor when he does start, so in superflex or deeper leagues, he should not remain on the waiver wire. Fields did not throw or rush for a single score on Sunday, but he still put up more fantasy points than Dak Prescott, Trevor Lawrence, and Joe Burrow. His mobility offers fantasy managers a solid weekly floor.
9. Sam Darnold, QB, Minnesota Vikings (95% Available)
Kevin O'Connell's offense is a good fit for Darnold, who has been in too many terrible situations in his NFL career. Surrounded by talented weapons and a smart coaching staff, Darnold had an impressive debut, completing 79.2% of his passes for 208 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Darnold has a big arm and he also has mobility. He'll have a tougher go next week vs. the 49ers, but Darnold should be rostered in two-quarterback leagues.
10. Gabe Davis, WR, Jacksonville Jaguars (51% Available)
Brian Thomas, Jr. scored the touchdown and finished with more fantasy points, but Davis led the team in snaps (50) and routes (23). He was consistently on the field and the only receiver used in 1WR sets. Expect bigger weeks from the new Jaguar receiver.
11. Colby Parkinson, TE, Los Angeles Rams (98% Available)
After Isaiah LIkely, Parkinson is my favorite add at tight end this week. Parkinson has taken over the Tyler Higbee role, and with Puka Nacua dealing with a knee injury, there could be a few more targets going his way. Parkinson played more offensive snaps than any other NFL tight end this week (69). He caught four of his five targets for 47 yards vs. the Lions on Sunday.
12. Rashid Shaheed, WR, New Orleans Saints (58% Available)
Shaheed was one of our favorite sleepers in the preseason, now that the Saints have moved on from Michael Thomas.He delivered his signature big-play style on Sunday, catching a 59-yard touchdown pass from Derek Carr early in the first quarter. Shaheed finished the day with three catches and 79 yards on five targets.
Honorable Mentions:
- QB: Derek Carr
- RB: Ray Davis, MarShawn Lloyd
- WR: Demarcus Robinson, Alec Pierce, Wan'Dale Robinson, Allen Lazard
- TE: Hunter Henry, Tucker Kraft