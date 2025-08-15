5 Fantasy Football Sleeper Tight Ends to Target in Your Draft
Sleepers can be the difference between building a good fantasy football team and one that will compete for a league championship. Unfortunately, sleeper tight ends are going to be elusive this season, folks … at least based on my definition of what defines a sleeper.
Some analysts out there might call guys like Tyler Warren, Colston Loveland, or Tucket Kraft a sleeper, and I can see their point to a degree. But I have that quartet listed as breakout candidates, because I can see them reaching greater heights in the stat sheets.
With those four tight ends off my sleeper board, it makes the options very thin. So, I dug deep and chose five players who have sleeper value. None of these tight ends are being picked in the top 180 based on FantasyPros data.
2025 Fantasy Football Sleeper TEs
Brenton Strange, Jaguars (ADP – 189): The Jaguars cut Evan Engram in the offseason and didn’t replace him on the roster, so Strange has a clear path to targets in the passing game. The Jaguars also cut Gabe Davis, so Strange could be the third option for Trevor Lawrence behind Brian Thomas Jr. and Travis Hunter. He’s the definition of a sleeper at the tight end position, so grab him late in your fantasy drafts.
Elijah Arroyo, Seahawks (ADP – 226): Arroyo’s value soared when the Seahawks cut Noah Fant, leaving Arroyo with a greater chance to earn a starting role as a rookie. He has all the tools to be an effective offensive weapon at the next level … as long as he can avoid the injuries that plagued him in college. If he can earn the starting job ahead of AJ Barner, the rookie out of Miami will be well worth a late rounder.
Mason Taylor, Jets (ADP – 228): The son of first-ballot Hall of Famer Jason Taylor, Mason had three successful seasons at LSU. He’s the clear favorite to start for the Jets, who let Tyler Conklin walk as a free agent. The team doesn’t have what you would call a lot of depth in terms of pass catchers either, so it’s within the realm of possibility that he’s in the top three in targets as a rookie. I’d take him late in drafts.
Ja'Tavion Sanders, Panthers (ADP – 278): Sanders is a super athletic player who is a big target at 6-foot-4 and 252 pounds. He’s performed well in training camp, especially in the red zone, where he’s becoming a popular target for Bryce Young. Sanders will also see more work with Tommy Tremble dealing with a back injury, which is nothing but good news for his chances to emerge into a prominent player for Carolina.
Theo Johnson, Giants (ADP – 282): Johnson showed some flashes down the stretch of his rookie year, scoring 10-plus points in two of his final four games (9.8 PPG). He projects to be the top option at tight end for the G-Men in 2025, so he should see an increase in targets in his second NFL campaign. As long as he stays healthy, Johnson will be a player to watch with an improved group of quarterbacks in New York.